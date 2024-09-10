Geely анонсировала новый кроссовер Cityray для российского рынка

Geely \u0432 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c Cityray. \u041e\u0431 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 Ray, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a Geely Coolray \u0438 Geely Atlas, \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c Starray. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 Geely, \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432: \u00abCity\u00bb, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u00ab\u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u00bb, \u0438 \u00abRay\u00bb, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u00ab\u043b\u0443\u0447\u00bb. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e, \u043f\u043e \u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b. Geely Cityray \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0443 C-SUV \u0438, \u043f\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0437\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0436\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c Geely Coolray \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e Geely Atlas. \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441-\u0440\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u043a \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c. Geely Cityray \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0436\u0435 \u2013 \u0443\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438.