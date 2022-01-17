Новый Citroёn C5 Aircross: абсолютный комфорт в новом стиле

\u041d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c: Citro\u0451n C5 Aircross \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a. \u00abCitro\u0451n C5 Aircross, \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u0421\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442, \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 C5 Aircross "\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0437\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043b", \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043c \u0438 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430\u00bb, - \u041f\u044c\u0435\u0440-\u0418\u0432 \u041a\u0443\u0430\u043d\u043e, \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 C5 Aircross. \u0421 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0432 2018 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 260000 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043e\u0432 Citro\u0451n C5 Aircross. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0446\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u0441 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430, \u043d\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0423\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440, \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 Citro\u0451n, \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432.\u00a0 C5 Aircross \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c, \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u044e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 30% \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0415\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f, \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Citro\u0451n C5 Aircross \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438\u043c \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c. \u0421\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438C5 Aircross \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043d \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435, \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 C5 Aircross \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0441 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0433\u043d\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e, \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430. \u0421\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0433\u043d\u0438 \u2013 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f Citro\u0451n \u2013\u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u043e\u044f\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0448, \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 3D-\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442. \u0424\u0430\u0440\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 LED Vision \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0437\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438, \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0420\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0443 C5 Aircross \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e. \u041e\u043d\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435, \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430. \u0426\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0443\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u2013 Glossy Black (\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0435\u0446) \u0438\u043b\u0438 Dark Chrome (\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c), \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438 \u0432 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 C4 \u0438 C5 X. \u0417\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0434 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438: \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 Live, Live Pack \u0438 Feel \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0435\u0446 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 Feel Pack, C-Series, Shine \u0438 Shine Pack. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c \u0438 \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c C5 Aircross \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0439. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a, \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c, \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442\u0443, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0430\u0445, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0438. \u041e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043a \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0443 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435\u0444\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 230 \u043c\u043c, \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c 720 \u043c\u043c, \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0443 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b Airbump\u00ae \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u0440\u0435\u0439\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0435 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 18" \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 PULSAR \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u0430\u043b\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0448\u043b\u0438\u0444\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439; \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0430 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430, \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f; \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430; \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 Airbump\u00ae, \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043a \u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u0421\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e C5 Aircross \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435 \u0432 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041d\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0445, \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043a\u043e\u043c. \u041e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u0428\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 C-\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 C5 Aircross \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0431\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0434\u043b\u044f C5 Aircross \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 Eclipse Blue \u2013\u043d\u0430\u0441\u044b\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043a, \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e-\u0441\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0421\u043f\u0438\u0441\u043e\u043a \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438: \u0431\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 Polar White, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0443\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Pearlescent White, \u0436\u0435\u043c\u0447\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e-\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 Perla Nera Black, \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e-\u0441\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0439 Platinum Grey, \u0441\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0439 Steel Grey, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e-\u0441\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439 Eclipse Blue. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043a Colour Packs \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 Airbump\u00ae. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432: \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 Glossy Black, \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c Dark Chrome, \u0431\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Anodized Bronze, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e-\u0441\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439 Energetic Blue. \u0410 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0443 \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 Shine. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0421\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e C5 Aircross \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438: \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430, \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432, \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440, \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 10" \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 C5 Aircross \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044e 10", \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0443. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0443 \u043a \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0414\u0435\u0444\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c. C5 Aircross \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044e 12,3", \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u044e \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e: \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b, \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e, \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441\u0435 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u0442.\u0434. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f Citro\u00ebn Advanced Comfort\u00ae C5 Aircross \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 Citro\u00ebn Advanced Comfort\u00ae, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f C4 \u0438 C5 X. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0442\u043e\u043b\u0449\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 15 \u043c\u043c. \u0414\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0430. \u0426\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043e\u0439, \u0432 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 - Shine \u2013 \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u044f\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u044b, \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u043e-\u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u041e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f Advanced Comfort \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435.\u041d\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0443 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0435 Wild Grey \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0448\u043b\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 Wild Black. \u0412 \u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0442\u043a\u0430\u043d\u044c \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0448\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0430\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0412 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 Urban Black \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u043e-\u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 Metropolitan Grey \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 Metropolitan Black \u0438\u0437 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u043e-\u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438. \u0418, \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446, \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 Hype Black, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438 Paloma \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438 Nappa. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0443 \u044d\u043a\u043e-\u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435, \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0410\u041a\u041f\u041f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 e-Toggle, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 Grip Control \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432 (Electric, Hybrid \u0438\u043b\u0438 Sport) \u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0430 USB-\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e. \u042d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0413\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 C5 Aircross, \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0414\u041d\u041a Citro\u00ebn, \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043c \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430 Progressive Hydraulic Cushions\u00ae, \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430 Citro\u00ebn, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0433\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0435, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u00ab\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0430-\u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0430\u00bb. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0433\u043e\u043b \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u044c. \u0422\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u041e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u2013 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435: \u043e\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442 580 \u0434\u043e 720 \u043b \u0443 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0442 460 \u0434\u043e 600 \u043b \u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430. \u0418, \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446, \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0443\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0430\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0443, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430\u043c, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434: \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u041f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e 55 \u043a\u043c \u0432 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434 \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0433\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0448\u0443\u043c\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043e 135 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 320 \u041d\u043c, \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u044b CO2 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0439\u043e\u043d\u044b, \u043a\u0443\u0434\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d \u0432\u044a\u0435\u0437\u0434 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043e\u0432 C5 Aircross \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0438\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438. \u0417\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 Wallbox \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f\u043c C5 Aircross \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0435. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 C5 Aircross \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f 20 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0448\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0437-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 Stop & Go, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438: \t\u0414\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0430: 4500 \u043c\u043c; \t\u0428\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430: 1840 \u043c\u043c; \t\u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0430: 1670 (\u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438); \t\u041a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0430: 2730 \u043c\u043c; \t\u0414\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442: 230 \u043c\u043c; \t\u0420\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441: 720 \u043c\u043c; \t\u041e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 (\u0431\u0435\u043d\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438): \u043e\u0442 580 \u0434\u043e 720 \u043b \u0438 \u0434\u043e 1630 \u043b \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u043c\u0438; \t\u041e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 (\u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434): \u043e\u0442 460 \u0434\u043e 600 \u043b.