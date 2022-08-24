АВТОВАЗ начал выпускать Lada Granta с подушками безопасности

АВТОВАЗ начал выпускать Lada Granta с подушками безопасности
24 августа 14:11 2022

  • Все автомобили LADA Granta 2022 модельного года оснащаются водительской подушкой безопасности.

  • Для “старших” комплектаций LADA Granta доступен airbag переднего пассажира.

  • Цена LADA Granta 2022 модельного года, оснащенная водительской подушкой безопасности, стартует с отметки 602 800 рублей по государственной программе льготного кредитования (только до 1 декабря 2022 года).

АВТОВАЗ возобновил производство автомобилей LADA Granta, оснащенных подушками безопасности водителя и переднего пассажира.

Цена базовой версии Granta, оснащенной водительским airbag, стартует с 602 800 рублей по государственной программе льготного кредитования, которая действует только до 1 декабря 2022 года (или 753 500 рублей без учета программы).

С 23 августа все автомобили LADA Granta 2022 модельного года, начиная с базовой комплектации, оснащаются водительской подушкой безопасности. В более «старших» версиях автомобили дополнительно могут быть оборудованы также подушкой безопасности переднего пассажира и передними ремнями с преднатяжителем. Конструкция и настройки системы безопасности, а также рулевое колесо с airbag аналогичны тем, что применялись на LADA Granta ранее.

Президент АО «АВТОВАЗ» Максим Соколов: «Возобновление производства автомобилей с подушками безопасности в условиях дефицита электронных компонентов и санкционного давления – это настоящая победа всего коллектива АВТОВАЗа и наших партнеров. Забота о клиентах является приоритетом марки LADA. Мы продолжим расширять список оборудования наших автомобилей функциями комфорта и безопасности, и приложим все усилия, чтобы выполнить эту работу в сжатые сроки. Я также благодарен Минпромторгу России за эффективную госпрограмму льготного кредитования, в рамках которой наши автомобили можно приобрести с выгодой 20-25%. Это значительно укрепляет спрос на рынке и обеспечивает завод стабильной работой».

Напомним, что для покупателей автомобилей LADA Granta (а также для NIVA Legend и NIVA Travel), которые произведены после 1 июня 2022 года, действует уникальная государственная программа льготного кредитования, позволяющая приобрести новый автомобиль с выгодой 20–25% в зависимости от региона. Предложение доступно семьям минимум с одним несовершеннолетним ребенком, медикам и учителям, а также водителям, впервые покупающим транспортное средство. Кроме того, условия распространяются и на сдающих в трейд-ин автомобиль старше шести лет при условии, что владели им не менее года. Программа действует до 1 декабря 2022 года.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
GrantaLadaАВТОВАЗ
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Тойота наградила лучших российских дилеров 2014 года

Тойота наградила лучших российских дилеров 2014 года 3

Hyundai Mobility объявляет о специальных летних предложениях и дальнейшем расширении географии

Hyundai Mobility объявляет о специальных летних предложениях и дальнейшем расширении географии 0

Mercedes стал триумфатором читательского голосования Auto Bild Allrad

Mercedes стал триумфатором читательского голосования Auto Bild Allrad 8

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.