Lada возвращает систему «ЭРА-ГЛОНАСС»
09 августа 14:11 2022

LADA возобновляет продажи автомобилей, оснащенных системой экстренного оповещения «ЭРА-ГЛОНАСС»

С 1 августа этим устройством комплектуются все модели семейств LADA Granta и LADA NIVA Legend в комплектациях 2022 модельного года.

В версиях LADA Granta и NIVA Legend 2022 модельного года система «ЭРА-ГЛОНАСС» обладает механической системой активации – в случае дорожного инцидента вызов диспетчерской службы осуществляется ручным нажатием кнопки, расположенной в потолочном блоке. Вызов происходит по каналам сотовой связи, при этом «ЭРА-ГЛОНАСС» работает даже в случае отключения основного электропитания автомобиля.

«Одной из приоритетных задач для LADA является повышение безопасности автомобилей, поэтому мы сумели в кратчайшие сроки вернуть систему «ЭРА-ГЛОНАСС» на семейство Granta и NIVA, – прокомментировал Дмитрий Костромин, вице-президент по продажам и маркетингу АО «АВТОВАЗ». – Мы также предпринимаем все усилия для того, чтобы в ближайшей перспективе список опций комфорта и безопасности стал еще шире».

Напомним, что в настоящее время для покупателей автомобилей LADA Granta и NIVA Legend, которые произведены после 1 июня 2022 года действует уникальная государственная программа льготного кредитования, позволяющая приобрести новый автомобиль с выгодой 20–25% в зависимости от региона. Предложение доступно семьям минимум с одним несовершеннолетним ребенком, медикам и учителям, а также водителям, впервые покупающим транспортное средство. Кроме того, условия распространяются и на сдающих в трейд-ин автомобиль старше шести лет при условии, что владели им не менее года. Программа действует до 1 декабря 2022 года.

