Geely анонсировала новый кроссовер Cityray для российского рынка

10 сентября 16:11 2024

Geely в ближайшее время планирует представить на российском рынке новый кроссовер под названием Cityray. Об этом говорится в пресс-релизе компании. Новинка пополнит модельный ряд кроссоверов серии Ray, в который уже входят такие модели, как Geely Coolray и Geely Atlas, известный на китайском рынке под названием Starray.

Как сообщает Geely, название новой модели состоит из двух слов: «City», что переводится как «город», и «Ray», что означает «луч». В компании заявили, что это название призвано подчеркнуть сочетание выразительного дизайна и динамичных характеристик автомобиля, что, по мнению производителя, должно выделять его в условиях городской среды.

Geely Cityray относится к сегменту C-SUV и, по информации компании, займет промежуточное положение в модельном ряду между более компактным кроссовером Geely Coolray и более крупной моделью Geely Atlas. В пресс-релизе также отмечается, что новая модель должна стать привлекательным выбором для городских жителей, стремящихся к практичности и вместительности автомобиля, при этом обладающего динамичным характером.

Geely Cityray
Geely Cityray

Технические характеристики и комплектации модели будут объявлены позже – уточнили в компании.
