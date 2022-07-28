В дилерских центрах Suzuki стартовало специальное предложение «Масляный сервис»

В дилерских центрах Suzuki стартовало специальное предложение «Масляный сервис»
28 июля 19:11 2022

Яркой чередой впечатлений первая половина лета уже мелькнула в зеркале заднего вида. Много километров путешествий пройдено, но много еще ждет впереди. Самое время проверить работоспособность всех систем автомобиля и заменить основные расходники. Команда Suzuki заявляет: «Сервис пройдет как по маслу, если вы обслуживаете свой автомобиль в официальных дилерских центрах Suzuki!»

Лояльность потребителей в любое время была и остается приоритетом для бренда Suzuki, поэтому для самых преданных клиентов с 25 июля у официальных дилеров Suzuki стартовало популярное специальное предложение «Масляный сервис» на комплексную услугу по замене моторного масла.

Специальное предложение распространяется на все автомобили Suzuki старше трех лет и включает 5 ключевых сервисных позиций по уникальной цене от 5 180 руб.: оригинальные моторное масло, масляный фильтр Suzuki, шайба под сливную пробку, работы по замене масла и фильтра, а также проверка уровней технических жидкостей.

Доверяйте безопасность профессионалам! Список официальных дилеров Suzuki и дополнительная информация об акциях на www.suzuki-motor.ru и в личном кабинете Suzuki.

