Volvo Cars представляет информационно-развлекательную систему со встроенным Google, внедренную на большинстве моделей

Volvo Cars \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 Android \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438 Google. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f XC60, S90, V90 \u0438 V90 Cross Country* \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441 Google, \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0444\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044c\u044e, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044f \u043f\u043e-\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. Volvo Car Group \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439, \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 Google \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 Android. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 XC40 Recharge \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c Volvo, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0442\u0435 \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0445, \u043d\u043e \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 hands-free \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, Volvo Cars \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 Digital Services, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 Volvo, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 Android \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438 Google*. \u0412 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 Digital Services \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043c Google**, Volvo On Call \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f***. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u044b Google \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 Android, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 Google Assistant, \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0443\u044e \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e Google Maps \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 Google Play. \u0421 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 Google Assistant \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438, \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435. \u0412\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442, \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0443\u043a \u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044f, \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435, \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u041c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 Google Play. Google Maps \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0443\u043f\u043e\u043c\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Volvo \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) \u2014 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u0438 \u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438: \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u0414\u043b\u044f 60-\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0425\u042140 Recharge. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438: \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 Volvo XC40 Recharge \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0448\u0430\u0433 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 Volvo Cars. \u0412 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043a 2030 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043c \u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d. Volvo Cars \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436, \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u043c. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 Volvo XC40, \u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u042140 Recharge \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u0442-\u043c\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0437\u0438\u043d \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 volvocars.com, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0428\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438. * \u2013 \u041d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u043a 2022 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. ** \u2013 \u0424\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u044b \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0430 Digital Services \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0435 Digital Services \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0435. *** \u2013 \u0412 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0430. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435. 