Автоваз отзывает более тысячи автомобилей Lada Xray

Автоваз отзывает более тысячи автомобилей Lada Xray
20 марта 08:11 2020

АВТОВАЗ объявляет об очередной отзывной кампании в это месяце

В этот раз — не такую масштабную: в сервисы пригласили владельцев 1278 недавно проданных автомобилей LADA. У этих машин обнаружились проблемы с проводкой.

Под сервисную акцию попали хетчбэки Lada XRAY, отданные в руки покупателей с сентября 2019 года по февраль 2020-го. Есть вероятность, что при сборке был неправильно проложен жгут, идущий от приборной панели. Чтобы решить проблему, нужно в условиях официального сервиса по-новому закрепить провода.

Дефект лишь на первый взгляд — несерьезный. К каким последствиям приведет некорректная трассировка в данном случае, автостроитель не сообщат. Но нужно учитывать, что неверная прокладка проводов может, к примеру, стать причиной того, что жгут перетрется или оплавится.

В ближайшее время представители Волжского автозавода оповестят владельцев бракованных автомобилей о необходимости проверки и ремонта, а также пригласят в автосервисы. Можно и самостоятельно понять, попадает ли конкретное авто под отзыв, с помощью системы интерактивного поиска на сайте Росстандарта в разделе Сервисы.

Lada Vesta Cross

Несколько дней назад АВТОВАЗ отозвал более 12 000 автомобилей Lada Vesta, XRAY и Largus, проданных с сентября 2019 года по настоящий момент. Как сообщал портал АвтоВзгляд, машины оснастили некондиционными обратными клапанами вакуумного усилителя тормозов.

Источник.

На тему:

  Article "tagged" as:
LadaXRayАВТОВАЗотзыв автомобилей
  Категории:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Роналду подарили Mercedes-Benz G-Class от Brabus за 400 000 долларов

Роналду подарили Mercedes-Benz G-Class от Brabus за 400 000 долларов 0

Lexus демонстрирует постоянство

Lexus демонстрирует постоянство 1

Открытие нового дилерского центра Jaguar Land Rover

Открытие нового дилерского центра Jaguar Land Rover 0

write a comment

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Only registered users can comment.