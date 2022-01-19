Новый гиперкар Peugeot 9X8 Hybrid

Новый гиперкар Peugeot 9X8 Hybrid
19 января 11:11 2022
Гиперкар Peugeot 9X8 Hybrid: совершенный дизайн

Гиперкар Peugeot 9X8 – больше, чем просто гоночный автомобиль. Культовый объект. Революция в эстетике и технике. Воплощение совершенного дизайна. Перед тем как он отправится покорять трассы гонок на выносливость по всему миру в 2022 году, шеф-дизайнер Peugeot Матиас Осанн устроил для него фотосессию в атмосфере архитектуры брутализма. Фотограф Агнешка Дорошевич, специализирующаяся на съемках суперкаров и мира моды, постаралась максимально эффектно запечатлеть игру света и контраст с грубыми бетонными поверхностями. Ее снимки стали метафорой 24 часов Ле-Мана – культовой гонки, на протяжении долгих часов которой тьма сменяет свет.

Создавая новый 9X8 Hybrid, команда дизайнеров Peugeot пошла ва-банк. Этот автомобиль наделен всеми современными дизайнерскими особенностями, характерными для бренда: кошачья грация, плавные линии, усиливаемые спортивными акцентами, элегантные и мощные колесные арки, и, разумеется, фирменные световые элементы в виде «когтей льва». Обтекаемые и стремительные формы Peugeot 9X8 пробуждают эмоции и воплощают скорость.

Peugeot Sport Peugeot Sport

Совершенство

Создание гоночного автомобиля – заветная мечта каждого автомобильного дизайнера. Однако до сих пор шансы воплотить эту мечту в жизнь стремились к нулю: вместо стиля и идентичности бренда первое место неминуемо отводится максимальным динамическим характеристикам, в результате чего современные гоночные болиды стали практически неотличимы друг от друга. Вклад дизайнеров при этом ограничивался незначительными деталями и гоночной ливреей.

Создавая гиперкар Peugeot 9X8 Hybrid, инженеры и дизайнеры бренда наладили между собой беспрецедентно тесное сотрудничество, – чтобы воплотить в этом гоночном автомобиле в равной степени как технологии, так и стиль. «Еще никогда мы не работали в столь тесной связи друг с другом, – говорит шеф-дизайнер Peugeot Матиас Осанн. – Мы постоянно контактировали с командой подразделения Peugeot Sport, максимально активно сотрудничая с ними».

«Чтобы определить стилистику будущего гоночного автомобиля, мы объявили конкурс среди дизайнеров. Мы получили множество заявок – этот проект вызвал огромный энтузиазм, ведь потенциально наше творение выйдет на одну стартовую решетку с другими легендарными марками, чтобы сразиться с ними в самых культовых гонках мира».

Peugeot Sport Peugeot Sport

«После того как с помощью инженеров Peugeot Sport мы выбрали общий стиль гиперкара, началась совместная работа. Руководствуясь принципами максимальной динамики и не позволяя себе никаких компромиссов в этой части, а также следуя новому гоночному регламенту, инженеры постарались оставить дизайнерам как можно больше возможностей для проявления креативности при разработке внешнего облика нового гиперкара. Peugeot 9X8 был создан в соответствии с новым регламентом для гоночных автомобилей класса LMH, утвержденным Западным автомобильным клубом – организатором 24 часов Ле-Мана – и Международной автомобильной федерацией (Fédération international edel’Automobile; FIA). При этом он наделен всеми характерными отличительными чертами Peugeot. Этот автомобиль станет новой вехой в истории гонок на выносливость».

Peugeot Sport

Лев

Peugeot максимально вовлечен в автоспорт в первую очередь потому что это неисчерпаемая лаборатория идей и невероятный акселератор инноваций. Перед специалистами всех профессий автомобильный спорт ставит новые задачи, заставляющие проявлять все более оригинальные и творческие подходы.

Являясь квинтэссенцией дизайна и источником вдохновения для будущих моделей, гиперкар Peugeot 9X8 Hybrid органично дополняет остальной модельный ряд бренда, включая абсолютно новый Peugeot 308. Именно на Peugeot 9X8 дебютировала новая эмблема в виде головы льва, представленная в начале 2021 года – и затем украсившая новый Peugeot 308.

 «Технологии Peugeot 9X8 полностью созданы подразделением Peugeot Sport, и мы хотели отразить это в нашем дизайне. Не идя ни на какие компромиссы в динамике, мы хотели наделить наш гиперкар уникальным характером, сохранив обтекаемый силуэт, значительно отличающийся от геометричных спорт-прототипов для гонок на выносливость прошлого поколения», – объясняет Матиас Осанн.

