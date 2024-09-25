Aito Seres демонстрирует уверенный рост продаж в России за летний период

Aito Seres демонстрирует уверенный рост продаж в России за летний период
25 сентября 16:42 2024

Автомобильный бренд Aito Seres, эксклюзивным дистрибьютором которого в России является компания АО «МБ РУС», входящая в состав группы компаний «Автодом», завершил лето 2024 года с существенным приростом продаж. По данным «Автостат», количество регистраций гибридных кроссоверов Aito Seres в августе увеличилось на 39% по сравнению с июлем. В целом, за три летних месяца продажи выросли на 54%, что отражает стремительно растущий интерес к бренду со стороны российских потребителей.

Несмотря на то, что Aito Seres вышел на российский рынок только весной 2024 года, уже более 1000 последовательно-гибридных кроссоверов этой марки было реализовано за короткий период. Согласно результатам продаж за август, Aito Seres уверенно закрепился в премиальном сегменте, достигнув показателя в 205 проданных автомобилей за месяц. Как сообщается в пресс-релизе компании, данный результат свидетельствует о стабильном спросе на продукцию бренда.

На сегодняшний день автомобили Aito Seres доступны для покупки в 55 официальных дилерских центрах, расположенных в 34 городах России. Представители бренда подчеркивают, что активное расширение дилерской сети помогает повысить доступность автомобилей для широкого круга потенциальных покупателей, что также положительно влияет на динамику продаж.

В компании Aito Seres отмечают, что ключевым фактором роста продаж является высокая востребованность гибридных технологий. Последовательно-гибридная схема силовой установки, применяемая в кроссоверах марки, сочетает в себе преимущества традиционных автомобилей с двигателем внутреннего сгорания и электрических транспортных средств. Как сообщают представители бренда, автомобили Aito Seres обеспечивают высокий уровень мощности и динамики, сопоставимый с полностью электрическими моделями, при этом их эксплуатация остается максимально близкой к привычным бензиновым машинам.

Одним из главных преимуществ моделей Aito Seres является значительный запас хода, который составляет от 1100 до 1200 км без необходимости подзарядки и дозаправки. Это позволяет преодолеть основное опасение покупателей, связанное с ограниченной инфраструктурой для зарядки электромобилей в России. В пресс-релизе компании подчеркивается, что этот аспект играет важную роль в формировании спроса на гибридные модели.

Для дальнейшего стимулирования продаж в сентябре 2024 года компания АО «МБ РУС» предлагает специальные условия на покупку кроссоверов Aito Seres у официальных дилеров. Так, спортивный кроссовер Aito M5 доступен по специальной цене 5 490 000 рублей, а модель SERES M5 — за 6 090 000 рублей. Дополнительно, как сообщается в пресс-релизе компании, клиенты могут воспользоваться программой Trade-in, которая позволяет получить дополнительную скидку в размере 500 000 рублей при сдаче автомобиля с пробегом. Это делает покупку Aito M5 доступной по цене 4 990 000 рублей, а SERES M5 — по цене 5 590 000 рублей.

Также для покупателей представлена модель Aito M7, которая предлагается по специальной цене 6 390 000 рублей, а в максимальной комплектации Aito M7 Flagship — за 6 790 000 рублей. Для автомобилей SERES M7 цена начинается от 6 990 000 рублей. При учете программы Trade-in, эти модели можно приобрести по сниженным ценам — от 5 890 000 рублей.

Кроме того, в пресс-релизе компании говорится, что до 30 сентября 2024 года действуют выгодные условия кредитования через банки-партнеры. При первоначальном взносе от 40% доступна ставка от 0,01%, а срок кредитования составляет от 12 до 84 месяцев.

Помимо этого, для клиентов, заинтересованных в тест-драйве автомобилей Aito Seres, компания предлагает возможность опробовать модели в одном из 55 дилерских центров, а также через сервис каршеринга Яндекс Драйв. В сентябре 2024 года 40 автомобилей Aito M5 и 10 автомобилей Aito M7 стали доступны для аренды в Москве.

Таким образом, компания Aito Seres продолжает расширять свое присутствие на российском рынке, предлагая выгодные условия для покупателей и поддерживая высокий уровень сервисного обслуживания через официальную дилерскую сеть.
