АВТОВАЗ начал выпускать Lada Granta с подушками безопасности

\u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 LADA Granta 2022 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \t \u0414\u043b\u044f \u201c\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0445\u201d \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 LADA Granta \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d airbag \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430. \t \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0430 LADA Granta 2022 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 602\u00a0800 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u043b\u044c\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f (\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0434\u043e 1 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u044f 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430). \u0410\u0412\u0422\u041e\u0412\u0410\u0417 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 LADA Granta, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 Granta, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c airbag, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441 602\u00a0800 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0435 \u043b\u044c\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0434\u043e 1 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u044f 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 (\u0438\u043b\u0438 753\u00a0500 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b). \u0421 23 \u0430\u0432\u0433\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 LADA Granta 2022 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0412 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u00ab\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0445\u00bb \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e \u0441 airbag \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 LADA Granta \u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0435. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0410\u041e \u00ab\u0410\u0412\u0422\u041e\u0412\u0410\u0417\u00bb \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c \u0421\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432: \u00ab\u0412\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0410\u0412\u0422\u041e\u0412\u0410\u0417\u0430 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0417\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u043e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 LADA. \u041c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043a \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438. \u042f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0435\u043d \u041c\u0438\u043d\u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0433\u0443 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0433\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0443 \u043b\u044c\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439 20-25%. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0439\u00bb. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 LADA Granta (\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f NIVA Legend \u0438 NIVA Travel), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 1 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u043b\u044c\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439 20\u201325% \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c\u044f\u043c \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043c \u0441 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043a\u043e\u043c, \u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0438 \u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c, \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0434-\u0438\u043d \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0435 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e 1 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u044f 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430.