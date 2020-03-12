Специальная программа лизинга от Subaru

\u00ab\u0421\u0443\u0431\u0430\u0440\u0443 \u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u00bb \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439\u00a0Subaru\u00a0\u0432 \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433\r\n\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430. \u041a \u0441\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e, \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044e\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u0438\u0446. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0447\u0442\u043e-\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u044f\u0433\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0435, \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0451 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0435. \u0418\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 Subaru \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438-\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044e\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u0444\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u0438\u0446 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439 6% \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0441 Subaru \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0435.\r\n\r\n\u0424\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043b\u0438\u0446\u0430\u043c Subaru \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0436\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0436\u0438 \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0443. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u0438\u0434\u0451\u0442 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0438\u0446\u044b \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430. \u00a0\u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438, \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443 \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e: \u043f\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442, \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u043e \u0434\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445. \u041f\u043e \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439.\r\n\r\n\u0414\u043b\u044f \u044e\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u0438\u0446 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Subaru \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433 \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0441\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438, \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0443\u043c\u043c\u044b \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0436\u0435\u0439\u00a0\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u044b\u043b\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043a \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0443\u043c\u043c\u044b \u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u044b\u043b\u044c.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n\u0414\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Subaru XV, Outback, Legacy, WRX \u0438\u00a0WRX\u00a0STI \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430.\r\n\r\n\u0410 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0435 Subaru Outback Black Line \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f 3.6 \u043b \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 221 900 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439.\u00a0 \u0414\u043b\u044f Subaru Legacy \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Premium ES \u2013 145 700 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f Subaru XV \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 Tokyo \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c 143 300 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439.\r\n\r\n\u041f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044f\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435\u00a0\u0438 \u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432\u00a0Subaru.