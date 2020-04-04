Малоизвестные модели в 125-летней истории Škoda Auto: трехколесный Laurin & Klement LW

04 апреля 12:11 2020

В этом году Škoda, один из старейших действующих автомобильных брендов, предлагает взглянуть на интересные факты своей 125-летней истории

1905 год ознаменовался для молодой компании Laurin & Klement производством не только первого собственного автомобиля, модели Voiturette A, но и компактного трицикла LW. Оснащавшийся одноцилиндровым двигателем с жидкостным охлаждением мощностью 5 л.с. (3,7 кВт), этот практичный гибрид автомобиля и мотоцикла имел массу 160 кг развивал скорость 40 км/ч. Водитель в модели LW сидел по-мотоциклетному и смотрел на дорогу поверх голов пассажиров или площадки для грузов, которая вмещала до 200 кг.

В этом году Škoda, один из старейших действующих автомобильных брендов, предлагает взглянуть на интересные факты своей 125-летней истории. В 1895 году продавец книг Вацлав Клемент и механик Вацлав Лаурин основали в Млада-Болеславе мастерскую по ремонту и изготовлению велосипедов. В 1899 году они уже представили первый мотоцикл собственной разработки. Он оснащался одноцилиндровым двигателем производства Laurin & Klement. Выпуск собственных моторов открыл для компании путь к новым продуктам. В 1903 году двухцилиндровый V-образный мотор типа СС стал одним из первых в мире массовых двигателей внутреннего сгорания. Уже в 1904 году его производство было налажено по лицензии в Германии под торговой маркой Germania.

В том же году молодая чешская компания представила модель CCCC, свой первый рядный четырехцилиндровый двигатель, и начала выпуск мотоциклов с двигателями жидкостного охлаждения, включая модель LW, оснащенную одноцилиндровым агрегатом. Она базировалась на популярной серии мотоциклов L и, как и другие модели с двигателями жидкостного охлаждения, имела приставку W в названии, которая означала Water («водяное охлаждение»). При рабочем объеме 600 см 3 , LW разгонялся до впечатляющих 70 км/ч. Тем не менее, с 1903 по 1905 год было выпущено всего 10 таких мотоциклов: оснащенный цилиндрическим радиатором с ребрами, огибающими раму в районе рулевой колонки, он был слишком сложным для своего времени. Для сравнения, за тот же период версия этого мотоцикла с двигателем воздушного охлаждения разошлась тиражом 965 экземпляров.

Двигатели жидкостного охлаждения продемонстрировали все свои преимущества только с премьерой трехколесной модели LW, у которой, в отличие от двухколесных мотоциклов, силовой агрегат располагался спереди и приводил цепью заднее колесо. Пассажиры (или небольшая грузовая платформа) в LW располагались спереди, и это существенно затрудняло бы воздушное охлаждение двигателя. Еще одним препятствием на пути от мотоцикла к трехколесной модели стал двигатель объемом 0,8 л, который было достаточно трудно завести вручную – в то время мотоциклы заводили, толкая их. Установленный на LW рычаг декомпрессионного механизма значительно облегчал этот процесс: при активации выпускной клапан открывался, уменьшая тем самым внутреннее сопротивление в цилиндре при прокрутке коленчатого вала. При отпускании рычага двигатель вновь набирал необходимую компрессию и запускался. Также рычаг можно было использовать для того, что заглушить двигатель, а в промежуточном положении он позволял на время уменьшить скорость вращения коленвала без необходимости регулировать карбюратор.

Однако, рычага декомпрессионного механизма было уже недостаточно, чтобы сдвинуть с места более тяжелые мотоциклы с колясками, прицепами или расположенными спереди платформами для пассажиров. Поэтому команда инженеров Вацлава Лаурина разработала силовой агрегат со сцеплением и двухступенчатой коробкой передач. У мотора появился холостой ход. Это позволило запускать двигатель даже тогда, когда мотоцикл стоит на месте.

Благодаря этой инновации практичные и маневренные коммерческие транспортные средства L&K стали пользоваться огромной популярностью у малого бизнеса и почтовых служб. На выбор клиентам предлагались модели с колясками и трициклы, собранные из проверенных компонентов LW. Вскоре трехколесные мотоциклы приобрели почтальоны Вены, а вслед за ними – из Праги и Будапешта. Любопытная запись наглядно демонстрирует, насколько упрощали работу почтальонов мотоциклы L&K: 20 июня 1906 года пражский посыльный по имени Кундерт смог забрать 37 посылок в течение 58 минут, в то время как пешком подобная работа заняла бы у него 2,5 часа.

Такой успех обеспечил L&K спрос и на рынках других стран. В 1908 году несколько пассажирских трициклов и трехколесных грузовиков Laurin & Klement было отправлено в Мексику. Их одноцилиндровые двигатели рабочим объемом 780 см 3 обеспечивали мощность 5 л.с. (3,7 кВт). Жесткая, сделанная из труб, рама Laurin & Klement LW гарантировала общую прочность конструкции, двухколесная передняя ось с колеей 1 150 мм имела подвеску на двойных полуэллиптических рессорах. Колесная база составляла 1 650 мм. Задняя ось подвески не имела. Сперва ленточным тормозом оснащалось только заднее колесо, а затем – все колеса.

Жидкостный радиатор располагался перед двигателем и состоял из двух продольно установленных элементов, охлаждающий контур работал по принципу термосифона, без насоса. Движение воды происходило за счет разницы температуры жидкости. Чем сильнее нагревался двигатель, тем активней двигалась вода в системе.

Работа испарительного карбюратора также сильно зависела от температуры из-за принципа его работы. Топливно-воздушная смесь образовывалась путем испарения бензина в небольшом контейнере. Понятно, что двигатель намного лучше работал летом, чем зимой. Карбюратор и система зажигания были разработаны инженерами Laurin & Klement. В моделях первых лет выпуска водителю необходимо было самостоятельно обеспечивать  смазку двигателя при помощи ручной помпы. Позже появилась автоматическая система смазки с регулируемой производительностью.

Собственная масса трицикла LW составляла 160 кг, а максимальная грузоподъемность достигала 200 кг. Это означало, что LW мог перевозить двух пассажиров: они располагались спереди на обтянутом кожей двойном сиденье, защищенном от брызг и пыли металлическим фартуком. В грузовом варианте платформа располагалась перед радиатором.

Трициклы Laurin & Klement LW выпускались с 1905 по 1911 год. На сегодняшний день, по имеющимся данным, сохранилось только три экземпляра и отдельный двигатель. Один из трициклов, принадлежащий Национальному Техническому Музею в Праге, сейчас взят для экспонирования музеем Škoda в Млада-Болеславе.

