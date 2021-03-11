Volvo Cars представляет информационно-развлекательную систему со встроенным Google, внедренную на большинстве моделей

11 марта 14:37 2021

Volvo Cars продолжает внедрение новой информационно-развлекательной системы на базе Android со встроенными сервисами Google. В рамках обновления продуктовой линейки она будет доступна для XC60, S90, V90 и V90 Cross Country*

Система, разработанная совместно с Google, отличается максимально дружественным интерфейсом и превосходной связью, позволяя по-новому взглянуть на возможности автомобиля.

Volvo Car Group стала первой автомобильной компанией, начавшей сотрудничество с Google в области интеграции информационно-развлекательных систем на базе Android. Полностью электрический XC40 Recharge стал первым автомобилем Volvo, оснащенным этой системой.

Для того, чтобы предоставить клиентам те же возможности, что и на смартфонах, но адаптированные для использования в режиме hands-free во время движения, Volvo Cars дополнительно представляет пакет Digital Services, который будет доступен во всех автомобилях Volvo, оснащенных информационно-развлекательной системой Android со встроенными приложениями и сервисами Google*.

В пакет Digital Services включен доступ к приложениям и сервисам Google**, Volvo On Call и беспроводная зарядка для мобильного телефона, а также все данные, необходимые для их использования***.

Приложения и сервисы Google расширяют функционал системы на базе Android, предлагая голосовое управление при помощи Google Assistant, лучшую в своем классе навигацию Google Maps и развитую экосистему автомобильных приложений, доступных через Google Play.

С помощью ассистента Google Assistant водители имеют возможность голосом решать те или иные задачи, сконцентрировав внимание на дороге. Водитель может, не отрывая рук от руля, управлять такими действиями, как регулировка температуры в салоне, задание пункта назначения, воспроизведение музыкальных композиций и подкастов, отправка сообщений.

Музыкальные и мультимедийные приложения, оптимизированные и адаптированные для автомобиля, будут доступны через Google Play. Google Maps сможет предоставлять актуальные карты и данные о транспортной обстановке.

Кроме того, упомянутые ранее модели Volvo получили новейшую передовую систему помощи водителю ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) — масштабируемую систему активной безопасности, которая включает множество радаров, камер и ультразвуковых датчиков.

Среди других обновлений модельной линейки: новые цвета кузова и варианты отделки салона. Для 60-й серии теперь доступен интерьер без применения натуральной кожи, как и для электрического кроссовера ХС40 Recharge.

Обновления затронули и процесс покупки: компактный кроссовер Volvo XC40 Recharge можно будет приобрести в дальнейшем только онлайн. Этот шаг предпринят в рамках новой коммерческой стратегии Volvo Cars.

В соответствии со стратегией компания планирует к 2030 году стать производителем исключительно электромобилей, причем их продажа будет происходить только онлайн. Volvo Cars будет осуществлять значительные инвестиции в онлайн-каналы продаж, сосредоточившись на предоставлении премиальных электромобилей удобным и простым способом.

Полностью электрический кроссовер Volvo XC40, а затем и недавно представленная модель С40 Recharge будут доступны через флагманский интернет-магазин компании volvocars.com, который будет модернизирован для упрощения процесса покупки клиентом и формирования прозрачного ценообразования. Широкий выбор заранее подготовленных комплектаций электромобилей также позволит сократить время доставки.

* – Начиная с автомобилей, относящихся к 2022 модельному году.

** – Функционал и сервисы пакета Digital Services могут отличаться в зависимости от конкретного регионального рынка. Более подробная информация о пакете Digital Services представлена по ссылке.

*** – В зависимости от конкретного рынка. Более подробную информацию можно получить по ссылке выше.

