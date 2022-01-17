Новый Citroёn C5 Aircross: абсолютный комфорт в новом стиле

Новый Citroёn C5 Aircross: абсолютный комфорт в новом стиле
17 января 16:11 2022
Непревзойденный уровень уверенности за рулем: Citroёn C5 Aircross получил новый облик.

«Citroёn C5 Aircross, с момента своего запуска по праву завоевавший статус самого комфортабельного и оригинального кроссовера в своем сегменте, после обновления выглядит еще более престижным, современным и динамичным. Сохранив свои сильные стороны, такие как комфорт, вместительность и практичность, обновленный C5 Aircross “повзрослел”, став более элегантным и атлетичным благодаря более яркому стилю экстерьера и более современным, высококачественным материалам и цветам отделки салона», – Пьер-Ив Куано, менеджер проекта C5 Aircross.

Citroёn C5 Aircross Citroёn C5 Aircross

 

С момента своего запуска в 2018 году в мире реализовано более 260000 экземпляров Citroёn C5 Aircross. Автомобиль завоевал сердца поклонников в высококонкурентном сегменте компактных кроссоверов благодаря просторному салону с широкими возможностями трансформации и высоким уровнем комфорта, не имеющим аналогов в этом классе автомобилей. Уникальный интерьер, воплотивший в себе богатый опыт Citroёn, является настоящей визитной карточкой бренда и отличает его автомобили от конкурентов.  C5 Aircross сохраняет за собой статус лидера в части практичности и предлагает насладиться еще большим спокойствием за рулем, предлагая в Европе версию с подключаемым гибридом, на долю которой уже приходится более 30% продаж модели.

Citroёn C5 Aircross Citroёn C5 Aircross

Еще более престижный, солидный и современный кроссовер

Более структурированная, современная и высокотехнологичная передняя часть

После обновления передняя часть нового Citroёn C5 Aircross стала более современной благодаря более строгим и четким линиям. Структурированная организация элементов визуально увеличивает ширину передней частиC5 Aircross в результате чего он смотрится более внушительным на дороге, демонстрируя уверенный характер.

Новый C5 Aircross получил логотип в новой интерпретации, который выглядит более независимым и не связан напрямую с дневными ходовыми огнями и хромированными элементами. Благодаря проделанной скрупулезной работе этот элемент автомобиля теперь выглядит особенно изысканно и элегантно, свободно расположившись в центре решетки радиатора.

Citroёn C5 Aircross Citroёn C5 Aircross

Светодиодные дневные ходовые огни – еще одна отличительная черта фирменного стиля Citroёn –выполнены в виде стилизованных рояльных клавиш, в результате чего передние световые элементы стали выглядеть еще более высокотехнологично и получили объемный 3D-эффект. Фары прожекторного типа LED Vision стали еще более узкими и темными, визуально перекликаясь с черной решеткой радиатора и подчеркивая оригинальный стиль автомобиля.

Citroёn C5 Aircross Citroёn C5 Aircross

Расположенные под решеткой воздухозаборники в новом стиле визуально увеличивают ширину C5 Aircross и наделяют его еще большей солидностью. Они дополнительно оптимизируют аэродинамику благодаря своей форме, определяющейся естественным потоком воздуха.

Цветные окантовки воздухозаборников, выполненные в глянцевых или перламутровых оттенках – Glossy Black (черный глянец) или Dark Chrome (темный хром), усиливают ощущение премиальности автомобиля. Центральный воздухозаборник также стал более элегантным, получив резкие грани в едином стиле с моделями C4 и C5 X.

Защитная накладка в нижней части переднего бампера придает модели более атлетичный вид и может иметь одно из двух исполнений в зависимости от комплектации: глянцевый черный цвет для версий Live, Live Pack и Feel и серебристый глянец для версий Feel Pack, C-Series, Shine и Shine Pack.

