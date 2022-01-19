Новый гиперкар Peugeot 9X8 Hybrid

\u0413\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440 Peugeot 9X8 Hybrid: \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0413\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440 Peugeot 9X8 - \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c. \u041a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043a\u0442. \u0420\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0435. \u0412\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0442\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u043d \u043e\u0442\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u044b \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443 \u0432 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u0448\u0435\u0444-\u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 Peugeot \u041c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0430\u0441 \u041e\u0441\u0430\u043d\u043d \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u043b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044e \u0432 \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0431\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0430. \u0424\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444 \u0410\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043a\u0430 \u0414\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0432\u0438\u0447, \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u044b, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0433\u0440\u0443 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442 \u0441 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0431\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0415\u0435 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u043c\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 24 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u2013 \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438, \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u044c\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442. \u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 9X8 Hybrid, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Peugeot \u043f\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u0430-\u0431\u0430\u043d\u043a. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430: \u043a\u043e\u0448\u0430\u0447\u044c\u044f \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f, \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u0438, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u00ab\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u043b\u044c\u0432\u0430\u00bb. \u041e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b Peugeot 9X8 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u2013 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0447\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0434\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440 \u0448\u0430\u043d\u0441\u044b \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u0443 \u043c\u0435\u0447\u0442\u0443 \u0432 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043a \u043d\u0443\u043b\u044e: \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0435\u043c\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c, \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043c\u044b \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0430. \u0412\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u0432\u0440\u0435\u0435\u0439. \u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0433\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440 Peugeot 9X8 Hybrid, \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0446\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e, - \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c. \u00ab\u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u044b \u043d\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u043c, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u0448\u0435\u0444-\u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 Peugeot \u041c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0430\u0441 \u041e\u0441\u0430\u043d\u043d. \u2013 \u041c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Peugeot Sport, \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0441 \u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438\u00bb. \u00ab\u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043c\u044b \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u043e\u043a \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043b \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0437\u0438\u0430\u0437\u043c, \u0432\u0435\u0434\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435 \u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430\u00bb. \u00ab\u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Peugeot Sport \u043c\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0433\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430, \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430. \u0420\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u043f\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0443, \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430. Peugeot 9X8 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0433\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 LMH, \u0443\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0417\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043c \u2013 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c 24 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u2013 \u0438 \u041c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0435\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 (F\u00e9d\u00e9ration international edel\u2019Automobile; FIA). \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043e\u043d \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 Peugeot. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u00bb. \u041b\u0435\u0432 Peugeot \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0447\u0442\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0438\u0441\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438, \u0437\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044b. \u042f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f\u0441\u044c \u043a\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0442\u044d\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0433\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440 Peugeot 9X8 Hybrid \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Peugeot 308. \u0418\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 Peugeot 9X8 \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b \u043b\u044c\u0432\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u2013 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Peugeot 308. \u00a0\u00ab\u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 Peugeot 9X8 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c Peugeot Sport, \u0438 \u043c\u044b \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435. \u041d\u0435 \u0438\u0434\u044f \u043d\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u044b \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0435, \u043c\u044b \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448 \u0433\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443\u044d\u0442, \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0433\u0435\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442-\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u00bb, \u2013 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0441\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u041c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0430\u0441 \u041e\u0441\u0430\u043d\u043d. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Peugeot \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043a\u043e\u043a\u043f\u0438\u0442 9X8, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 i-Cockpit. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440, \u0441\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043c\u0430 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043a \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0443 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u2013 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u044c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0444\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0443 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u044b \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u0448\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u044c: \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 Peugeot. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u0443\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043a\u043f\u0438\u0442 Peugeot 9X8 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0432 \u041d\u0430\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e \u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438: Peugeot 9X8 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u041e\u043d \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u044d\u043f\u043e\u0445\u0443. \u00ab9X8 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0443 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430, \u2013 \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044b, \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0432 \u0433\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440. \u2013 \u0421 Peugeot 9X8 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 "\u0434\u043e" \u0438 "\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435", \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0437\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0435\u00bb. \u00a0\u00ab\u041d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0438, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f Peugeot 9X8, \u043c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430: \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439, \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439\u00bb, \u2013 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u041c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0430\u0441 \u041e\u0441\u0430\u043d\u043d \u2013 \u00ab\u041f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043a\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u044b \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043d\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2013 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0431 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u044f\u0445. \u042f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0447\u0430\u0449\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043e\u0431 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0448 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043c\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0432, \u0444\u0443\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439\u00bb. \u00a0\u00ab\u041d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442-\u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e. \u041e\u043d \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043b\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0424\u0443\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0434\u0435\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043d\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e Peugeot \u2013 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0444\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430, \u043d\u043e, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433 \u0431\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0445, \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445\u00bb. \u0411\u0435\u0437 \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0421\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0445 \u0432 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0435 \u0432 1967 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0440 \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c. \u0421 1971 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u2013 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 50 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u2013 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0443 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430\u043b \u043d\u0438 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0430. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0441\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Peugeot. