Эталон совершенства: подразделение метрологии Bentley Motors
09 апреля 21:11 2020

В самом сердце автомобильного завода в Крю располагается просторный кондиционируемый цех, в котором обычным посетителям не удастся побывать даже после отмены режима самоизоляции

В нем располагается высокоточное оборудование, подобное которому можно увидеть на производстве для космической отрасли или в технической лаборатории университета. Именно здесь глава подразделения метрологии Майкл Стокдэйл (Michael Stockdale) вместе с 25 коллегами с максимальной точностью и тщательностью измеряют каждую деталь автомобилей Bentley.

Метрология – наука об измерениях. Она помогает обеспечить качество, превосходные характеристики и долговечность всех элементов Bentley, каждый из которых должен строго соответствовать установленным размерам. Стокдэйл и его коллеги могут измерить каждую деталь любой модели Bentley, от мельчайших подкладных шайб до панелей кузова и облицовки внутри салона, чтобы гарантировать, что погрешности их размеров находятся в пределах строгих установленных стандартов.

Майкл Стокдэйл отмечает: «У нас есть инструменты, с помощью которых мы можем измерить что угодно, от шероховатостей текстуры кожи до диаметра цилиндра, и все это с точностью до долей микрона».

Сначала все элементы и детали измеряют по отдельности, затем при предварительной сборке, а потом еще раз, когда автомобиль уже собран. Таким образом сотрудники подразделения метрологии вносят свой весомый вклад в совершенство каждого автомобиля Bentley.

Flying B: искусство в деталях

Измерения и соблюдение высочайших стандартов точности особенно важны для автомобилей, отдельные узлы которых проходят несколько этапов сборки. Один из примеров – крылатая литера «B» на капоте модели Flying Spur, которая автоматически выдвигается и скрывается с удивительной плавностью благодаря тому, что все элементы сложной системы управления выполнены с исключительной точностью, а их размеры тщательно согласованы между собой. Эмблема выдвигается и подсвечивается при приближении водителя к автомобилю, подключаясь к системе бесключевого доступа. В случае столкновения крылатая литера «B» автоматически убирается в капот. Чтобы обеспечить точность и плавность движений, а также расположение эмблемы точно по центру основания, погрешность размеров используемых деталей не должна превышать 0,15 миллиметра.

Погрешность меньше размера красных кровяных телец

Обычно, чтобы обозначить предельно малую величину, используют фразу «на волосок»; но для команды отдела метрологии Bentley это недостаточно точное измерение. Как отмечает Стокдэйл, толщина человеческого волоса составляет от 17 до 150 микрон, а в арсенале команды метрологов есть инструменты, которые позволяют фиксировать величины с точностью до 0,5 микрона.

Микрон – это одна миллионная часть метра. Диаметр красных кровяных телец человека составляет 5 микрон. Само собой, не все детали автомобилей Bentley необходимо измерять с такой точностью, но в некоторых случаях эта операция обязательна.

В качестве примера Стокдэйл приводит коленчатый вал в самом «сердце» двигателя W12, самого современного 12-цилиндрового двигателя в мире, которым оснащается модель Flying Spur. Он вращается с частотой до 6000 оборотов в минуту и превращает невероятное усилие поршней во вращательные движения, которые в свою очередь заставляют вращаться колеса. В каждом из двенадцати подшипников коленчатого вала есть крошечные, невидимые невооруженным глазом канавки, покрытые тончайшей масляной пленкой.

С помощью высокоточного пертометра (устройства для измерения шероховатости поверхностей) специалист-метролог проверяет, соблюдаются ли допуски по размерам канавок. От этого зависит, продемонстрирует ли двигатель W12 ожидаемую мощность и надежность.

Flying Spur из цельного куска алюминия

Команда метрологов измеряет с микроскопической точностью не только отдельные части или поверхности, но и целые автомобили. Именно в этом отделе впервые изготовили эталон автомобиля при помощи так называемого «кубинга», технологии изготовления фрезерованной модели в натуральную величину из цельного куска алюминия. Так проверяется геометрическая совместимость панелей и элементов салона. Этот Flying Spur, полученный методом «кубинга», представляет собой эталон, с которым сравнивают остальные Flying Spur. Каждый миллиметр модели сканируется высокоточными камерами, чтобы создать полную и точную виртуальную модель.

Майкл Стокдэйл поясняет процесс: «Представьте себе, что на этапе работы с прототипом вы обнаружили, что зазор между капотом и решеткой радиатора на целый миллиметр превышает допустимые значения. Какая из этих деталей изготовлена с нарушением требований к размерам? Чтобы получить ответ, нужно сравнить их с эталоном, полученным методом «кубинга». Его размеры в полной мере соответствуют показателям из CAD-системы».

Оптическое лазерное сканирование

Разные материалы требуют разных методов измерения. Например, для уникальных вставок на дверях и задних панелях с объемной ромбовидной прострочкой в модели Flying Spur нельзя использовать измерительные приборы, контактирующие с поверхностью, поскольку при соприкосновении результаты измерений могут быть искажены. Для проверки точности рисунка в этом случае применяется оптический лазерный сканер.

В салоне Flying Spur также есть свои особенности, связанные с широким набором функциональных возможностей каждого из сидений. Для задних сидений предусмотрено 14 вариантов регулировки положения и 5 режимов массажа, а для обоих передних – вентиляция и подогрев. Совершенство каждой детали, от цельной потолочной панели и декоративных накладок из дерева до роскошной обивки сидений, зависит от того, насколько точно будут соблюдены размеры элементов из самых разных материалов: дерева, металла, кожи, ткани.

Точный температурный контроль

Поскольку материалы обладают способностью сжиматься на холоде и расширяться в тепле, важно проводить измерения при одинаковой температуре окружающей среды. Система кондиционирования в подразделении метрологии поддерживает постоянную температуру 20°C. В специальном помещении для высокоточных измерений, предусмотрена система управления микроклиматом, благодаря которой колебания температуры в нем не превышают 0,5 градуса Цельсия. Внутри помещения находятся три огромных гранитных блока, на которых устанавливаются и закрепляются детали. За счет собственного веса эти блоки максимально устойчивы, что очень важно для точности измерений. Но перед этим все элементы сначала должны «впитать в себя местную атмосферу», причем почти в буквальном смысле.

Майкл Стокдэйл объясняет: «Массивный узел, например, двигатель, должен пробыть в помещении иногда целую неделю, чтобы мы были уверены, что в любой его точке температура составляет 20°C».

Весомый вклад, невидимый глазу

У посетителей завода в Крю никогда не будет возможности попасть в отдел метрологии, а владельцы моделей Flying Spur, Continental GT или Bentayga не смогут указать, над какими частями их автомобиля была проделана кропотливая работа по измерению. Но именно благодаря этой команде специалистов все модели Bentley так великолепно выглядят, прекрасно ведут себя на дороге и очень долго служат своим владельцам. Все дело в том, насколько точно каждая деталь соответствует по своим размерам эталонам. Поэтому сотрудники отдела метрологии считаются бойцами невидимого фронта, которые стоят на страже совершенства в мельчайших деталях. Каждый автомобиль Bentley, который делают на этом заводе, – дань уважения их незаметной, но жизненно важной работе.

