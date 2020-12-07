Volkswagen вручил награды по итогам футбольного сезона 2020

Volkswagen вручил награды по итогам футбольного сезона 2020
07 декабря 13:11 2020

Volkswagen наградил футболиста Андрея Мостового в номинации «Мощный разгон» за лучший дебют в Сборной России в 2020 году. Главный тренер Сборной России Станислав Черчесов получил награду в номинации «Двигатель команды»

По итогам сезона 2020 года Volkswagen отметил Андрея Мостового в номинации «Мощный разгон»: игрок недавно перешел из молодежной Сборной в национальную и уже достиг значительных успехов в этом году. Станислав Черчесов, главный тренер Сборной России, награжден как «Двигатель команды» за умение приспосабливаться к сложным и неожиданным ситуациям.

Станислав Черчесов

Станислав Черчесов

Для России футбол – самый массовый вид спорта, который является традиционно значимым и для Volkswagen. Volkswagen – официальный автомобиль Сборной России по футболу. Марка поддерживает сборные во многих странах мира в рамках масштабной кампании, проходящей под слоганом «Volkswagen. Заряжаем футболом».

Андрей Мостовой

Андрей Мостовой

В рамках 4-летнего сотрудничества марки Volkswagen Легковые автомобили и Volkswagen Коммерческие автомобили обновили парк Российского футбольного союза, предоставив партнерам новые версии популярных моделей. Церемония передачи автомобилей состоялась в июле этого года на территории легендарного московского стадиона «Лужники». Российскому футбольному союзу было передано в пользование 10 автомобилей, среди которых: новый Passat, новое поколение модели Jetta, Touareg R-Line, Tiguan Sportline, Caravelle и новый Multivan.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
Volkswagen
  Categories:
НовостиСпорт
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Аленичев рассказал о своем задержании за пьяную езду

Аленичев рассказал о своем задержании за пьяную езду 0

Самые популярные автомобили Украины

Самые популярные автомобили Украины 0

PEUGEOT приступила к созданию спортивных электромобилей

PEUGEOT приступила к созданию спортивных электромобилей

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.