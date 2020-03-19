Илон Маск разрешил сотрудникам Tesla не выходить на работу из-за коронавируса

\u041e\u0431 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\r\n"\u042f \u0445\u043e\u0447\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b\u044c: \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e, \u043f\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043b\u0443\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0430, \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044f\u0439\u0442\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443, - \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043b \u041c\u0430\u0441\u043a. -\u00a0\u041b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430".\r\n\u041c\u0430\u0441\u043a \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043b, \u0447\u0442\u043e, \u043f\u043e \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0443 Tesla \u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430 COVID-19. \u041e\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445, \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0442\u043e-\u0442\u043e \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0418\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0443\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0438\u0448\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0448\u0443\u043c\u0438\u0445\u0438, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u00a0Business Insider.\r\n"\u042f \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u044e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0430", - \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b \u041c\u0430\u0441\u043a.\r\n\u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u043e\u043d \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439.\r\n"\u0422\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0430, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0431\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0438", - \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c Tesla.\r\n\u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a.