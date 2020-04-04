BMW Motorrad отказывается от участия в выставках Intermot и EICMA

BMW Group \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0430\r\nBMW Motorrad \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0435 Intermot \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 EICMA. \u041c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 Intermot \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u041a\u0451\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435 \u0441 6 \u043f\u043e 11 \u043e\u043a\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d EICMA \u2014 c 5 \u043f\u043e 8 \u043d\u043e\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f.\r\n\r\n\u041f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044c\u0435\u0440\u044b, \u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0435\u043d\u044c 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, BMW Motorrad \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438.