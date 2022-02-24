BWT Alpine F1 Team представляет болид A522, разработанный в соответствии с новым регламентом Формулы-1

BWT Alpine F1 Team \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0443, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 FIA \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u0430-1 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 21 \u0444\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u041f\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 BWT Alpine F1 Team \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434 A522, \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c Alpine \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u0434\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0427\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 FIA \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u0430-1 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. A522 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043b \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e-\u0441\u0438\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0443 Alpine, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 BWT, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0438\u0442\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u043d\u0430 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434. \u0412 \u0442\u043e \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u00ab\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0443\u044e\u00bb \u043b\u0438\u0432\u0440\u0435\u044e, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442: \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u044f\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430 BWT. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0437\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e BWT Alpine F1 Team \u0432 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u0435-1 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Alpine \u041b\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438, \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Renault Group \u041b\u0443\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u0435 \u041c\u0435\u043e \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u041e\u0442\u043c\u0430\u0440 \u0421\u0430\u0444\u043d\u0430\u0443\u044d\u0440. \u0412 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044b \u042d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043d \u041e\u043a\u043e\u043d \u0438 \u0424\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e \u0410\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0430 Alpine \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0432 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u041e\u0442\u043c\u0430\u0440 \u0421\u0430\u0444\u043d\u0430\u0443\u044d\u0440 \u0412 \u0444\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445: \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u042d\u043d\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0443\u043d\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0443\u044d\u0442 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u041f\u044d\u0442\u0430 \u0424\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u041c\u044d\u0442\u0442\u0430 \u0425\u0430\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0430. \u0412 \u0412\u0438\u0440\u0438-\u0428\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0439\u043e\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 Alpine Racing \u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d \u0411\u0440\u0443\u043d\u043e \u0424\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0435 \u0432 \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438. \u041f\u044d\u0442 \u0424\u0440\u0430\u0439 \u041c\u044d\u0442\u0442 \u0425\u0430\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d \u041e\u0431\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443 A522 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 18 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u0435\u0432 \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0433\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0421\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0431\u0430\u0437 \u0441\u044b\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 A522 \u0432 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c. \u041d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 RE22, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0437\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f \u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0444\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0443\u0437\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u0435-1. \u0425\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0433\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0443 E10, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u044b \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u0435-1. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0443BWT Alpine F1 Team \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435 \u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u043c. \u042d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043d, \u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0445 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c Renault, \u0430 \u0424\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u041e\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0440 \u041f\u0438\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438 \u041e\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0440 \u041f\u0438\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438, \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0410\u043a\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u044e Alpine, \u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434. \u0412 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0435\u0446 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043b \u0432 \u0427\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0435 FIA \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u0430-2. \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u042d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043d \u0438 \u0424\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e \u0441\u044f\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044c A522 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0411\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430-\u041a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0443\u043d\u044c\u044f, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u044f\u0442 \u043a \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c. \u041b\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438 \u041b\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438, \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Alpine: \u00ab\u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u043c\u044b \u0441 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0448 A522, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0443 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 Alpine \u0432 \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u0435-1. \u041c\u044b \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u044e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0423 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438 \u0430\u043c\u0431\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041c\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0438, \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u044e\u0441\u044c, \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b \u043a \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c. \u041d\u0430\u0448 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0443\u044d\u0442, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435. \u0412 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043c\u044b \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0447\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0432 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0442\u0438\u0442\u0443\u043b. \u041c\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0435\u00bb. \u042d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043d \u041e\u043a\u043e\u043d \u042d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0431\u0430\u043d \u041e\u043a\u043e\u043d, \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442 BWT Alpine F1 Team: \u00ab\u041a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e, \u044f \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d, \u0432\u0435\u0434\u044c \u044f \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0436\u0443 A522, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435. \u0412\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0424\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044b-1 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0438\u044f, \u0432\u0435\u0434\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u042d\u043d\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0443\u043d\u0435 \u0438 \u0412\u0438\u0440\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u042f \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0444\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438. \u0414\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0443 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0438\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443!\u00bb. \u0424\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e \u0410\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e \u0424\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e \u0410\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e \u0424\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e \u0410\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e, \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442 BWT Alpine F1 Team: \u00ab\u041f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f, \u0438 \u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043b \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0437\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u043a \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0443. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438. \u041c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0444\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u043c\u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0438\u0432\u0440\u0435\u044f. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0438 \u043c\u044b \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0421\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0447\u0442\u043e-\u0442\u043e \u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u043b \u0434\u043e \u0411\u0430\u0445\u0440\u0435\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u043d\u043e \u043c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b. \u041d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u044e\u0441\u044c, \u0432\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0433\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u0441\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0434\u044b, \u0438 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043c\u044b \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u043c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0431\u043e\u0440\u044c\u0431\u0443\u00bb.