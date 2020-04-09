Эталон совершенства: подразделение метрологии Bentley Motors

\u0412 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0446\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u041a\u0440\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u0445, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438\r\n\u0412 \u043d\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0430. \u0418\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u041c\u0430\u0439\u043a\u043b \u0421\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0434\u044d\u0439\u043b (Michael Stockdale) \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 25 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Bentley.\r\n\r\n\u041c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u00a0\u2013 \u043d\u0430\u0443\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0431 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 Bentley, \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c. \u0421\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0434\u044d\u0439\u043b \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Bentley, \u043e\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0448\u0430\u0439\u0431 \u0434\u043e \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0446\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432.\r\n\u041c\u0430\u0439\u043a\u043b \u0421\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0434\u044d\u0439\u043b \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442: \u00ab\u0423 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043c \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0443\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e, \u043e\u0442 \u0448\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438 \u0434\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0430, \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0434\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430\u00bb.\r\n\u0421\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0435, \u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u044f\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Bentley.\r\n\r\n\r\nFlying B: \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u0445\r\n\u0418\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0437\u043b\u044b \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u041e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432\u00a0\u2013 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u00abB\u00bb \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Flying Spur, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0443\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u0430 \u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439. \u042d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043a \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430. \u0412 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u00abB\u00bb \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0443\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0443 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0442\u044c 0,15\u00a0\u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u041f\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0446\r\n\u041e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043c\u0430\u043b\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0443, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0444\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u00ab\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043a\u00bb; \u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 Bentley \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0421\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0434\u044d\u0439\u043b, \u0442\u043e\u043b\u0449\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442 17 \u0434\u043e 150 \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u043d, \u0430 \u0432 \u0430\u0440\u0441\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0444\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0434\u043e 0,5 \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430.\r\n\r\n\u041c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u043d\u00a0\u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430. \u0414\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0446 \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 5\u00a0\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u043d. \u0421\u0430\u043c\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439, \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Bentley \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u043d\u043e \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044f\u0445 \u044d\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431\u044f\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430.\r\n\r\n\u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0421\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0434\u044d\u0439\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u043b \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043c \u00ab\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0446\u0435\u00bb \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f W12, \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e 12-\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Flying Spur. \u041e\u043d \u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e 6000 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0443 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430. \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0448\u0438\u043f\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0439.\r\n\r\n\u0421 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430 (\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0448\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439) \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442-\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442, \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043a. \u041e\u0442 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u0442, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c W12 \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c.\r\nFlying Spur \u0438\u0437 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f\r\n\u041a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043f\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438. \u0418\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u00ab\u043a\u0443\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430\u00bb, \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0444\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0422\u0430\u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0433\u0435\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 Flying Spur, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u00ab\u043a\u0443\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430\u00bb, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d, \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 Flying Spur. \u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u041c\u0430\u0439\u043a\u043b \u0421\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0434\u044d\u0439\u043b \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0441\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441: \u00ab\u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u044c\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b \u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0440 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041a\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043a \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c? \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442, \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0445 \u0441 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u00ab\u043a\u0443\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430\u00bb. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0438\u0437 CAD-\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b\u00bb.\r\n\r\n\u041e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043b\u0430\u0437\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\r\n\u0420\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Flying Spur \u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0437\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u044b. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043b\u0430\u0437\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0440.\r\n\r\n\u0412 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 Flying Spur \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043e 14\u00a0\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 5 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0430, \u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445\u00a0\u2013 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u043e\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043e\u043a \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432: \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430, \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438, \u0442\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0438.\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0422\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c\r\n\u041f\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435, \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0435 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443 20\u00b0C. \u0412 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 0,5 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0430 \u0426\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0438\u044f. \u0412\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438. \u0417\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u041d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0441\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u044b \u00ab\u0432\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0443\u00bb, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u043a\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b\u0435.\r\n\u041c\u0430\u0439\u043a\u043b \u0421\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0434\u044d\u0439\u043b \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0441\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442: \u00ab\u041c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0437\u0435\u043b, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043c\u044b \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 20\u00b0C\u00bb.\r\n\r\n\u0412\u0435\u0441\u043e\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434, \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0437\u0443\r\n\u0423 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u041a\u0440\u044e \u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u0430 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Flying Spur, Continental GT \u0438\u043b\u0438 Bentayga \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043a\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e. \u041d\u043e \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Bentley \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u044f\u0442, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0430\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u043e \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043c. \u041f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u0439\u0446\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0444\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u043c\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u0445. \u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c Bentley, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435,\u00a0\u2013 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u044c \u0443\u0432\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u043d\u043e \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435.