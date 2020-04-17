Kia предлагает возможность онлайн-одобрения кредита

Kia предлагает возможность онлайн-одобрения кредита
17 апреля 16:11 2020

KIA сообщает о расширении функционала официального сайта компании

В условиях распространения коронавирусной инфекции KIA усиливает удаленную поддержку клиентов и создает дополнительные условия для соблюдения гражданами России режима самоизоляции. Совместно с банком-партнёром программы KIA Finance – Русфинанс Банком – предлагает воспользоваться онлайн-одобрением кредита для дистанционного оформления покупки автомобиля.

Для этого клиентам предлагается на сайте kia.ru, после выбора автомобиля в конфигураторе и расчета кредита сразу заполнить заявку, чтобы получить финальное решение по кредиту удаленно. После одобрения заявки клиенту будет направлена информация официального дилера KIA о времени и месте оформления документов и получения автомобиля в соответствии с соблюдением санитарно-эпидемических требований, предписанных местными органами власти. Далее, после официального открытия дилерского центра, клиенту нужно будет только приехать к дилеру, чтобы подписать оригиналы документов и забрать автомобиль.

Kia Soul На заводе «АВТОТОР»

Управляющий директор KIA Александр Мигаль прокомментировал новое предложение:

«Здоровье и безопасность наших клиентов всегда является приоритетом компании. И сейчас, когда крайне важно соблюдать режим самоизоляции и оставаться дома, возможность дистанционно получить решение по кредиту – это хороший способ заранее согласовать с банком условия приобретения автомобиля».

Также на официальном сайте kia.ru можно ознакомиться с информацией о всей российской модельной линейке бренда Kia и разработанных для физических и юридических лиц финансовых продуктах, действующих специальных программах и специальных предложениях, списком участвующих в различных программах дилеров. Все специальные программы KIA Finance также доступны всем клиентам при дистанционном оформлении.

На тему:

  Article "tagged" as:
FinanceKIAкоронавирускредитонлайн-сервисСамоизоляция
  Категории:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Toyota не оставит выбора

Toyota не оставит выбора 0

Audi Q7 2015 – рулит всеми четырьмя

Audi Q7 2015 – рулит всеми четырьмя 5

Шелковый путь-2018 день первый: спринт у подножия горы Хэлань

Шелковый путь-2018 день первый: спринт у подножия горы Хэлань 0

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Only registered users can comment.