Автоваз отзывает более тысячи автомобилей Lada Xray

\u0410\u0412\u0422\u041e\u0412\u0410\u0417 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u0435\r\n\u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u2014 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u043d\u0443\u044e: \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 1278 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 LADA. \u0423 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d \u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0439.\r\n\r\n\u041f\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0445\u0435\u0442\u0447\u0431\u044d\u043a\u0438 Lada\u00a0XRAY, \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0444\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c 2020-\u0433\u043e. \u0415\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0436\u0433\u0443\u0442, \u0438\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0443, \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430 \u043f\u043e-\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430.\r\n\r\n\u0414\u0435\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u043b\u0438\u0448\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434 \u2014 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0439. \u041a \u043a\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0442. \u041d\u043e \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430\u00a0\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u00a0\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442, \u043a \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0443, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0436\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f.\r\n\r\n\u0412 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0412\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u0431\u0440\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043e \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u00a0\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044f\u0442 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u044b. \u041c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c, \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432, \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u044b.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u041d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434 \u0410\u0412\u0422\u041e\u0412\u0410\u0417 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 12 000 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Lada Vesta, XRAY \u0438 Largus, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u043b \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0412\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434, \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0430\u043a\u0443\u0443\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432.\r\n\r\n\u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a.