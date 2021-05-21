Онлайн-шоурум от Nissan на российском сайте

Онлайн-шоурум от Nissan на российском сайте
21 мая 11:11 2021
Просмотров: 5

Nissan позволяет подобрать автомобиль любому пользователю на российском сайте онлайн-шоурума

Стремясь предлагать самые актуальные, современные и полезные решения своим клиентам, компания Nissan реализует масштабную онлайн-трансформацию, регулярно запуская новые онлайн-продукты и делая процесс владения и эксплуатации автомобиля Nissan максимально удобным. Онлайн-шоурум — новый уровень в развитии цифровых продуктов компании, поскольку инструмент органично сочетает в себе все, что может заинтересовать действующих и потенциальных владельцев Nissan: от знакомства с моделями до выбора комплектации и подбора индивидуального финансового предложения.

Основным помощником в процессе выбора автомобиля будет робот Нисси, который сможет отфильтровать наиболее подходящие комплектации и подсказать по условиям коммерческого предложения. Благодаря сервису пользователь может ознакомиться онлайн со своим будущим автомобилем, получить выгодное предложение и сразу внести за него предоплату.

Фото: Робот Нисси на Онлайн-шоуруме от Nissan

Нисси – виртуальный помощник, который благодаря своим навыкам может помочь пользователю подобрать автомобиль и комплектацию исключительно в рамках его требований, а также записать на тест-драйв. Помимо этого, Нисси может рассчитать выгодное коммерческое предложение и помочь в определении финансовых условий. Такой виртуальный помощник – новинка для автомобильного рынка в России.

При создании онлайн-шоурума дизайнеры вдохновлялись философией и идеями Nissan Pavillion в Йокогаме — интерактивной площадки, на которой все желающие могут ознакомиться с продуктами и технологиями компании, а также с её видением транспорта будущего. Благодаря такому подходу, пользователь может увидеть автомобиль в близкой для него среде и прочувствовать дух и эстетику каждой модели.

После выбора интересующей модели в онлайн-шоуруме, клиент может ознакомиться с ней максимально детально: от открытия дверей и включения фар до детального знакомства с интерьером, создания индивидуальной конфигурации интересующего автомобиля и подбора выгодного финансового предложения. Из дополнительных преимуществ — возможность “пройтись” по шоуруму, чтобы ближе познакомиться со всеми моделями и почувствовать себя в современном, технологичном пространстве, а также виртуальная экскурсия от помощника Нисси, который проведет пользователя за собой и поделится всей интересующей информацией.

Андрей Акифьев, управляющий директор Nissan в России:

«Сегодня с абсолютной уверенностью можно сказать, что технологии онлайн-сервисов активно используются в автомобильном бизнесе. Современный человек уже привык к широкому спектру онлайн-услуг, как-то доставка продуктов, бронирование поездок, банковские сервисы и многое другое. Все это добавляет в нашу жизнь комфорт и удобство. Теперь и мы можем предоставить пользователю возможность не просто забронировать автомобиль онлайн, но и максимально полно познакомиться с ним, оставаясь дома. Это органично дополняет уже существующие сервисы и дает нашему покупателю больше возможностей по обстоятельному знакомству с моделями и услугами Nissan».

