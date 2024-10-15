Как подготовить автомобиль к зиме – советует Рольф

Как подготовить автомобиль к зиме – советует Рольф
15 октября 01:08 2024

После проверки аккумулятора и замены стеклоомывающей жидкости важно уделить внимание другим техническим аспектам, которые могут повлиять на работу автомобиля зимой. Эксперты компании Рольф, опираясь на данные 33-летней статистики обращений в сервисные центры, подготовили перечень обязательных деталей и узлов, требующих проверки.

Директор по сервису Рольф Юлия Трушкова отмечает, что такие проверки помогут предотвратить поломки и аварии в холодное время года.

Аккумуляторная батарея

Одним из наиболее уязвимых узлов автомобиля в зимний период является аккумулятор. По данным компании Рольф, спрос на замену и зарядку аккумуляторных батарей в зимний сезон возрастает в 20 раз по сравнению с летним периодом. В компании рекомендуют проверять заряд аккумулятора не реже одного раза в год, особенно перед началом зимы. Оптимально проводить такую проверку каждые 10 тысяч километров, чтобы избежать проблем в холодное время года.

Эксперты напоминают, что в процессе эксплуатации даже современные кальциевые свинцово-кислотные аккумуляторы теряют плотность электролита при разряде, что снижает температуру его замерзания. В холодных условиях разряженный аккумулятор может стать причиной серьезных поломок. Чтобы избежать этой проблемы, специалисты советуют избегать прослушивания музыки и зарядки мобильных устройств от бортовой сети автомобиля при выключенном двигателе. Включенная система потребляет энергию, которая не восполняется, если двигатель не работает.

Кроме того, короткие поездки могут негативно сказаться на состоянии аккумулятора. В компании отмечают, что для полного восстановления заряда после запуска двигателя требуется проехать не менее 20 километров. Если аккумулятор систематически недозаряжается в течение зимы, это может привести к замерзанию электролита и разрушению пластин внутри батареи. Подобные случаи значительно сокращают срок службы аккумулятора и требуют его замены.

Зимняя стеклоомывающая жидкость и замки

Еще один важный элемент зимней подготовки автомобиля — своевременная замена стеклоомывающей жидкости на зимний вариант. В компании Рольф рекомендуют не откладывать эту процедуру, так как в зимний период она помогает поддерживать чистоту лобового стекла, обеспечивая водителю хорошую видимость на дороге.

Особое внимание эксперты советуют уделить замкам автомобиля. Даже если ваш автомобиль оснащен системой бесключевого доступа, важно смазать личинки замков специальными средствами, например, силиконовой смазкой. Это предотвратит замерзание механизмов и защитит их от коррозии. В РОЛЬФ отмечают, что в случае сильного разряда аккумулятора система бесключевого доступа может не сработать, и в этом случае вам понадобится воспользоваться механическим ключом. Поэтому профилактическая смазка замков — необходимая мера для поддержания работоспособности автомобиля в зимних условиях.

Подготовка аккумуляторной батареи, стеклоомывающей жидкости и замков автомобиля — это базовые шаги, которые рекомендуется выполнять перед наступлением зимы. Они позволят предотвратить частые проблемы, с которыми водители сталкиваются в холодное время года, и помогут сохранить автомобиль в исправном состоянии.

После того как вы проверили аккумулятор и заменили стеклоомывающую жидкость, важно обратить внимание на другие аспекты технического состояния автомобиля, которые могут существенно повлиять на его эксплуатацию в зимний сезон. Специалисты компании Рольф делятся ключевыми рекомендациями по проверке автомобиля на подъемнике, обслуживанию дизельных двигателей и своевременной замене шин.

Проверка автомобиля на подъемнике

Сервисные специалисты Рольф настоятельно рекомендуют провести проверку автомобиля на подъемнике перед началом зимнего сезона. Одним из наиболее важных моментов является проверка на наличие течей или запотевания в различных узлах и системах автомобиля. Важно не только выявить источник утечки, но и оперативно устранить проблему.

Утечки рабочих жидкостей, таких как тормозная жидкость, топливо или жидкость гидроусилителя руля, могут привести к серьезным последствиям. Например, утечка топлива может сделать эксплуатацию автомобиля опасной, а утечка тормозной жидкости — полностью невозможной. В компании Рольф подчеркивают, что своевременная диагностика и ремонт таких неисправностей поможет избежать больших затрат на ремонт и предотвратить возможные аварийные ситуации на дороге.

Замена топливного фильтра на дизельных автомобилях

Для владельцев дизельных автомобилей зима — особенно ответственный период. Эксперты рекомендуют обратить внимание на состояние топливного фильтра. Дело в том, что даже при использовании зимнего дизельного топлива оно может густеть при низких температурах, а при прохождении через загрязненный фильтр топливный насос вынужден работать с повышенной нагрузкой. Это значительно увеличивает износ насоса, что в итоге может привести к его поломке.

Поэтому специалисты компании Рольф рекомендуют своевременно менять топливный фильтр, чтобы снизить нагрузку на топливную систему и обеспечить стабильную работу автомобиля в условиях низких температур.

Замена шин и проверка протектора

Одним из ключевых факторов безопасности на зимних дорогах является правильный выбор шин. Эксперты Рольф напоминают, что несвоевременная замена летних шин на зимние может стать причиной ДТП. По данным ГИБДД, количество дорожно-транспортных происшествий в первые недели после заморозков увеличивается в два раза, что также сказывается на росте числа обращений в сервисные центры с запросами на кузовной ремонт. Компания РОЛЬФ отмечает, что ежегодно в ноябре спрос на такие работы увеличивается на 10% по сравнению с октябрем.

Особое внимание стоит уделить состоянию протектора зимних шин. В соответствии с правилами дорожного движения, минимальная допустимая глубина протектора должна составлять не менее 4 мм. Однако многие производители рекомендуют менять шины при остаточной глубине протектора в 6 мм, особенно для фрикционных шин с более глубоким рисунком. Эксперты предупреждают, что использование шин с изношенным протектором снижает сцепление автомобиля с дорогой, что значительно увеличивает риск аварийных ситуаций.
