Илон Маск разрешил сотрудникам Tesla не выходить на работу из-за коронавируса
19 марта 08:11 2020

Об этом говорится в электронном письме, которое глава компании разослал своим сотрудникам

“Я хочу донести предельно понятную мысль: если вы чувствуете малейшее недомогание или просто чувствуете себя некомфортно, пожалуйста, не стесняйтесь не приходить на работу, – написал Маск. – Лично я буду на работе. Совершенно нормально, если вы хотите остаться дома”.

Маск также написал, что, по его информации у Tesla нет сотрудников с положительным результатом при тесте на COVID-19. Он предупредит всех, если что-то изменится. При этом Илон уточнил, что вокруг коронавируса слишком много шумихи, передает Business Insider.

“Я искренне считаю, что вред от паники коронавируса намного превышает вред от самого вируса”, – сказал Маск.

Однако он попросил своих подчиненных быть осторожными во время семейных собраний.

“То, что относительно безопасно для ребенка, может быть опасно для бабушки и дедушки”, – отметил руководитель Tesla.

