Премьера виртуального автосалона Volkswagen

\u041c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0416\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d, \u043d\u043e \u0443 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434 Volkswagen \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d\r\n\u0414\u043e 17 \u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u043b\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430. \u0412\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0435. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0443\u0440 \u0432 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435 360\u00b0 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0443, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f.\r\n\u00ab\u042f \u0440\u0430\u0434, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0443 \u0416\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u042e\u0440\u0433\u0435\u043d \u0428\u0442\u0430\u043a\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d, \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Volkswagen \u041b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438, \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u2014 \u041c\u044b \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043a \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u0439. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439\u00bb.\r\n\u0421\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0416\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 360\u00b0 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u00ab\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f\u00bb \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0435. \u0412 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u2013 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c ID.3, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Touareg R \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 Plug-In-Hybrid, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Golf \u2014 GTI, GTD \u0438 GTE.\r\n\r\n\u041f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u00ab\u0433\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c\u00bb \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e. \u0413\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c Volkswagen ID \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c.\r\n\u00ab\u041d\u0430\u0448 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0419\u043e\u0445\u0435\u043d \u0417\u0435\u043d\u0433\u043f\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0443 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Volkswagen \u041b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438. \u2014 \u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u2013 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0434\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0442\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438\u00bb.