Специальная программа лизинга от Subaru

12 марта 21:11 2020

«Субару Мотор» сообщает о действии специальных условий при покупке автомобилей Subaru в лизинг

Автолизинг – это простой способ получить автомобиль во временное пользование с последующим правом выкупа. К сожалению, в России лизинг традиционно воспринимался как инструмент покупки автомобилей, удобный исключительно для юридических лиц. Полагая, что лизинговые программы – это что-то сложное и недосягаемое, обычные покупатели находили другие возможности стать владельцем автомобиля. В реальности же всё гораздо проще. Именно поэтому компанией Subaru совместно с партнерами-операторами была разработана специальная программа лизинга для юридических и физических лиц с выгодой 6% при покупке автомобилей 2019 года выпуска. Теперь с Subaru лизинг стал понятнее и доступнее.

Физическим лицам Subaru предлагает ежемесячные платежи существенно ниже, чем выплаты по автокредиту. При этом оплата идёт в зачет разницы между стоимостью нового автомобиля и предполагаемой стоимостью автомобиля на момент окончания договора лизинга.  Кроме этого, перед оформлением сделки, лизингодатель не осуществляет комплексную проверку лизингополучателя, что значительно сокращает срок покупки автомобиля. Для заключения договора требуется минимальный комплект документов, а именно: паспорт, водительское удостоверение и справка о доходах. По окончании срока действия договора покупатель может как вернуть автомобиль лизингодателю, так и выкупить его или обменять на новый.

Для юридических лиц покупка автомобиля Subaru в лизинг дает право на начисления ускоренной амортизации, срочное оформление сделки, минимальный пакет документов, а также возможность отнесения всей суммы лизинговых платежей на статьи расходов, снижающих прибыль компании, что, соответственно, приведет к снижению суммы налога на прибыль.

Subaru Legacy 2019

Subaru Legacy

Действие специальной программы лизинга распространяется на модели Subaru XV, Outback, Legacy, WRX и WRX STI только 2019 года выпуска.

А это значит, что при покупке Subaru Outback Black Line с объемом двигателя 3.6 л выгода по программе лизинга составит 221 900 рублей.  Для Subaru Legacy в комплектации Premium ES – 145 700 рублей, а для Subaru XV в специальной серии Tokyo выгода может достигать 143 300 рублей.

Подробности по условиям предложения уточняйте на сайте и у официальных дилеров Subaru.

