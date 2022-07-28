В дилерских центрах Suzuki стартовало специальное предложение «Масляный сервис»

\u042f\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430. \u041c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043e, \u043d\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0436\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438. \u0421\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 Suzuki \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442: \u00ab\u0421\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0443, \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445 Suzuki!\u00bb \u041b\u043e\u044f\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 Suzuki, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441 25 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f \u0443 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Suzuki \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u00ab\u041c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u044f\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u00bb \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0443\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0433\u0443 \u043f\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Suzuki \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 5 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0442 5 180 \u0440\u0443\u0431.: \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e, \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u044f\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440 Suzuki, \u0448\u0430\u0439\u0431\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0443, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439. \u0414\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043c! \u0421\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043a \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Suzuki \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043d\u0430 www.suzuki-motor.ru \u0438 \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0435 Suzuki.