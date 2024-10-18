Oting Palasso – первый автомобиль в новом сегменте, созданный на базе пикапа Nissan Navara

Oting Palasso – первый автомобиль в новом сегменте, созданный на базе пикапа Nissan Navara
На международной выставке «Orёlexpo 2024» состоялась премьера нового автомобиля Oting Palasso. Этот внедорожник стал первым представителем нового сегмента пикапов-хардтопов в России, предлагая закрытый верх багажника в заводском исполнении. Выставка «Orёlexpo 2024» привлекла внимание ведущих производителей, включая более 270 компаний из разных стран, а число посетителей превысило 45 000 человек. Представленный на мероприятии Oting Palasso стал важным элементом экспозиции, благодаря своей практичности и универсальности.

Автомобиль Oting Palasso построен на базе платформы Nissan Navara и оснащён двухлитровым бензиновым двигателем Mitsubishi 4K31 мощностью 218 лошадиных сил, обеспечивающим крутящий момент в 360 Нм. Эта комбинация позволяет автомобилю демонстрировать хорошие внедорожные качества и стабильную работу как на трассе, так и на сложных участках местности. По циклу WLTC автомобиль расходует 8,7 литра топлива на 100 километров, что делает его эффективным для длительных поездок.

Габариты автомобиля составляют 5277 мм в длину, 1864 мм в ширину и 1989 мм в высоту, что придаёт ему внушительный внешний вид и высокую вместимость. Важной особенностью Oting Palasso является его багажник с объемом 2150 литров, что позволяет перевозить широкий спектр грузов – от повседневных вещей до крупногабаритных предметов, таких как строительные материалы.

Глава филиала Sinomach Auto в России, Цзи Цзыюань, в своем заявлении подчеркнул значимость модели для российского рынка:

«Oting Palasso — первая в России модель пикапа с жестким верхом, которая сочетает комфорт и практичность. Основанный на платформе Nissan Navara, Palasso гарантирует японскую надежность и внедорожные характеристики».

Цзи Цзыюань, глава филиала Sinomach Auto в России, «Гиперион Лизинг (Тяньцзинь)»
В компании отмечают, что сочетание надежной платформы и современных инженерных решений делает автомобиль привлекательным для пользователей, ищущих баланс между удобством и функциональностью.

Практическое применение Oting Palasso подчеркивает его универсальность. Автомобиль ориентирован на широкий круг пользователей, включая охотников, рыболовов и любителей активного отдыха. Благодаря закрытому багажному отделению объемом 2150 литров, владельцы могут перевозить как личные вещи, так и крупногабаритные грузы, например оборудование для рыбалки или материалы для строительства. Возможности использования модели не ограничиваются только отдыхом: Oting Palasso также подойдёт для тех, кто нуждается в надежном транспорте для работы в условиях пересечённой местности.

Особенность модели — это её высокий уровень комфорта, который сочетается с прочностью и внедорожными характеристиками. Двухлитровый двигатель Mitsubishi 4K31, оснащённый системой полного привода, обеспечивает уверенное передвижение как по городским улицам, так и по сложным маршрутам в условиях бездорожья. В компании заявили, что низкий расход топлива — одно из ключевых преимуществ автомобиля, что особенно важно для тех, кто планирует долгие поездки на природу или по работе.

Компания Sinomach Automobile, разработчик модели Oting Palasso, имеет богатую историю в автомобильной промышленности. Основанная в 1997 году, она является частью крупной китайской корпорации Sinomach, которая входит в число 500 крупнейших мировых компаний по версии Fortune. Sinomach представлена на пяти континентах, а её активы включают более 40 стопроцентных и холдинговых компаний. Основная деятельность Sinomach включает разработку и производство промышленного оборудования, инжиниринговые проекты и автомобильные технологии.

В компании сообщили, что Oting Palasso станет важным игроком на российском рынке, предлагая новые возможности в сегменте пикапов. Потенциал модели обусловлен сочетанием прочной платформы Nissan Navara и уникальных характеристик, подходящих для разнообразных условий эксплуатации. Компания также отметила, что новинка привлечет внимание не только любителей активного отдыха, но и тех, кто ищет надежный рабочий автомобиль.

Автомобиль Oting Palasso, представленный на «Orёlexpo 2024», открывает новый сегмент пикапов-хардтопов в России и становится важной частью развития этого рынка. Сочетание японской надежности, высоких внедорожных характеристик и практичности модели обеспечит ей высокие шансы на успех среди российских покупателей.