Еще одним ярким проявлением профессионализма и безупречного вкуса дизайнеров Peugeot стал кокпит 9X8, основанный на фирменной концепции организации водительского места i-Cockpit. Как и при дизайне серийных моделей, тщательность, с которой разрабатывался интерьер, сопоставима только с высочайшим уровнем требований, предъявляемых к дизайну кузова – ведь как пилот, так и фанаты у экранов должны с первого взгляда безошибочно понимать: они находятся в автомобиле Peugeot. Разумеется, весь кокпит Peugeot 9X8 был создан с учетом максимальной эргономичности и удобства для пилота.

Peugeot Sport

 

Прорыв

Наблюдатели и специалисты единогласно сходятся во мнении: Peugeot 9X8 фундаментально отличается от гоночных автомобилей прошлых поколений. Он знаменует собой новую эпоху. «9X8 открывает новую страницу истории автоспорта, – заявили будущие пилоты, впервые увидев гиперкар. – С Peugeot 9X8 история делится на “до” и “после”, и нам очень повезло принять участие в этом проекте».

 «На стенах дизайн-студии, в которой создавался Peugeot 9X8, мы разместили три ключевых слова: культовый, мощный, эмоциональный», – говорит Матиас Осанн – «Поэтому все участники нашей команды – над какими бы задачами они ни работали в рамках процесса создания – всегда помнили об этих идеях. Я старался как можно чаще напоминать всем об идее культовости, потому что хотел, чтобы наш автомобиль получился не только мгновенно узнаваемым, но и знаменовал собой прорыв, фундаментальную смену поколений».

Peugeot Sport Peugeot Sport

 «Несмотря на высочайшее качество всех предложений, поступивших от наших дизайнеров в рамках внутреннего конкурса, проект-победитель был выбран очень быстро. Он полностью ломал правила, установленные прошлыми поколениями болидов для гонок на выносливость. Фундаментальная идея заключалась в создании не просто гоночного автомобиля, но еще и настоящего Peugeot – автомобиля, привлекательного не только для фанатов автоспорта, но, который в теории мог бы прекрасно себя чувствовать и на гоночных трассах, и на обычных дорогах».

Без антикрыла

Самой яркой особенностью нового гиперкара стало отсутствие заднего антикрыла, что придало автомобилю столь уникальную форму.

Заднее антикрыло впервые появилось на гоночных болидах в Ле-Мане в 1967 году, став с тех пор абсолютным стандартом. С 1971 года – уже более 50 лет – финишную черту не пересекал ни один автомобиль без антикрыла. Это в очередной раз свидетельствует о смелости и изобретательности дизайнеров и инженеров Peugeot.

При создании Peugeot 9X8 огромная работа была проделана над конструкцией его задней части. На основе первоначального эскиза несколько вытянутого автомобиля была создана слегка заостренная кабина, а также совершенно уникальная задняя часть, которую мы видим сегодня над задними колесами.

Peugeot Sport

Электричество!

Компания Peugeot уже побеждала в Ле-Мане с двумя гоночными автомобилями разных поколений: 905 с бензиновым V10 в 1992 и 1993 гг., а также 908 с двигателем V12 HDi-FAP в 2009 году. Сегодня Peugeot 9X8 с новыми технологиями провозглашает наступление новой эры. «Регламент гонок на выносливость позволяет нам продемонстрировать опыт и знания Peugeot в том числе в области электропривода», – поясняет технический директор проекта Оливье Янсони.

Система полного привода Peugeot 9X8, основанная на гибридной силовой установке, схожа с решениями для ряда других моделей Peugeot, включая Peugeot 3008 или Peugeot 508. Она сочетает в себе бензиновый двигатель V6 битурбос рабочим объемом 2,6 литра и мощностью 500 кВт (680 л.с.), расположенный сзади, а также электрический мотор-генератор мощностью 200 кВт (270 л.с.), расположенный спереди.

Говорит Оливье Янсони: «Peugeot 9Х8 открывает новую страницу истории гибридных спорткаров с еще более впечатляющей динамикой».

Peugeot Sport Peugeot Sport

«Мы хотели отразить этот технологический и культурный переход с помощью нового фирменного цвета, который мы назвали “Криптонит”, – добавляет Матиас Осанн. – Мы уже представили его незадолго до презентации гиперкара 9X8 Hybrid на новой серийной модели, также оснащенной гибридной силовой установкой – 508 PSE (Peugeot Sport Engineering). Помимо цвета эти модели также объединяет множество технологических решений. За несколько недель они перенесли бренд Peugeot в эпоху электрической динамики».

