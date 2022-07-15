Команда Mitsubishi Ralliart завершила испытания раллийного Triton

\u041a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 Mitsubishi Ralliart, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR) 2022 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0435 Mitsubishi Motors, \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0440\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Triton. \u0422\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445 \u0432 \u0422\u0430\u0438\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435 27 \u0438 28 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043a \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435. Mitsubishi Ralliart Triton \u0412 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0440\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u043a\u0430\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435, \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c, \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u044b \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u0441\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0445 \u0441 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 10-\u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435, \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438, \u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0443 \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442. \u0425\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0438 \u041c\u0430\u0441\u0443\u043e\u043a\u0430, \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b Mitsubishi Ralliart: \u00ab\u041f\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0443 Triton \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u043c\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0432 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u043c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 800 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0437\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043d\u044f, \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 Triton, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u044b \u0438 \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u043c\u044b \u0443\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u043a \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u00bb. Mitsubishi Ralliart Triton AXCR \u2014 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0432 2000 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u042e\u0433\u043e-\u0412\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0410\u0437\u0438\u0438. \u0422\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0433\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043d\u043e \u0432 2020 \u0438 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445 \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438 COVID-19. \u0412 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 21-26 \u043d\u043e\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f, \u0430 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e 1700 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0411\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e-\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0435 \u0422\u0430\u0438\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u0412\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u044f \u0410\u043d\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0440-\u0412\u0430\u0442 \u0432 \u041a\u0430\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0434\u0436\u0435. \u041e\u0431\u0437\u043e\u0440 Triton Mitsubishi Ralliart Triton \u0420\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 Triton \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u041c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 (FIA) \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u044b T1 (\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438). \u041e\u043d \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0422\u0430\u0438\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438, \u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u044b \u0434\u043d\u0438\u0449\u0430. \u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0444\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f (LSD), \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445. \u0420\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 2,4-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0441 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0441, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439. \u041d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u044b AXCR \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u044b, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0433\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0448\u043d\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u0414\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430 5 300 \u043c\u043c \u0428\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430 1 815 \u043c\u043c \u041a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0430 3 000 \u043c\u043c \u041a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441 1 520 \u043c\u043c \u041a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441 1 515 \u043c\u043c \u0414\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c 4-\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 MIVEC \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 4N15 \u0441 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0412\u043f\u0440\u044b\u0441\u043a \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043f\u0440\u044b\u0441\u043a \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 Common Rail \u041e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f 2 442 \u0441\u043c3 \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441. \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f 181 \u043b.\u0441.\/133 \u043a\u0412\u0442 \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441. \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 430 \u041d\u00b7\u043c \u0422\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f 6-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 Super Select 4WD-II \u0414\u0438\u0444\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 LSD, CUSCO \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u041d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044f, \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0445, \u043f\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u041d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0435\u0437\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u0410\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0420\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435, CUSCO \u0420\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0420\u0435\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441 \u0433\u0438\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0422\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 c \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438, ENDLESS \u041a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430 \u041b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 WORK 17" x 8J \u0428\u0438\u043d\u044b Yokohama GEOLANDAR M\/T G003 (265\/70R17) \u0414\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0435 \u041a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442 \u0438\u0437 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043d\u0430 \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043d\u0430 \ufeff