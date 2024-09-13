Спрос на автомобильные запчасти Honda в России вырос на 15%

Спрос на автомобильные запчасти Honda в России вырос на 15%
13 сентября 15:33 2024

Согласно данным, представленным компанией «Мотор-Плейс», спрос на запасные части для автомобилей Honda за последний год увеличился на 15%.

В компании указывают, что рост популярности данной продукции связан с высоким качеством и доверием к бренду Honda среди российских автомобилистов.

На российском рынке под брендом HND, как заявлено в пресс-релизе, компания ООО «Мотор-Плейс» предлагает широкий ассортимент аналогов запасных частей для автомобилей Honda, включая тормозные диски и салонные фильтры. Компания отмечает, что продукция под брендом HND разрабатывается с акцентом на соблюдение высоких стандартов качества, аналогичных оригинальным запчастям.

Кроме того, по данным компании, за время присутствия продукции Honda на российском рынке было реализовано более 1 миллиона оригинальных запасных частей.

Как утверждают представители ООО «Мотор-Плейс», тормозные диски под брендом HND производятся на специализированном заводе в Турции. В пресс-релизе уточняется, что данное предприятие ориентировано на выпуск продукции премиум-сегмента, что позволяет гарантировать высокое качество и надежность этих компонентов.

В компании заявили, что тормозные диски и салонные фильтры HND прошли тщательные тесты и соответствуют международным стандартам, обеспечивая безопасность и долговечность при эксплуатации автомобилей Honda. В линейке HND представлены тормозные диски для популярных моделей автомобилей Honda, таких как Accord, Civic и CR-V, а также несколько видов салонных фильтров: стандартные, угольные и антибактериальные.

В пресс-релизе также сообщается, что продукция HND предлагается по более доступным ценам в сравнении с оригинальными запчастями Honda, поставляемыми через систему параллельного импорта, при этом не уступая им по качеству. ООО «Мотор-Плейс» продолжает расширять ассортимент, предлагая клиентам надежные решения для обеспечения безопасной эксплуатации автомобилей Honda.

Приобрести запчасти HND можно через официальные маркетплейсы, включая фирменный магазин Honda Official.
