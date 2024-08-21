Suzuki история: Снегоуборщики

21 августа 15:11 2024

Suzuki расширила свое производственное направление в 1970-х годах, включив в него выпуск снегоуборщиков, что стало значительным шагом за пределы традиционного для компании автомобильного и мотобизнеса. На фоне успешного производства снегоходов инженеры Suzuki обратили внимание на проблему уборки снега, особенно актуальную для жителей снежных регионов Японии.

В то время японский рынок снегоуборщиков уже был занят преимущественно американскими моделями. Однако, как отмечает компания, конструктивные особенности этих машин оказались неэффективными в условиях японского климата: высокое содержание влаги в местном снеге приводило к забиванию механизмов, а небольшие колеса затрудняли движение по снежной поверхности. В ответ на эти проблемы Suzuki разработала собственную линейку снегоуборочных машин, включив в них шины от сельскохозяйственной техники и увеличив мощность двигателей. В 1971 году была представлена первая модель – Snow Rake SR20, а в 1972 году – Snow Rake SR21. Однако в 1973 году, на фоне нефтяного кризиса, компания была вынуждена временно прекратить производство снегоуборщиков.

К производству снегоуборочных машин Suzuki вернулась в 1984 году, представив модель Snow Shoot SS755. Эта модель, как утверждает компания, была первой в своем классе, оснащенной 7-сильным двигателем, который позволял убирать до 36 тонн снега в час с возможностью отбрасывания его на расстояние до 14 метров. При этом вес машины составлял всего 96 кг, что, по заявлению Suzuki, обеспечивало высокую маневренность и простоту использования.

В дальнейшем Suzuki прекратила выпуск снегоуборочных машин, сосредоточившись на своей долгосрочной стратегии, которая ориентировалась на развитие автомобильного, мотоциклетного и лодочного направлений.
