Команда Mitsubishi Ralliart завершила испытания раллийного Triton
15 июля 14:21 2022

Команда Mitsubishi Ralliart, которая примет участие в ралли Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR) 2022 при технической поддержке Mitsubishi Motors, завершила ресурсные испытания раллийного Triton.

Тесты проходили на внедорожных трассах в Таиланде 27 и 28 июня и подтвердили готовность автомобиля к гонке.

Mitsubishi Ralliart Triton

В ходе ресурсных испытаний автомобиль подвергался высоким нагрузкам, которые, в первую очередь, должны были доказать надежность и выносливость шасси и двигателя. Чтобы проверить характеристики раллийного автомобиля в условиях, схожих с условиями настоящей гонки, команда проводила испытания на 10-километровой трассе, сочетающей в себе высокоскоростные участки, неровную гравийную дорогу и извилистый лесной маршрут.

Хироши Масуока, директор команды Mitsubishi Ralliart: «Поскольку Triton отличается надежной рамной конструкцией и отличной управляемостью, мы решили максимально снизить массу раллийной версии автомобиля, сохранив вместе с тем его прочность и выносливость. Преодолев более 800 километров за два дня, раллийный Triton, как мы и ожидали, продемонстрировал прекрасные результаты испытания, а мы убедились, что подготовка к гонке проходит отлично».

Mitsubishi Ralliart Triton

AXCR — это гонки по пересеченной местности протяженностью в 2000 километров, которые проводятся на уникальной природной местности в Юго-Восточной Азии. Традиционно гонка проходит в августе каждого года, но в 2020 и 2021 годах она была отменена из-за пандемии COVID-19. В 2022 году даты ралли были перенесены на 21-26 ноября, а длина трассы составит около 1700 километров. Маршрут начнется в Бурираме на северо-востоке Таиланда и завершится у объекта Всемирного наследия Ангкор-Ват в Камбодже.

Обзор Triton

Mitsubishi Ralliart Triton

Раллийный Triton классифицируется Международной автомобильной федерации (FIA) как раллийный автомобиль группы T1 (прототип автомобиля повышенной проходимости). Он был создан на базе версии, представленной на рынке Таиланда, с двойной кабиной и получил облегченные элементы кузова, включая капот, передние и задние двери, а сам кузов был усилен за счет каркаса безопасности и защиты днища. Специальная подвеска обеспечивает превосходные характеристики управляемости, а передний и задний дифференциал повышенного трения (LSD), большие внедорожные шины и легкосплавные колесные диски значительно улучшают управляемость на неровных дорогах.

Регулировки 2,4-литрового дизельного двигателя с турбонаддувом позволили снизить потери на трение и вес, а также повысить отклик в диапазоне средних скоростей. Некоторые этапы AXCR включают преодоление водных преград, поэтому автомобиль также получил дополнительные опции для защиты от воды, такие как повышенную герметичность и шноркель.

Длина 5 300 мм
Ширина 1 815 мм
Колесная база 3 000 мм
Колея передних колес 1 520 мм
Колея задних колес 1 515 мм
Двигатель 4-цилиндровый дизельный MIVEC типа 4N15 с турбонаддувом
Впрыск топлива Электронный непосредственный впрыск топлива Common Rail
Объем двигателя 2 442 см3
Макс. мощность двигателя 181 л.с./133 кВт
Макс. крутящий момент 430 Н·м
Трансмиссия 6-ступенчатая механическая
Система полного привода Super Select 4WD-II
Дифференциал Передний и задний LSD, CUSCO
Передняя подвеска Независимая, на двойных поперечных рычагах, пружинная
Задняя подвеска Неразрезная ось на листовых рессорах
Амортизаторы Регулируемые передние и задние, CUSCO
Рулевое управление Реечное с гидроусилителем
Тормозная система Передние тормозные диски и задние вентилируемые диски c четырехпоршневыми суппортами, ENDLESS
Колеса Легкосплавные диски WORK 17″ x 8J
Шины Yokohama GEOLANDAR M/T G003 (265/70R17)
Другое Капот из углеволокна

Передние и задние дверные панели из углеволокна