Citroёn C5 Aircross

Более динамичный профиль и новый стиль фонарей

Новый профиль передней части подчеркивает мощь и внушительность автомобиля. Это ощущение также усиливается при взгляде на заднюю часть C5 Aircross благодаря новой четкой графике фонарей. Новый кроссовер получил целостный и эффектный облик, формируемый благодаря крупным панелям, высокому и горизонтальному капоту, а также панорамному остеклению с хромированными акцентами на задних стойках, создающему ощущение парящей крыши. О принадлежности автомобиля к классу кроссоверов также говорят рельефные боковые панели, дорожный просвет 230 мм, крупные колесные диски диаметром 720 мм, защита по всему периметру кузова, включая элементы Airbump® и накладки на колесные арки, рейлинги на крыше и высокая посадка водителя.

Citroёn C5 Aircross

Элегантность автомобиля подчеркивают такие элементы, как новые 18″ легкосплавные колесные диски PULSAR аэродинамичного дизайна с алмазной шлифовкой и изысканным сочетанием алюминиевых и глянцевых черных поверхностей; новые корпуса зеркал заднего вида глянцевого черного цвета, входящие в базовое оснащение всех линий исполнения; глянцевые черные рейлинги с новыми вставками матового черного цвета; а также новый дизайн акцентов на защитных элементах Airbump®, сочетающийся с премиальными цветами вставок в передних воздухозаборниках.

Светодиодные задние фонари обновленного C5 Aircross выполнены в новом трехмерном дизайне в едином стиле с передними фарами. Не изменившись в размерах, фонари получили новые затемненные структурированные стекла, подчеркивающие тройные светодиодные модули с фирменным рисунком. Органично сочетаясь с передними фарами, эти графические элементы дополнительно усиливают элегантность облика нового кроссовера.

Citroёn C5 Aircross

Широкие возможности персонализации

Чтобы еще лучше соответствовать потребностям покупателей кроссоверов C-класса, новый C5 Aircross получил богатые возможности персонализации.

В частности, для C5 Aircross теперь доступен новый синий цвет Eclipse Blue –насыщенный и глубокий оттенок, меняющийся от темно-синего до черного в зависимости от наружного освещения. Список доступных цветов теперь включает в себя все самые популярные среди покупателей оттенки: белый Polar White, перламутровый Pearlescent White, жемчужно-черный Perla Nera Black, темно-серый Platinum Grey, серый Steel Grey, а также новый темно-синий Eclipse Blue.

Citroёn C5 Aircross

Также новые цвета предусмотрены для вставок Colour Packs на передних воздухозаборниках и боковых защитных элементах Airbump®. Теперь подчеркнуть динамичный характер и элегантность кроссовера можно с помощью акцентов следующих цветов: глянцевый черный Glossy Black, темный хром Dark Chrome, бронзовый Anodized Bronze, а также ярко-синий Energetic Blue. А для максимально изысканного и эффектного образа можно выбрать двухцветную черную крышу и черные рейлинги из пакета отделки Shine.

Более комфортный и изысканный салон

Салон нового C5 Aircross обновился в соответствии с внешним видом модели: высокая посадка, высокое качество материалов, эргономика и практичность органов управления превращают его в современный кроссовер, ярко выделяющийся на общем фоне.

Citroёn C5 Aircross

Новый 10″ сенсорный дисплей

C5 Aircross получил новый сенсорный дисплей мультимедийной системы с диагональю 10″, как будто парящий над передней панелью и создающий в салоне современную атмосферу. Новый большой экран улучшает эргономику благодаря прямому доступу к органам управления климатической системой и более высокой четкости отображения информации. Дефлекторы в обновленном дизайне теперь располагаются под экраном.

C5 Aircross также предлагает цифровой дисплей с диагональю 12,3″, который располагается в поле зрения водителя и отображает всю самую важную информацию: карту навигационной системы, индикацию систем помощи водителю, сведения о статусе гибридного привода и т.д. В результате водитель не отвлекается от дороги, что способствует большей безопасности.

