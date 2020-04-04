Малоизвестные модели в 125-летней истории Škoda Auto: трехколесный Laurin & Klement LW

\u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0160koda, \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u044b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 125-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438\r\n1905 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Laurin & Klement \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Voiturette A, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 LW. \u041e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 5 \u043b.\u0441. (3,7 \u043a\u0412\u0442), \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043b \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0443 160 \u043a\u0433 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 40 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u0412\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 LW \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043b \u043f\u043e-\u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 В 1903 году двухцилиндровый V-образный мотор типа СС стал одним из \u0412\u0430\u0446\u043b\u0430\u0432 \u041a\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0412\u0430\u0446\u043b\u0430\u0432 \u041b\u0430\u0443\u0440\u0438\u043d \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u041c\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430-\u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0443 \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432. \u0412 1899 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438. \u041e\u043d \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 Laurin & Klement. \u0412\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u044c \u043a \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c. \u0412 1903 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 V-\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u0421\u0421 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0423\u0436\u0435 \u0432 1904 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e \u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0439 Germania.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0412 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0436\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c CCCC, \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c LW, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u0432 L \u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0443 W \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 Water (\u00ab\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u00bb). \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0435 600 \u0441\u043c 3 , LW \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 70 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u0422\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435, \u0441 1903 \u043f\u043e 1905 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 10 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u0432: \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043e\u0433\u0438\u0431\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u0443 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0439\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438, \u043e\u043d \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u043b\u0438\u0448\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0437\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0442\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0436\u043e\u043c 965 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043e\u0432.\r\n\r\n\u0414\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 LW, \u0443 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439, \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u0432, \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b \u0446\u0435\u043f\u044c\u044e \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e. \u041f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u044b (\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430) \u0432 LW \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438, \u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u044f\u043b\u043e \u0431\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u044f\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u043a \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 0,8 \u043b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u2013 \u0432 \u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u044b \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0445. \u0423\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 LW \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0430 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0430\u043b \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441: \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f, \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0433\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0436\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u043d \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u043b \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u044e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e, \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0441\u0434\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u044b \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0412\u0430\u0446\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u041b\u0430\u0443\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447. \u0423 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0445\u043e\u0434. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435.\r\n\r\n\u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 L&K \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0443 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431. \u041d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u044b, \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 LW. \u0412\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0412\u0435\u043d\u044b, \u0430 \u0432\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434 \u0437\u0430 \u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u2013 \u0438\u0437 \u041f\u0440\u0430\u0433\u0438 \u0438 \u0411\u0443\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0435\u0448\u0442\u0430. \u041b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u044b L&K: 20 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f 1906 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u044b\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u041a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0442 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433 \u0437\u0430\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c 37 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043e\u043a \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 58 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442, \u0432 \u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u0435\u0448\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0430 \u0431\u044b \u0443 \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e 2,5 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430.\r\n\r\n\u0422\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u043b L&K \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d. \u0412 1908 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 Laurin & Klement \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u041c\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043a\u0443. \u0418\u0445 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 780 \u0441\u043c 3 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 5 \u043b.\u0441. (3,7 \u043a\u0412\u0442). \u0416\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0430\u044f, \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0431, \u0440\u0430\u043c\u0430 Laurin & Klement LW \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043e\u0441\u044c \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435\u0439 1 150 \u043c\u043c \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u044d\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0445. \u041a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0430 1 650 \u043c\u043c. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043e\u0441\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043b\u0430. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e, \u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u2013 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0416\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043b \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0440 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f\u0443 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0441\u0430. \u0414\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0438\u0446\u044b \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0427\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0442\u0435\u043c \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435.\r\n\r\n\u0420\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u044e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b. \u0422\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e-\u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0435. \u041f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0439. \u041a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u044e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 Laurin & Klement. \u0412 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u00a0 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043f\u044b. \u041f\u043e\u0437\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e.\r\n\r\n\u0421\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 LW \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0430 160 \u043a\u0433, \u0430 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0434\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043b\u0430 200 \u043a\u0433. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e LW \u043c\u043e\u0433 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432: \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0442\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0435, \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442 \u0431\u0440\u044b\u0437\u0433 \u0438 \u043f\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0444\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443\u043a\u043e\u043c. \u0412 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c.\r\n\r\n\u0422\u0440\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u044b Laurin & Klement LW \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0441 1905 \u043f\u043e 1911 \u0433\u043e\u0434. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c, \u043f\u043e \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u041e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0442\u0440\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u041d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u041c\u0443\u0437\u0435\u044e \u0432 \u041f\u0440\u0430\u0433\u0435, \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u0432\u0437\u044f\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0443\u0437\u0435\u0435\u043c \u0160koda \u0432 \u041c\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430-\u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0435.