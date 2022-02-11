Будьте бдительны: вечных «безлимитных» транспондеров не существует

Будьте бдительны: вечных «безлимитных» транспондеров не существует
11 февраля 22:11 2022

Не дайте себя обмануть! «Безлимитных» транспондеров на все платные дороги не существует

Компания ООО «Автодор – Платные Дороги» предупреждает об активизации в социальных сетях сомнительных физических/юридических лиц, предлагающих приобрести якобы «безлимитные» транспондеры, которые позволяют бесплатно передвигаться по всем платным дорогам страны в течение нескольких лет.

Не дайте себя обмануть! «Безлимитных» транспондеров на все платные дороги не существует, подобные сообщения являются обманом потребителей. Отдав таким сомнительным физическим/юридическим лицам внушительную сумму, вы получите устройство, которое не позволит вам совершать безлимитное количество проездов по любому платному участку.

Жертвы подобных махинаций, к сожалению, просто не понимают, как работают транспондеры и системы взимания платы. Транспондер любого эмитента привязывается к лицевому счету. На лицевой счет пользователь зачисляет денежные средства, которые и списываются при проезде. На Пункте взимания платы или при проезде Рамки взимания платы на ЦКАД с лицевого счета оплачивается проезд в сумме, зависящей от нескольких параметров: категории транспортного средства, нахождения платного автомобильного участка трассы, иногда и дня недели. Все эти показатели рассчитываются в момент проезда с помощью специальных камер и датчиков.

В чем заключается махинация: устройство, покупаемое у сомнительных лиц, невозможно персонифицировать – оно уже привязано к фиктивному счету, на котором есть некоторое количество средств. Эти денежные средства списываются во время первых нескольких проездов, а потом проезды совершать невозможно. Сумма средств на лицевом счете значительно ниже той, что жертва обмана тратит на покупку, но так как устройство какое-то время функционирует, то пользователь считает, что все работает «по безлимитному варианту». Проверить при этом сам баланс и получить полноценную информацию о своих поездках пользователь не может, так как регистрация в личном кабинете для отслеживания баланса и истории поездок не предусмотрена.

Отдельно обращаем Ваше внимание, что действующим законодательством не предусмотрена возможность проезда по платным дорогам без оплаты проезда, поэтому соглашаясь на использование подобных сомнительных схем и устройств, приобретенных у сомнительных физических лиц и организаций, у которых отсутствуют договорные отношения с ООО «Автодор-Платные Дороги», пользователь рискует совершить противоправные действия, за которые в соответствии с законодательством предусмотрена ответственность. На платных автомобильных дорогах установлены системы фото-/видеофиксации, которые позволяют установить регистрационные номерные знаки транспортных средств, а также марку и модель автомобиля. В связи с вышеизложенным все материалы по выявленным противоправным проездам с использованием «безлимитных» транспондеров могут быть переданы в правоохранительные органы для того, чтобы им там была дана соответствующая правовая оценка, в связи с чем все лица как осуществляющие продажу таких устройств, так и их последующее использование могут быть привлечены к ответственности.

Компания ООО «Автодор – Платные Дороги» является эмитентом транспондеров T-pass и информирует пользователей, что владельцы транспондеров T-pass – физические лица могут приобрести Абонементы, которые позволяют совершать поездки по определенным участкам трасс М-4 «Дон», М-11 «Нева» и М-1 «Беларусь» по фиксированной сниженной цене. Выгода для транспортных средств I и II категорий может достигать 78%. Дополнительно у пользователей есть возможность, зарегистрировавшись в личном кабинете, присоединится к программе лояльности и получать до 15 % скидки на проезд по платным автомобильным дорогам. С подробностями можно ознакомиться на нашем сайте www.avtodor-tr.ru и в мобильном приложении «Автодор». Тарифные предложения со 100% скидкой на проезд эмитентов других транспондеров не распространяются на дороги, находящиеся в доверительном управлении Государственной компании «Автодор».

Купить транспондер T-pass можно в официальном Интернет-магазине tpass.me и еще более чем в 3480 точках продаж по всей России.

Настоятельно рекомендуем приобретать транспондеры только у официальных дилеров и регистрировать свое устройство через сайт avtodor-tr.ru или мобильное приложение «Автодор». Персонификация транспондера позволяет отслеживать состояние лицевого счета, списания и пополнения, а также дает возможность вернуть зачисленные на лицевой счет средства в случае потери самого устройства.

Будьте бдительны и не дайте себя обмануть!

