Lexus выяснил, что владельцы NX больше всего любят в своих автомобилях

07 декабря 14:11 2020

Lexus провёл исследование среди людей, которые приобрели премиальный городской кроссовер Lexus NX в 2020 году

Покупатели назвали 3 причины, побудившие их выбрать именно этот автомобиль, а также рассказали о своих любимых элементах и опциях премиального городского кроссовера.

Основные причины, почему владельцам нравится Lexus NX

Покупатели рассказали, почему они остановили свой выбор именно на премиальном городском кроссовере Lexus NX. Исследование позволило выявить 3 основные причины.

Смелый дизайн

Своими очертаниями Lexus NX напоминает огранённый бриллиант — идеальная форма, которая доставляет эстетическое удовольствие каждому, кто видит автомобиль. Неудивительно, что 55% опрошенных владельцев при выборе автомобиля в первую очередь обращали внимание на отточенные линии, вдохновлённые красотой расплавленного металла.

Самыми привлекательными элементами в дизайне экстерьера 45% новых владельцев Lexus NX назвали уникальные передние L-образные фары в стилистике бренда Lexus, а 31% — решётку радиатора. Покупателям нравится, как мощная и узнаваемая веретенообразная решётка радиатора ярко заявляет о статусе владельца автомобиля. Ещё одна любимая деталь экстерьера — зеркала заднего вида на дверях, отличающиеся утончённой металлической отделкой и сами по себе являющиеся завершённым произведением искусства.

Не менее интересен для покупателей и интерьер премиального городского кроссовера. Самой привлекательной деталью интерьера для 43% владельцев Lexus NX оказалась приборная панель. У 14% покупателей любимая деталь салона — аналоговые часы. Многим участникам опроса нравятся оригинальные цветовые решения интерьера, качество материалов отделки и исполнение рулевого колеса.

Lexus NX

Исключительное качество сборки

39% владельцев Lexus NX считают самым важным фактором выбора качество сборки автомобилей, которое достигается сочетанием самых совершенных технологий и ручной работы под тщательным контролем лучших специалистов из числа избранных мастеров бренда. Бренд не делает исключений и не снижает планку качества. Так, любой Lexus, купленный в России, традиционно собран в Японии. Поэтому Lexus NX служит владельцам долгие годы, доставляя только приятные эмоции и вдохновляющий опыт вождения.

Комфорт, продуманный до мелочей

Внутри автомобиля владелец Lexus NX погружается в продуманный до мелочей микромир. Следуя принципам гостеприимства, бренд предусмотрел всё для комфорта водителя и пассажиров. 25% владельцев кроссовера отметили в качестве самого важного фактора, что могут по-настоящему ощутить спокойствие и безопасность во время управления автомобилем.

В салоне чувствуется внимание к предпочтениям владельца и пассажиров. Например, в центральной консоли есть скрытое косметическое зеркальце, а рядом оборудован усовершенствованный подстаканник, который позволяет безопасно открыть бутылку воды одной рукой.

Большое внимание в премиальном кроссовере уделено удобству. Самой привлекательной опцией 13% покупателей Lexus NX посчитали интеллектуальную систему доступа в автомобиль и запуска двигателя без ключа: очень комфортно открывать дверь, не доставая брелок, и заводить машину одним нажатием на кнопку. 12% владельцев Lexus NX отметили систему мультимедиа с возможностью подключения смартфона, которая позволяет использовать привычные мобильные приложения прямо в автомобиле. Также очень удобной владельцы посчитали возможность выбирать режимы вождения: Eco — для экономии топлива, Sport — для повышения динамики автомобиля на трассе, Normal — для повседневного стиля вождения. Привлекает их и возможность открыть багажник бесконтактно — всего лишь движением ноги.

Lexus NX

Новая кредитная программа «Комфорт+» с низкими ежемесячными платежами и гарантией обратного выкупа

Теперь, благодаря новой кредитной программе «Комфорт+», можно приобрести новый Lexus NX, воспользовавшись преимуществами низких ежемесячных платежейь и гарантией обратного выкупа автомобиля. Например, при покупке Lexus NX по программе «Комфорт+» ежемесячный платёж составит 16 300 рублей в месяц, при этом владельцу будет гарантирована возможность обратного выкупа автомобиля официальным дилером бренда. На этапе внесения финального платежа клиент может закрыть кредит самостоятельно, поменять купленную машину на другую модель Lexus или завершить участие в программе, позволив выкупить автомобиль официальному дилеру по гарантированной выкупной стоимости, установленной в соглашении о выкупе. Многообразие вариантов помогает каждому клиенту выбрать персонализированное решение.

