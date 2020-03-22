Michelin принимает меры по смягчению системного кризиса из-за COVID-19

Michelin принимает меры по смягчению системного кризиса из-за COVID-19
22 марта 10:11 2020

Группа Мишлен представляет данные рынка шин на конец февраля 2020 года, отражающие первые изменения, которым подверглась шинная отрасль в результате кризиса, связанного с вирусом COVID-19

В сегменте легковых и легко-грузовых шин отмечается падение на 9% по сравнению с аналогичным периодом прошлого года, на рынке грузовых шин – на 16% соответственно.

Группа предпринимает все меры по защите здоровья сотрудников, действуя в тесной кооперации с местными органами власти в каждом регионе своего присутствия. Принято решение о закрытии, как минимум, на неделю производственных объектов, расположенных в странах Европы, наиболее пострадавших на данный момент от пандемии.

Одновременно с публикацией своих результатов за 2019 год Группа издала руководство на 2020 год, которое не предусматривало системного влияния кризиса, связанного с вирусом COVID-19. На данный момент, когда мировая экономика находится в условиях системного кризиса, руководство Группы на 2020 год не актуально, и в настоящий момент отсутствует возможность оценить потенциальные последствия. Мишлен осуществляет все инициативы, необходимые для максимально возможного смягчения негативных воздействий кризиса на доход от основной деятельности Группы и на свободный денежный поток. Кроме того, у Группы имеются финансовые источники для предоления сложностей, связанных с кризисом и продлившихся неопределенный срок.

Группа Мишлен представит обновленный ежегодный прогноз состояния рынка шин вместе с финансовыми результатами за первый квартал.

Публикация данных о рынке шин на конец февраля 2020 года доступна по ссылке.

