Michelin принимает меры по смягчению системного кризиса из-за COVID-19

\u0413\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0430 \u041c\u0438\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446 \u0444\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0448\u0438\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0441\u0430, \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u043e\u043c COVID-19\r\n\u0412 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e-\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0448\u0438\u043d \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 9% \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0448\u0438\u043d \u2013 \u043d\u0430 16% \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e.\r\n\r\n\u0413\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0435 \u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044c\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043c, \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u044b, \u043d\u0430\u0438\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438.\r\n\r\n\u041e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u0413\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0430 \u0438\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043d\u0430 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0441\u0430, \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u043e\u043c COVID-19. \u041d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0441\u0430, \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0413\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u044b \u043d\u0430 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f. \u041c\u0438\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u044b, \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043c\u044f\u0433\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0413\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u044b \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0443 \u0413\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u044b \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441 \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a.\r\n\r\n\u0413\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0430 \u041c\u0438\u0448\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0435\u0436\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0437 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0448\u0438\u043d \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b.\r\n\r\n\u041f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446 \u0444\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044f 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0435.