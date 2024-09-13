Спрос на автомобильные запчасти Honda в России вырос на 15%

\u0421\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u00ab\u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440-\u041f\u043b\u0435\u0439\u0441\u00bb, \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Honda \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 15%. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0443 Honda \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043c HND, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u041e\u041e\u041e \u00ab\u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440-\u041f\u043b\u0435\u0439\u0441\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Honda, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u044b. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043c HND \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043f\u043e \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0437\u0430 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 Honda \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 1 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0443\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u041e\u041e\u041e \u00ab\u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440-\u041f\u043b\u0435\u0439\u0441\u00bb, \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043c HND \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0432 \u0422\u0443\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0435 \u0443\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0443\u043c-\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u044b HND \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Honda. \u0412 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0435 HND \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Honda, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u043a Accord, Civic \u0438 CR-V, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432: \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435, \u0443\u0433\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0431\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435. \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f HND \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 Honda, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043c\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443. \u041e\u041e\u041e \u00ab\u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440-\u041f\u043b\u0435\u0439\u0441\u00bb \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Honda. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 HND \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044b, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0437\u0438\u043d Honda Official.