Более подробную информацию о кредитной программе «Комфорт+» можно узнать на официальном сайте.

Вы не зря ждали декабря

Всегда проявляя особое отношение к владельцам и поклонникам автомобилей бренда, Lexus сохраняет текущие условия на приобретение всех представленных моделей в период с 1.12.2020 по 31.12.2020. Желающие приобрести автомобиль могут совершить бронирование онлайн на официальном сайте Lexus, оформить предварительный договор в декабре, при этом все условия, включая цену, останутся неизменными, даже если фактически покупка будет совершена позже — до 30.01.2021.

Условия с дополнительным преимуществом на приобретение

Также приобрести Lexus NX можно, воспользовавшись программой обмена автомобилей с пробегом Lexus Trade-in, получив дополнительное преимущество в 190 000 рублей, а при покупке автомобиля в кредит клиентам доступна специальная ставка 3,9%.

Узнать подробности о Lexus  NX и действующих предложениях можно у любого официального дилера Lexus на территории Российской Федерации, на официальной странице модели или по телефону 8 800 200-38-83.

Кредитование по кредитной программе «Комфорт+ NX» на условиях: ПВ в размере 20% и более от стоимости автомобиля (далее — а/м), срок кредита — 36 месяцев, процентная ставка — 12,1% годовых, ОП может составлять от 20 до 60% от стоимости а/м. Валюта кредита — российские рубли. Минимальная сумма кредита составляет 20% от стоимости а/м, но не менее 300 000 руб.

Кредит предоставляется АО «Тойота Банк», лицензия Банка России № 3470. Предложение действует на новые а/м Lexus NX с 01.12.2020. Настоящее предложение не является публичной офертой. Подробности — на сайте или по телефону 8 800 200-11-00.

Гарантия обратного выкупа — услуга официального дилера, которая предоставляется по окончании срока кредита при соблюдении клиентом условий соглашения о выкупе а/м.

Выгода достигается посредством предоставления скидки от максимальной цены перепродажи а/м.

В случае подписания предварительного/основного договора купли-продажи в период, предусмотренный условиями специального предложения, выгода фиксируется в предварительном договоре; основной договор купли-продажи заключается на условиях, согласованных в таком предварительном договоре, даже если основной договор купли-продажи заключается за пределами сроков действия специальных предложений, но не позднее 31 января 2021 года.

Lexus NX

Общее требование ко всем автомобилям, которые обмениваются на новые в рамках программы Lexus Trade-in: а/м должны находиться в собственности клиента и/или  родственников клиента не менее 3 месяцев. Под родственниками клиента в целях настоящей программы понимаются только его супруг (-а), дети (в т. ч. усыновлённые/удочерённые), родители (в т. ч. усыновители), родство с которыми клиент может подтвердить официальными документами, а именно: свидетельством о заключении брака, свидетельством о рождении, свидетельством об усыновлении (удочерении), свидетельством об установлении отцовства, иными документами, которые выданы государственными или муниципальными органами и подтверждают родство клиента с указанными лицами.

Настоящее предложение, включая любые сведения о предоставляемой выгоде, носит исключительно информационный характер, не является офертой, в том числе публичной (статьи 435, 437 ГК РФ), не является исчерпывающим и не содержит всех существенных условий акции, а также каких-либо договоров, которые будут заключаться в рамках данной акции (в т. ч. для предоставления скидки и в целях предоставления обозначенной выше выгоды). Приобретение автомобилей в рамках программы осуществляется в соответствии с условиями индивидуального договора купли-продажи, заключаемого с Дилером. Количество а/м, участвующих в акции, ограничено. Подробности о порядке и условиях проведения акции уточняйте по телефону горячей линии 8 800 200-38-83 (звонок по РФ бесплатный), на сайте и в салонах Дилеров Lexus.

Lexus NX