Виртуальная реальность

Команда дизайнеров Peugeot также использовала в работе сверхсовременные технологии.

«Но не только их», – объясняет Матиас Осанн – «Работа дизайнеров подразумевает чередование проектов и 3D-инструментов, чтобы включить в процесс этапы визуализации в виртуальной реальности».

Для создания объемных моделей дизайнеры использовали компьютерные инструменты 3D-моделирования. Эти технологии также позволяют с легкостью обмениваться файлами между группами инженеров. После того как все 3D-модели были созданы, настал этап виртуальной реальности – своего рода презентация.

«Важным событием стала демонстрация полностью готового Peugeot 9X8 нашей команде инженеров с помощью шлема виртуальной реальности. Наш технический директор Оливье Янсони несколько раз обошел вокруг автомобиля со шлемом на голове. Его энтузиазм сыграл решающую роль».

Мужчина около Peugeot Sport

Ночь

«В нашей команде Peugeot Design есть фанаты 24 часов Ле-Мана. Они присутствовали на этой гонке в качестве зрителей и знают, что в темноте на трассе у автомобилей очень мало отличительных признаков. Некоторые из них можно опознать по звуку двигателя, но их визуальное присутствие во многих местах ограничивается лишь яркими линиями, исчезающими в ночи».

Peugeot Sport Peugeot Sport

«Чтобы сделать Peugeot 9X8 непохожим ни на один другой автомобиль и гарантировать ему узнаваемость как днем, так и ночью, при его создании мы добавили в силуэт светящиеся компоненты. Для элементов освещения очевидным выбором стали тройные «когти льва», использующиеся на всех наших текущих серийных моделях. С фарами 9X8 Hypercar проблем не возникло, а вот задние фонари потребовали значительных усилий. В итоге мы интегрировали «следы от трех когтей» в отдельные композитные элементы, предусмотрев между ними отверстия для выхода воздуха. И нам уже не терпится увидеть, как они будут смотреться на трассе».

Получив приглашение провести фотосессию Peugeot 9X8, Агнешка Дорошевич сразу же увидела в световых элементах нового болида огромный потенциал: «Мы постарались сделать так, чтобы фотосессия продлилась весь день – и даже далеко за полночь. Мне удалось добиться в своих фотографиях идеального воплощения 24 часов Ле-Мана. Дневной свет, искусственное освещение и яркий свет фар сочетаются с эффектным рисунком «когтей льва». Мы, конечно, были совсем не в Ле-Мане, но атмосферу в целом нам удалось передать».

Агнешка

«Маленькая. Черненькая. Крепкая. Как хороший эспрессо», – так себя описывает Агнешка Дорошевич. Ее главные интересы в жизни – дизайн, архитектура и мода. «Фотография позволяет мне сочетать эти три увлечения. При этом как фотограф я никогда не желала ограничивать себя какой-либо одной областью. Я снимала для журналов, модельеров, дизайнеров, агентств и компаний – например, для производителей телефонов и электроники. Суперкары и гоночные болиды появились в моей жизни почти случайно. Сегодня с автомобильной фотографией связаны самые яркие эмоции: здесь огромное внимание уделяется оригинальности и существует невероятный спрос на уникальность».

Агнешка окончила Европейский университет прикладных наук по специальности «Фотодизайн» и живет в Гамбурге. С 2007 года она работает как фрилансер, проводя фотосъемки и готовя фотографии к публикации.

«Меня часто приглашали работать в Ле-Ман и на другие 24-часовые гонки, такие как Нюрбургринг (Германия) и Спа (Бельгия). Но Ле-Ман – самая богатая исторически и, безусловно, моя самая любимая гонка. Здесь совершенно уникальная атмосфера – волнение и напряжение ощущаются почти физически, и, конечно, буквально во всем тебя окружает история. От этого никуда не деться. Ле-Ман – это квинтэссенция автогонок».

Peugeot Sport

«Каждая фотосессия сопряжена с теми или иными историями. Когда мы снимали Peugeot 9X8, было ужасно холодно. Но ничто не могло сдержать энтузиазм Матиаса и его команды по поводу участия в съемках. Их присутствие очень мотивировало, и мы воспользовались этой возможностью, чтобы провести несколько плодотворных обсуждений. В целом фотосессия оказалась совершенно фантастической: нам удалось потрясающим образом запечатлеть контраст между чистой эстетикой Peugeot 9X8 и бруталистской архитектурой, а грубые бетонные текстуры стали идеальной отсылкой к миру гоночных трасс».

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

