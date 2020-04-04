BMW Motorrad отказывается от участия в выставках Intermot и EICMA

BMW Motorrad отказывается от участия в выставках Intermot и EICMA
04 апреля 16:11 2020

BMW Group отказался от участия в мероприятиях из-за неопределенности, которую создает пандемия коронавируса

BMW Motorrad не примет участие в мотовыставке Intermot и мотосалоне EICMA. Международная мотовыставка Intermot пройдет в Кёльне с 6 по 11 октября 2020 года, международный миланский мотосалон EICMA — c 5 по 8 ноября.

Премьеры, намеченные на осень 2020 года, BMW Motorrad представит с помощью собственных форматов и цифровых каналов коммуникации.

На тему:

  Article "tagged" as:
BMWBMW MotorradEICMAIntermot
  Категории:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Рассекречен запас хода нового Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

Рассекречен запас хода нового Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid 0

Porsche поздравляет легенду автоспорта Ричарда Эттвуда с 80-летием

Porsche поздравляет легенду автоспорта Ричарда Эттвуда с 80-летием 0

Porsche дополняет серию Platinum Edition двумя моделями Cayenne S

Porsche дополняет серию Platinum Edition двумя моделями Cayenne S 0

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Only registered users can comment.