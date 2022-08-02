Подробности китайской премьеры EXEED AtlantiX

02 августа 22:21 2022

Концепт-кар AtlantiX представляет будущий язык дизайна бренда, многие из его элементов будут производиться серийно.

Центром притяжения в салоне является 24,6-дюймовый изогнутый смарт-экран. Модель будет оснащена двигателем 2.0 TGDI с максимальным крутящим моментом 400 Нм и 8-ступенчатой автоматической коробкой передач.

Кроссовер EXEED AtlantiX – новая звезда во вселенной автомобилей EXEED. Как и все модели бренда, этот автомобиль находится на стыке передовых технологичных решений, эстетики и комфорта, которые уже успели стать визитной карточкой EXEED.

С точки зрения экстерьера, автомобиль выглядит лаконично и технологично. Боковая форма AtlantiX имеет плавные очертания, а четкие линии задней части создают силуэт внедорожника-купе.

Дизайн интерьера выдержан в минималистичном стиле, а в качестве основных цветов выбраны черный, серый и древесный, чтобы создать ощущение спокойствия и уверенности. В салоне автомобиля установлены четыре независимых сиденья обтекаемой формы, задние кресла разделены широким тоннелем. Светодиодная подсветка, проходящая через всю переднюю панель, напоминает греческий символ «сигма».

24,6-дюймовый экран, несомненно, является самым главным акцентом в интерьере автомобиля. В последующих серийных автомобилях этот большой экран также будет представлен в виде двойного 12,3-дюймового. Что касается интеллекта, автомобиль будет использовать процессор Qualcomm Snapdragon 8155, который сможет поддерживать сеть 5G. Также AtlantiX поддерживает систему Super ID (распознающую несколько водителей в одном автомобиле и одного водителя в разных автомобилях). После серийного производства модель получит обновление: в дополнение к функциям интеллектуального вождения с навигацией, интеллектуального автоматического изменения полосы движения, автономной парковки добавится 21 базовая функция ADAS и 11 расширенных функций интеллектуальной помощи водителю.

Что касается мощности, то новый EXEED AtlantiX будет оснащен двигателем 2.0 TGDI с максимальным крутящим моментом 400 Нм и 8-ступенчатой автоматической коробкой передач. Также новый автомобиль получит адаптивную электромагнитную подвеску CDC, систему полного привода и 7 режимов вождения. Планируется, что позже модель будет представлена в гибридной версии.

Модель будет выпускаться серийно на новом заводе Chery Automobile Qingdao мощностью около 200 тыс. автомобилей в год.

