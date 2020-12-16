Звезда киберспорта Marple начинает сотрудничество с Infiniti

16 декабря 10:11 2020

Постоянное движение вперед лежит в самой основе философии Infiniti

То, что казалось невозможным вчера, превращается в реальность сегодня. Неповторимый дизайн, яркие дорожные повадки и высокий уровень оснащения автомобилей INFINITI привлекают к бренду внимание звезд молодой, технологичной и перспективной спортивной дисциплины – киберспорта.

Одна из  самых ярких представителей киберспорта – Мария Marple Ермолина выбирала для себя премиальный кроссовер QX50 и стала амбассадором бренда.

“INFINITI всегда ассоциировался у меня с безопасностью, современным взглядом на дизайн и технологичностью,  – рассказывает Маша Марпл. – Мне кажется, что QX50 максимально подходит моему характеру и образу жизни. В INFINITI дух авантюризма и молодости сочетается с надежностью и практичностью. Это вместительный и удобный кроссовер, на котором одинаково приятно поехать на съемку или отправиться в долгое путешествие.”

По версии Forbes Мария Ермолина второй год подряд входит в список самых влиятельных людей киберспорта. Известный блогер (YouTube канал Mrs.Marple), автор документальных фильмов и ведущая международных турниров, Маша лично выбрала для себя элегантность стиля и технологическую изощренность кроссовера INFINITI QX50.

Киберспорт с каждым годом набирает популярность. В свое время Россия стала одной из первых стран в мире приравнявших компьютерные игры к официальному виду спорта. Как результат в последние годы российские команды регулярно участвуют и завоевывают награды на главных киберспортивных турнирах планеты.

