Премьера виртуального автосалона Volkswagen
09 апреля 22:11 2020

Международный Женевский автосалон в этом году был отменен, но у всех желающих есть возможность посетить выставочный стенд Volkswagen в режиме онлайн

До 17 апреля 2020 года все желающие смогут ознакомиться с новыми моделями марки, не выходя из дома. Виртуальное посещение выставки доступно круглосуточно по ссылке. Посетители смогут совершить тур в формате 360° по стенду, а также создать свою конфигурацию автомобиля, выбрав цвет кузова и модель колесных дисков с помощью интуитивно понятного управления.

«Я рад, что несмотря на отмену Женевского автосалона, нашей маркетинговой команде удалось сделать стенд марки доступным для всех посетителей. Это еще раз доказывает, что особые ситуации требуют особенных решений, – отмечает Юрген Штакманн, член правления марки Volkswagen Легковые автомобили, ответственный за продажи, маркетинг и послепродажное обслуживание. — Мы уверены, что в будущем с помощью виртуальных выставок мы сможем продемонстрировать наши модели еще большему количеству людей. Это станет удачным дополнением к классическим показам автомобилей».

Стенд, на котором планировалось показать предназначенные для Женевы модели, был перенесен в цифровой 360° формат. Посетители могут изучить все представленные автомобили и испытать полноценный «эффект присутствия» на выставке. В центре внимания новинки 2020 года – будущий электромобиль ID.3, новый Touareg R с технологией Plug-In-Hybrid, а также последнее поколение культовых спортивных версий автомобиля Golf — GTI, GTD и GTE.

Пользователям предлагается совершить экскурсию по стенду с виртуальным «гидом» или самостоятельно. Гости цифрового автосалона могут взаимодействовать с экспозицией с помощью дополнительных встроенных функций, выбирая для той или иной модели различные варианты цвета кузова или модификации колесных дисков. В конце просмотра выставки посетителям предлагается зарегистрировать учетную запись Volkswagen ID для получения персональных предложений в будущем.

«Наш первый цифровой стенд – это вступительная глава в рамках новой экологичной концепции, связанной с использованием инновационных онлайн-технологий, – отмечает Йохен Зенгпиль, директор по маркетингу марки Volkswagen Легковые автомобили. — Использование возможностей виртуальной реальности – часть нашей стратегии диджитализации, которая станет неотъемлемым элементом глобального представления марки и взаимодействия с клиентами и поклонниками марки».

Новый Volkswagen Golf GTI

