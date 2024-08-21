Suzuki история: Снегоуборщики

Suzuki \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 1970-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0432 \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0443\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0448\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044b \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b Suzuki \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0433\u0430, \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u042f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u044f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0443\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0435\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u044f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0430: \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0438 \u0432 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0433\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u043e \u043a \u0437\u0430\u0431\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0412 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u044b Suzuki \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0443 \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0443\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0432 \u0432 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0437\u044f\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0412 1971 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c - Snow Rake SR20, \u0430 \u0432 1972 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 - Snow Rake SR21. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0432 1973 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u043d\u0430 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0444\u0442\u044f\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0441\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043d\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0443\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u041a \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0443\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d Suzuki \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0432 1984 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c Snow Shoot SS755. \u042d\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0443\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 7-\u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u043b \u0443\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e 36 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u043d \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0433\u0430 \u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441 \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0441\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043e 14 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0435\u0441 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 96 \u043a\u0433, \u0447\u0442\u043e, \u043f\u043e \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e Suzuki, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u043c Suzuki \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a \u0441\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0443\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d, \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0441\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u043b\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439.