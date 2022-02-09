Audi приглашает посетить новую выставку Der fünfte Ring, используя цифровые технологии

\u0421\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044f Der f\u00fcnfte Ring \u0432 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u0435\u0435 Audi museum mobile, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Audi Tradition; \u041e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0443 Der f\u00fcnfte Ring (\u00ab\u041f\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0446\u043e\u00bb), \u043c\u0443\u0437\u0435\u0439 Audi museum mobile \u0432 \u0418\u043d\u0433\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0434\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 NSU \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u044c \u0443\u0432\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u00ab\u043f\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u00bb Audi \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432. 2 \u0444\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Audi Tradition, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043a \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0433\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u0435\u044f \u0438 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430. \u0412\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 Der f\u00fcnfte Ring \u0432 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u0435\u0435 Audi \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043e 24 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0421\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u0435\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0432\u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442 COVID-19 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u041d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0446\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442 \u043d\u0430 COVID-19 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0412 1932 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u2014 Audi, DKW, Horch \u0438 Wanderer \u2014 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 Auto Union AG, \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430. \u0412 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435 1969 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Auto Union GmbH, \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431-\u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0418\u043d\u0433\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0434\u0442\u0435, \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 NSU Motorenwerke AG \u0441\u043e \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431-\u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u041d\u0435\u043a\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043c\u0435 (\u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f). \u041e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0437\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u043e\u043c 1 \u044f\u043d\u0432\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0436\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 Audi NSU Auto Union AG, \u0430 \u0435\u0435 \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431-\u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u041d\u0435\u043a\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043c\u0435. NSU \u2014\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043e\u043a-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0438\u0446 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 AUDI AG. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c Audi \u0432 \u041d\u0435\u043a\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043c\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0443\u043a\u0432\u044b NSU \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0435\u043a\u0438 \u041d\u0435\u043a\u043a\u0430\u0440 \u0438 \u0417\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043c. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f NSU \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0432 1873 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u0420\u0438\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435 (\u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f) \u043a\u0430\u043a \u00ab\u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u00bb. \u0421\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Audi Tradition \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0443 Der f\u00fcnfte Ring. \u041d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b 11 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, 23 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430, \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0434 \u0438 \u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Audi Tradition, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043a \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u041e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Audi Tradition, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0433\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0443\u0437\u0435\u044e Audi museum mobile. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043e\u0431 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0445: \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435, \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0427\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u0435\u0435, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0441\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Audi Tradition \u0441\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0431 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0445 Der f\u00fcnfte Ring, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u0435\u044f Audi museum mobile \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d\u2011\u043c\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0437\u0438\u043d Audi Tradition, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440\u044b, \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Audi. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Audi Tradition \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0437\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 iOS \u0438 Android. \u00ab\u041d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0430 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043b\u0438\u0448\u044c \u0441 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043c\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0443 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a \u043c\u044b \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u044c \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0435 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438. \u042f \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0434, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u2014 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Audi Tradition. \u041c\u044b \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u0435\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0430, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u2014 \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0443\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430. \u041c\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0435\u043c\u0441\u044f, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0443\u0437\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0443\u044e. \u041a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e, \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u2014 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u00bb, \u2014 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0428\u0442\u0435\u0444\u0430\u043d, \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Auto Union GmbH. 2023 \u0433\u043e\u0434: 150 \u043b\u0435\u0442 NSU \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u041d\u0435\u043a\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043c\u0435 \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f NSU \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0428\u0442\u0435\u0444\u0430\u043d \u0424\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0431\u0435\u0440, \u043a\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442: \u00ab\u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 NSU \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 150 \u043b\u0435\u0442. \u041d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u0418\u043d\u0433\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0434\u0442\u0435 \u2014 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u044f NSU \u0432 2023 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u044b \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u041d\u0435\u043a\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043c\u0435\u00bb. \u041d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u0432 \u0418\u043d\u0433\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0442\u0430\u0434\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b 11 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, 23 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430, \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0434 \u0438 \u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430. \u041e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u2014 NSU Wankel Spider, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e-\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0440\u0438\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044f\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0414\u0436\u0443\u0437\u0435\u043f\u043f\u0435 \u0411\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0435, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u043b \u0444\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0440 \u043d\u0430 \u041c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 (IAA) \u0432 1963 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u041d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d Volkswagen K 70 \u2014 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f NSU. \u0427\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u043a\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0448\u0435\u0444-\u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430 NSU \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u041a\u043b\u0430\u0443\u0441\u0430 \u041b\u044e\u0442\u0435, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Ro 80. \u041d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d NSU Ro 80 1977 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430. \u0421\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u044b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430-\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 NSU. \u0414\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c 1914 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c \u043b\u043e\u0448\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u043b, \u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430 1575 \u043d\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0446\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043e\u043a, \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0431\u044b \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0432\u0435\u0434\u044c \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0430 \u043b\u0438\u0448\u044c 900 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043e\u043a. \u0421\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b 1950 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u2014 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d NSU Delphin III \u2014 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0435. \u0412 1956 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043e\u043d \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 339 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445.