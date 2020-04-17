Kia предлагает возможность онлайн-одобрения кредита

KIA \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438\r\n\u0412 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 KIA \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0443 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0431\u0430\u043d\u043a\u043e\u043c-\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0451\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b KIA Finance - \u0420\u0443\u0441\u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u0411\u0430\u043d\u043a\u043e\u043c - \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f.\r\n\r\n\u0414\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 kia.ru, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u043a\u0443, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0443 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0443 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430 KIA \u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e-\u044d\u043f\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0414\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430, \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0443 \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0445\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0443, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0423\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 KIA \u0410\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0440 \u041c\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435:\r\n\u00ab\u0417\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044c\u0435 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0418 \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0443 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u0431\u0430\u043d\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u00bb.\r\n\u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 kia.ru \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Kia \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0444\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u044e\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u0438\u0446 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0445, \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b KIA Finance \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438.