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Peugeot 9X8 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0437\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0442\u044f\u043d\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u043c\u044b \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e! \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Peugeot \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0435 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439: 905 \u0441 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c V10 \u0432 1992 \u0438 1993 \u0433\u0433., \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 908 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c V12 HDi-FAP \u0432 2009 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f Peugeot 9X8 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0437\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0440\u044b. \u00ab\u0420\u0435\u0433\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0438 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Peugeot \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430\u00bb, \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0441\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u041e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u044c\u0435 \u042f\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0438. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 Peugeot 9X8, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0435, \u0441\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0430 \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Peugeot, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f Peugeot 3008 \u0438\u043b\u0438 Peugeot 508. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c V6 \u0431\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 2,6 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 500 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (680 \u043b.\u0441.), \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440-\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 200 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (270 \u043b.\u0441.), \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438. \u0413\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u041e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u044c\u0435 \u042f\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0438: \u00abPeugeot 9\u04258 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0443 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439\u00bb. \u00ab\u041c\u044b \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 "\u041a\u0440\u0438\u043f\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0442", \u2013 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u041c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0430\u0441 \u041e\u0441\u0430\u043d\u043d. \u2013 \u041c\u044b \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0433\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 9X8 Hybrid \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u2013 508 PSE (Peugeot Sport Engineering). \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u0417\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 Peugeot \u0432 \u044d\u043f\u043e\u0445\u0443 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438\u00bb. \u0412\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u041a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Peugeot \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438. \u00ab\u041d\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0438\u0445\u00bb, \u2013 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0441\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u041c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0430\u0441 \u041e\u0441\u0430\u043d\u043d \u2013 \u00ab\u0420\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443\u043c\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 3D-\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u044b \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u044c\u044e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b 3D-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0441 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043e\u0431\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0444\u0430\u0439\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043f\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432\u0441\u0435 3D-\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u2013 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f. \u00ab\u0412\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Peugeot 9X8 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0448\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041d\u0430\u0448 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u041e\u043b\u0438\u0432\u044c\u0435 \u042f\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043b \u0432\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043e \u0448\u043b\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0437\u0438\u0430\u0437\u043c \u0441\u044b\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043b \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c\u00bb. \u041d\u043e\u0447\u044c \u00ab\u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435 Peugeot Design \u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0444\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044b 24 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0430. \u041e\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0437\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043c\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043d\u043e \u0438\u0445 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043b\u0438\u0448\u044c \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0438\u0441\u0447\u0435\u0437\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0447\u0438\u00bb. \u00ab\u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c Peugeot 9X8 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0438\u043c \u043d\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0447\u044c\u044e, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u044b \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443\u044d\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u00ab\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0442\u0438 \u043b\u044c\u0432\u0430\u00bb, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0445. \u0421 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 9X8 Hypercar \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043b\u043e, \u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0439. \u0412 \u0438\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u043c\u044b \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u00ab\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u044b \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0442\u0435\u0439\u00bb \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0432 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430. \u0418 \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435\u00bb. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044e Peugeot 9X8, \u0410\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043a\u0430 \u0414\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0432\u0438\u0447 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b: \u00ab\u041c\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c \u2013 \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043a\u043e \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0447\u044c. \u041c\u043d\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f 24 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0430. \u0414\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442, \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0444\u0430\u0440 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043a\u043e\u043c \u00ab\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u043b\u044c\u0432\u0430\u00bb. \u041c\u044b, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e, \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u0432 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0435, \u043d\u043e \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c\u00bb. \u0410\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043a\u0430 \u00ab\u041c\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044c\u043a\u0430\u044f. \u0427\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044c\u043a\u0430\u044f. \u041a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043a\u0430\u044f. \u041a\u0430\u043a \u0445\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u00bb, \u2013 \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0410\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043a\u0430 \u0414\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0435\u0432\u0438\u0447. \u0415\u0435 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u044b \u0432 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438 \u2013 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u00ab\u0424\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0443\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444 \u044f \u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439-\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u042f \u0441\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0436\u0443\u0440\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432, \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0430\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438. \u0421\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u044b \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e. \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u0441 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0438: \u0437\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441 \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u00bb. \u0410\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0443\u043a \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u00ab\u0424\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u00bb \u0438 \u0436\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0413\u0430\u043c\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433\u0435. \u0421 2007 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0444\u0440\u0438\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0435\u0440, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0441\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044f \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0438 \u043a \u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u00ab\u041c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0448\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 24-\u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u041d\u044e\u0440\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0433 (\u0413\u0435\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f) \u0438 \u0421\u043f\u0430 (\u0411\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0433\u0438\u044f). \u041d\u043e \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d \u2013 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0438, \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e, \u043c\u043e\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430. \u0417\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u2013 \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u0444\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u0438, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e, \u0431\u0443\u043a\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f. \u041e\u0442 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0438\u043a\u0443\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f. \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043a\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0442\u044d\u0441\u0441\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a\u00bb. \u00ab\u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u041a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u044b \u0441\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0438 Peugeot 9X8, \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0443\u0436\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e. \u041d\u043e \u043d\u0438\u0447\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u043e \u0441\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0437\u0438\u0430\u0437\u043c \u041c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u043f\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u0418\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e, \u0438 \u043c\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u0412 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0444\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439: \u043d\u0430\u043c \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f\u0441\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439 Peugeot 9X8 \u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0443\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0439, \u0430 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0431\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u00bb. \ufeff