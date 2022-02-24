BWT Alpine F1 Team представляет болид A522, разработанный в соответствии с новым регламентом Формулы-1

BWT Alpine F1 Team представляет болид A522, разработанный в соответствии с новым регламентом Формулы-1
24 февраля 13:14 2022

BWT Alpine F1 Team представила машину, которая будет выступать в чемпионате мира FIA Формула-1 в новом сезоне

21 февраля в Париже команда BWT Alpine F1 Team официально представила болид A522, с которым Alpine связывает большие надежды на Чемпионат мира FIA Формула-1 сезона 2022 года. A522 сохранил ярко-синюю расцветку Alpine, которая в этом году дополняется культовыми оттенками розового цвета компании BWT, ставшей титульным партнером команды на 2022 год. В то же время на презентации показали «перевернутую» ливрею, в которой основным является розовый цвет: именно в такой уникальной окраске машины выступят на двух первых гонках сезона в честь нового партнера BWT.

Представление второй машины за историю BWT Alpine F1 Team в Формуле-1 провели генеральный директор Alpine Лоран Росси, генеральный директор Renault Group Лука де Мео и недавно назначенный руководитель команды Отмар Сафнауэр. В презентации также участвовали пилоты Эстебан Окон и Фернандо Алонсо. После впечатляющего дебюта Alpine в прошлом сезоне обновленная команда нацелена на дальнейший прогресс в 2022 году.

В феврале было объявлено о новых назначениях: техническими командами в Энстоуне теперь руководит опытный дуэт главного инженера Пэта Фрая и технического директора команды Мэтта Хармана. В Вири-Шатийон на должность исполнительного директора Alpine Racing назначен Бруно Фамен, перед которым поставлена задача максимально повысить мощность силовой установки и интегрировать ее в шасси.

Оба завода вели разработку A522 последние 18 месяцев с учетом кардинальных изменений в техническом регламенте на сезон 2022 года. Сотрудничество двух баз сыграло ключевую роль в воплощении A522 в жизнь. Наряду с новым шасси и компоновкой автомобиля команда с гордостью представляет совершенно новую силовую установку RE22, которая провозглашает очередной этап в славной истории французского автопроизводителя в Формуле-1. Характеристики двигателя и его компоновка обеспечили некоторую свободу в работе над остальными элементами болида, что позволило эффективнее реализовать требования нового регламента и адаптироваться к новому топливу E10, которое вводится в соответствии с программой перехода на более экологичные виды топлива в Формуле-1.

Команда BWT Alpine F1 Team

В этом году командуBWT Alpine F1 Team будут представлять те же пилоты, что и в прошлом. Эстебан, одержавший одну победу в прошлом году, третий год подряд выступает на болидах с двигателем Renault, а Фернандо начинает свой двадцатый сезон в чемпионате, который может стать для него рекордным.

Оскар Пиастри, в прошлом году окончивший Академию Alpine, назначен официальным резервным пилотом на 2022 год. В 2021 году австралиец победил в Чемпионате FIA Формула-2.

Сегодня Эстебан и Фернандо сядут за руль A522 на автодроме Барселона-Каталунья, где пройдет официальная съемка новой машины, а в конце недели приступят к предсезонным тестам.

Лоран Росси, генеральный директор Alpine:

«Сегодня мы с большой радостью представляем наш A522, который открывает новую главу в истории Alpine в Формуле-1. Мы гордимся своими гоночными успехами и вложили всю свою страсть и опыт в разработку машины нового поколения. У нас есть четкая стратегия развития и лучшие специалисты в отрасли, которые помогают нам двигаться вперед и реализовывать наши амбиции. Мы стали сильнее и, надеюсь, готовы к будущим испытаниям. Наш состав пилотов – это идеальный дуэт, который поможет нам добиться желаемых результатов на трассе. В 2022 году мы хотим демонстрировать стабильный прогресс за счет комплексных усовершенствований во всех областях, благодаря чему в будущем сможем побороться за титул. Мы движемся в правильном направлении и продолжим стремиться к вершине».

Эстебан Окон, пилот BWT Alpine F1 Team:

«Конечно, я очень взволнован, ведь я не только впервые вижу A522, но и смогу впервые испытать его уже на этой неделе. Впервые сесть за руль новой машины Формулы-1 – это всегда большая привилегия, ведь за ней стоит огромная работа, которую проделали талантливые специалисты наших заводов в Энстоуне и Вири. Это уникальные ощущения и особая ответственность. Я чувствую, что готов морально и физически. Давайте скорее отправимся на трассу и посмотрим, что у нас получится в этом году!».

Фернандо Алонсо, пилот BWT Alpine F1 Team:

«Приятно вернуться, и я провел серьезную подготовку к новому сезону. Она заняла немалое время, так как введение новых правил задержалось из-за пандемии. Машина выглядит фантастически, мне нравится новая ливрея. Кроме того, у нас новый двигатель, и мы уверены, что конструкторы и инженеры добились нужных результатов при разработке этого поколения автомобиля. Сложно сказать что-то о раскладе сил до Бахрейна, но мы рады, что на этой неделе пройдут первые испытания машины. Надеюсь, введение нового регламента даст свои плоды, и в этом году мы увидим более плотную и захватывающую борьбу».

