Audi приглашает посетить новую выставку Der fünfte Ring, используя цифровые технологии

Audi приглашает посетить новую выставку Der fünfte Ring, используя цифровые технологии
09 февраля 16:11 2022

Специальная экспозиция Der fünfte Ring в музее Audi museum mobile, которую можно посетить виртуально с помощью приложения Audi Tradition;

Открывая новую выставку Der fünfte Ring («Пятое кольцо»), музей Audi museum mobile в Ингольштадте предлагает познакомиться с богатой историей марки NSU и отдает дань уважения богатому на события прошлому «пятого кольца» Audi с помощью множества интересных экспонатов. 2 февраля было выпущено новое приложение Audi Tradition, приуроченное к открытию выставки. Приложение станет виртуальным гидом для посетителей музея и цифровым помощником, который позволит пользователям увидеть экспозицию в дороге или из дома. Выставка Der fünfte Ring в музее Audi будет открыта до 24 сентября 2022 года. Сейчас ее могут посетить гости, полностью вакцинированные от COVID-19 или перенесшие это заболевание. Необходим отрицательный тест на COVID-19 или подтверждение факта ревакцинации.

В 1932 году четыре марки — Audi, DKW, Horch и Wanderer — объединились в компанию, получившую название Auto Union AG, эмблемой которой стали четыре кольца. В марте 1969 года компания Auto Union GmbH, штаб-квартира которой располагалась в Ингольштадте, объединилась с компанией NSU Motorenwerke AG со штаб-квартирой в Неккарзульме (Германия). Объединенная компания, зарегистрированная задним числом 1 января того же года, получила название Audi NSU Auto Union AG, а ее штаб-квартиру разместили в Неккарзульме. NSU —первая из марок-предшественниц в истории AUDI AG. Она по-прежнему неразрывно связана с заводом Audi в Неккарзульме, при этом буквы NSU обозначают город, где встречаются реки Неккар и Зульм. Компания NSU была основана в 1873 году в Ридлингене (Германия) как «механическая мастерская по производству вязальных машин».

Сейчас подразделение исторических автомобилей Audi Tradition посвящает легендарной марке новую специализированную выставку Der fünfte Ring. На выставке представлены 11 автомобилей, 23 мотоцикла, велосипед и вязальная машина.

Автомобиль

Новое приложение Audi Tradition, приуроченное к специализированной выставке

Одновременно с открытием выставки было выпущено новое приложение Audi Tradition, которое служит цифровым гидом по музею Audi museum mobile. Посетители смогут получить более подробную информацию об экспонатах: в текстовой форме, с помощью аудиогида или даже круговых панорам, доступных для отдельных моделей. Через смартфоны пользователи смогут сделать то, что обычно запрещено в музее, например, сесть в автомобиль и подробнее рассмотреть его интерьер. Приложение Audi Tradition содержит большой объем захватывающего контента, доступного в дороге или дома. Помимо информации об экспонатах Der fünfte Ring, приложение предлагает дополнительные мультимедийные материалы, например, полет дрона над экспозицией. Приложение также предоставляет информацию о постоянной выставке музея Audi museum mobile и открывает двери в онлайн‑магазин Audi Tradition, где можно приобрести аксессуары, литературу и детали для классических моделей Audi. Новое приложение Audi Tradition доступно во всех основных магазинах приложений для смартфонов на iOS и Android.

«Несмотря на то, что из-за пандемии коронавируса организовывать многие общественные мероприятия невозможно или возможно лишь с ограничениями, мы решили не переносить дату открытия нашей выставки. Так мы хотим привлечь внимание к культуре и истории. Я очень рад, что у нас появилось цифровое решение — приложение Audi Tradition. Мы не только делаем посещение музея еще более интерактивным и увлекательным с помощью мультимедиа, но и предлагаем осмотреть выставку в цифровом формате — в дороге или в уютном кресле дома. Мы надеемся, что приложение вызовет желание посетить музей и вживую. Когда посетители приходят лично, они задействуют все органы чувств — это всегда вызывает особенные ощущения», — рассказывает Штефан, генеральный директор Auto Union GmbH.

Автомобиль

2023 год: 150 лет NSU и выставка в Неккарзульме

Компания NSU прошла путь от производства вязальных машин и велосипедов до создания мотоциклов и автомобилей. История этой марки отражает ход развития мобильности в Германии. Штефан Фельбер, куратор выставки, комментирует: «Марка NSU впечатляюще демонстрирует, насколько изменилась мобильность за последние 150 лет. Наша специализированная выставка в Ингольштадте — начало празднования юбилея NSU в 2023 году, который мы отметим масштабной выставкой в Неккарзульме».

На выставке в Ингольштадте представлены 11 автомобилей, 23 мотоцикла, велосипед и вязальная машина. Один из ярких экспонатов — NSU Wankel Spider, первый автомобиль с роторно-поршневым двигателем. Этот двухместный кабриолет, разработанный легендой итальянского дизайна Джузеппе Бертоне, произвел фурор на Международном автомобильном салоне (IAA) в 1963 году. На выставке представлен Volkswagen K 70 — последняя модель, разработанная NSU. Четырехдверный седан с тремя боковыми окнами и гармоничным дизайном стал детищем шеф-дизайнера NSU того времени Клауса Люте, автора новаторских форм модели Ro 80. На специализированной выставке также представлен NSU Ro 80 1977 года выпуска.

Мотоциклы

Самые быстрые мотоциклы своего времени

Среди множества двухколесных экспонатов на выставке можно увидеть мотоцикл, оснащенный самым объемным двигателем из когда-либо собранных NSU. Двухцилиндровая модель 1914 года развивает мощность в восемь лошадиных сил, и это самый мощный, самый быстрый и самый дорогой серийный мотоцикл своего времени. Чтобы приобрести его за 1575 немецких марок, обычному рабочему пришлось бы трудиться почти два года, ведь средняя годовая зарплата рабочих составляла лишь 900 марок. Самый быстрый мотоцикл 1950 годов — рекордсмен NSU Delphin III — также представлен на выставке. В 1956 году он смог развить скорость 339 км/ч. Помимо осмотра отдельных экспонатов, посетители могут получить дополнительную информацию на больших видеостенах и четырех мультимедийных станциях.

Автомобиль

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
AudiDer fünfte Ring
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Борьба с самостроем

Борьба с самостроем 1

Ford Sollers и Центросоюз России объявляют о начале сотрудничества

Ford Sollers и Центросоюз России объявляют о начале сотрудничества 0

Chevrolet Malibu следующего поколения похудеет на 136 кг

Chevrolet Malibu следующего поколения похудеет на 136 кг 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.