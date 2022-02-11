Будьте бдительны: вечных «безлимитных» транспондеров не существует

\u041d\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c! \u00ab\u0411\u0435\u0437\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445\u00bb \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u041e\u041e\u041e \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0440 \u2013 \u041f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0414\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445\/\u044e\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u0438\u0446, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044f\u043a\u043e\u0431\u044b \u00ab\u0431\u0435\u0437\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435\u00bb \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u0440\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0442. \u041d\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c! \u00ab\u0411\u0435\u0437\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445\u00bb \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u0432 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0441\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0444\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\/\u044e\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043b\u0438\u0446\u0430\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0443\u043c\u043c\u0443, \u0432\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u0430\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0443. \u0416\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0432\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0445\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u043a \u0441\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044e\u0442, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0432\u0437\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044b. \u0422\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u0440 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0443. \u041d\u0430 \u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0435. \u041d\u0430 \u041f\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0442\u0435 \u0432\u0437\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0435 \u0420\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u0437\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0426\u041a\u0410\u0414 \u0441 \u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434 \u0432 \u0441\u0443\u043c\u043c\u0435, \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432: \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b, \u0438\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u043d\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0445\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f: \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e, \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0443 \u0441\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0438\u0446, \u043d\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u2013 \u043e\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043e \u043a \u0444\u0438\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0443, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e. \u0421\u0443\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0436\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0443, \u043d\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435-\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442, \u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u00ab\u043f\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0443\u00bb. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u043a \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430. \u041e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0412\u0430\u0448\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043e\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0445\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443 \u0441\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u0438\u0446 \u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0443 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u041e\u041e\u041e \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0440-\u041f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0414\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438\u00bb, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0440\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f, \u0437\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e-\/\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0412 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u0438\u0437\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0432\u044b\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043c \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u00ab\u0431\u0435\u0437\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445\u00bb \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0438\u043c \u0442\u0430\u043c \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0430, \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u0446\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0443 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043a \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u041e\u041e\u041e \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0440 \u2013 \u041f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0414\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438\u00bb \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 T-pass \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 T-pass \u2013 \u0444\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u0446\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0410\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441 \u041c-4 \u00ab\u0414\u043e\u043d\u00bb, \u041c-11 \u00ab\u041d\u0435\u0432\u0430\u00bb \u0438 \u041c-1 \u00ab\u0411\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0441\u044c\u00bb \u043f\u043e \u0444\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435. \u0412\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432 I \u0438 II \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c 78%. \u0414\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u043b\u043e\u044f\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e 15 % \u0441\u043a\u0438\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c. \u0421 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 www.avtodor-tr.ru \u0438 \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0440\u00bb. \u0422\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0444\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e 100% \u0441\u043a\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434 \u044d\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438, \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0413\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0440\u00bb. \u041a\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u0440 T-pass \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442-\u043c\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0435 tpass.me \u0438 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0432 3480 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u041d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442 avtodor-tr.ru \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0440\u00bb. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430, \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u0411\u0443\u0434\u044c\u0442\u0435 \u0431\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c!