Подробности китайской премьеры EXEED AtlantiX

\u041a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0442-\u043a\u0430\u0440 AtlantiX \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u044f\u0437\u044b\u043a \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f 24,6-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442-\u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c 2.0 TGDI \u0441 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c 400 \u041d\u043c \u0438 8-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 EXEED AtlantiX \u2013 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0432\u0435\u0437\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 EXEED. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u044b\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439 EXEED. \u0421 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e. \u0411\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 AtlantiX \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443\u044d\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430-\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435. \u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435, \u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0412 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b, \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u0421\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0432\u0441\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u0432\u043e\u043b \u00ab\u0441\u0438\u0433\u043c\u0430\u00bb. 24,6-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d, \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e, \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0412 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e 12,3-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e. \u0427\u0442\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0441\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044c 5G. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 AtlantiX \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 Super ID (\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445). \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435: \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439, \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f 21 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f ADAS \u0438 11 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e. \u0427\u0442\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0441\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0442\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 EXEED AtlantiX \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c 2.0 TGDI \u0441 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c 400 \u041d\u043c \u0438 8-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443 CDC, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438 7 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u041c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 Chery Automobile Qingdao \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 200 \u0442\u044b\u0441. \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0434.