Lexus выяснил, что владельцы NX больше всего любят в своих автомобилях

Lexus \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0451\u043b \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 Lexus NX \u0432 2020 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u041f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 3 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u041e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f Lexus NX \u041f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435 Lexus NX. \u0418\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0432\u044b\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c 3 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u044b. \u0421\u043c\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0421\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 Lexus NX \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0451\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442 \u2014 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u043c\u0443, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c. \u041d\u0435\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e 55% \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0451\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0430. \u0421\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 45% \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 Lexus NX \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 L-\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Lexus, \u0430 31% \u2014 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0451\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430. \u041f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043d\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438 \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0451\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441\u0435 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0415\u0449\u0451 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u2014 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0445, \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0443\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0451\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0451\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u041d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u0421\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f 43% \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 Lexus NX \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u0423 14% \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u2014 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u044b. \u041c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u043d\u0440\u0430\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430. \u0418\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0438 39% \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 Lexus NX \u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u0437\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u0411\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u043d\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0439 Lexus, \u043a\u0443\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0432 \u042f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 Lexus NX \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e \u043c\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0439 \u0412\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0446 Lexus NX \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043c\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e \u043c\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0440. \u0421\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f\u0430\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0438\u043c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b \u0432\u0441\u0451 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. 25% \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e-\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u0412 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0441\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435, \u0430 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0442\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0443 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u044b \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443. \u0421\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 13% \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Lexus NX \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430: \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044c, \u043d\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043a, \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043d\u043e\u043f\u043a\u0443. 12% \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432 Lexus NX \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430 \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f: Eco \u2014 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430, Sport \u2014 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435, Normal \u2014 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0445 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e \u2014 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043b\u0438\u0448\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u00ab\u041a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442+\u00bb \u0441 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0435\u0436\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0436\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430 \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u00ab\u041a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442+\u00bb, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Lexus NX, \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0435\u0436\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0436\u0435\u0439\u044c \u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0435 Lexus NX \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u00ab\u041a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442+\u00bb \u0435\u0436\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0451\u0436 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 16 300 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0443 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0436\u0430 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0443\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Lexus \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0432 \u0432\u044b\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u043f\u043e \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043e \u0432\u044b\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435. \u041c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0443 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043e \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u00ab\u041a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442+\u00bb \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435. \u0412\u044b \u043d\u0435 \u0437\u0440\u044f \u0436\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u044f \u0412\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u00a0\u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c \u0438\u00a0\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, Lexus \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u00a0\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u00a0\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u00a01.12.2020 \u043f\u043e\u00a031.12.2020. \u0416\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 Lexus, \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440 \u0432\u00a0\u0434\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0443, \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438, \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0436\u0435\u00a0\u2014 \u0434\u043e\u00a030.01.2021. \u0423\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0441\u00a0\u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430\u00a0\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 Lexus NX\u00a0\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e, \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u00a0\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u043e\u043c Lexus Trade-in, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432\u00a0190\u00a0000\u00a0\u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0430\u00a0\u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432\u00a0\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 3,9%. \u0423\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e Lexus \u00a0NX \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0443 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430 Lexus \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0424\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u00a0\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u00a0\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0443 8\u00a0800 200-38-83. \u041a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 