Aito Seres демонстрирует уверенный рост продаж в России за летний период

\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 Aito Seres, \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0431\u044c\u044e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0410\u041e \u00ab\u041c\u0411 \u0420\u0423\u0421\u00bb, \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c\u00bb, \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043b \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043e 2024 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436. \u041f\u043e \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u00ab\u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u00bb, \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Aito Seres \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0433\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 39% \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u0412 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c, \u0437\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 54%, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441 \u043a \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e Aito Seres \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043b \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 2024 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 1000 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e-\u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434. \u0421\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0437\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0433\u0443\u0441\u0442, Aito Seres \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432 205 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Aito Seres \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0438 \u0432 55 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 34 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Aito Seres \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e-\u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0445\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0435\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Aito Seres \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Aito Seres \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442 1100 \u0434\u043e 1200 \u043a\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0430\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435 2024 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0410\u041e \u00ab\u041c\u0411 \u0420\u0423\u0421\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0443 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Aito Seres \u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 Aito M5 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435 5 490 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c SERES M5 \u2014 \u0437\u0430 6 090 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0414\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043e\u0439 Trade-in, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043a\u0438\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 500 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0433\u043e\u043c. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u043a\u0443 Aito M5 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435 4 990 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0430 SERES M5 \u2014 \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435 5 590 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Aito M7, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435 6 390 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0430 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Aito M7 Flagship \u2014 \u0437\u0430 6 790 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 SERES M7 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 6 990 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b Trade-in, \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043c \u2014 \u043e\u0442 5 890 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043e 30 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f 2024 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0431\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0438-\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u0442 40% \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0442 0,01%, \u0430 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442 12 \u0434\u043e 84 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u0435\u0432. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0437\u0430\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442-\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Aito Seres, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0437 55 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u042f\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043a\u0441 \u0414\u0440\u0430\u0439\u0432. \u0412 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435 2024 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 40 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Aito M5 \u0438 10 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Aito M7 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0432 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0435. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Aito Seres \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c.