Volkswagen вручил награды по итогам футбольного сезона 2020

Volkswagen \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043b \u0444\u0443\u0442\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0410\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0435\u044f \u041c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u041c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u00bb \u0437\u0430 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442 \u0432 \u0421\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0432 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u0421\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0421\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432 \u0427\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u0414\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b\u00bb \u041f\u043e \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 Volkswagen \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0410\u043d\u0434\u0440\u0435\u044f \u041c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u00ab\u041c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u00bb: \u0438\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043a \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043b \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0421\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0421\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432 \u0427\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043e\u0432, \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u0421\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d \u043a\u0430\u043a \u00ab\u0414\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b\u00bb \u0437\u0430 \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0444\u0443\u0442\u0431\u043e\u043b \u2013 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f Volkswagen. Volkswagen \u2013 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0421\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0444\u0443\u0442\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0443. \u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c \u00abVolkswagen. \u0417\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0444\u0443\u0442\u0431\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043c\u00bb. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 4-\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Volkswagen \u041b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438 Volkswagen \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0444\u0443\u0442\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u044e\u0437\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0426\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u00ab\u041b\u0443\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438\u00bb. \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0444\u0443\u0442\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u044e\u0437\u0443 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 10 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445: \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Passat, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Jetta, Touareg R-Line, Tiguan Sportline, Caravelle \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Multivan.