Интерьер Citroёn C5 Aircross

Новые сиденья Citroën Advanced Comfort®

C5 Aircross оснащается новым поколением сидений Citroën Advanced Comfort®, которые уже предлагаются для C4 и C5 X. Эти сиденья обеспечивают высокий уровень комфорта за счет особой конструкции, в которой используется пеноматериал высокой плотности и дополнительный слой пены толщиной 15 мм. Дополнительный комфорт водителю и переднему пассажиру обеспечивают функции обогрева и массажа.

Цвета и материалы отделки также получили обновления, повышающие комфорт и общий уровень премиальности тактильного и визуального восприятия. Для сидений в средних комплектациях предлагается современная тканевая обивка с новой текстурой, в высокой комплектации – Shine – обивка из новой мягкой алькантары, в качестве опции также доступна обивка из новой высококлассной перфорированной кожи. Подлокотники и центральная консоль отделаны новой черной эко-кожей, кожаный декоративный элемент также присутствует на передней панели.

Интерьер Citroёn C5 Aircross

Обновленные варианты отделки интерьера и четыре новых стиля Advanced Comfort создают более элегантную и комфортную атмосферу в салоне.На смену серой отделке Wild Grey пришла черная отделка Wild Black. В ней использована черная структурированная ткань в комбинации с новой серой искусственной кожей и синими декоративными швами, которые гармонично дополняют все варианты отделки и служат элегантным украшением сидений, панелей дверей и передней панели. В отделке салона Urban Black используется сочетание новой черной алькантары и черной эко-кожи. Вместо отделки Metropolitan Grey теперь используется отделка Metropolitan Black из черной зернистой кожи и новой серой эко-кожи. И, наконец, была обновлена отделка Hype Black, которая отличается высоким качеством и элегантным сочетанием новой перфорированной кожи Paloma и синей кожи Nappa.

Интерьер Citroёn C5 Aircross Интерьер Citroёn C5 Aircross

Новая центральная консоль

Центральная консоль была модернизована и получила отделку эко-кожей в черном цвете, дополненную хромированными деталями, которые у автомобилей с АКПП подчеркивают более эргономичное расположение органов управления, в том числе нового элегантного высокотехнологичного селектора e-Toggle, нового переключателя режимов движения с функцией Grip Control и особого переключателя режимов (Electric, Hybrid или Sport) у подключаемых гибридов. В центральной консоли находится вместительное отделение для хранения, а также два USB-порта и беспроводное зарядное устройство.

Интерьер Citroёn C5 Aircross

Эталон спокойствия

Главные элементы комфорта

Новый C5 Aircross, ярко воплощающий в себе ориентированную на комфорт ДНК Citroën, обладает характеристиками, которые позволяют ему выделяться на общем фоне в своем сегменте и способствуют высокому уровню комфорта и простоте в эксплуатации.

Подвеска Progressive Hydraulic Cushions®, уникальная разработка Citroën, прекрасно поглощает неровности дорожного покрытия и позволяет путешествовать в абсолютном комфорте, создавая эффект «ковра-самолета».

Это единственный кроссовер в сегменте с тремя отдельными задними сиденьями, которые можно сдвигать по отдельности, регулировать угол наклона спинкии снимать. Тем самым обеспечиваются уникальные возможности трансформации салона. Объем багажника – рекордный в сегменте: он составляет от 580 до 720 л у бензиновых и дизельных версий и от 460 до 600 л у подключаемого гибрида.

И, наконец, особое внимание было уделено акустическому комфорту, который обеспечивается, в частности, благодаря ламинированным передним стеклам, создающим в салоне ощущение уютного кокона.

Интерьер Citroёn C5 Aircross

Подключаемый гибрид: совершенный комфорт

Подключаемый гибридный привод, который предлагается для автомобилей в средней комплектации, предоставляет дополнительные преимущества и позволяет не только преодолевать до 55 км в электрическом режиме, но и совершать дальние путешествия при использовании бензинового двигателя.

Подключаемый гибрид дает возможность двигаться на электротяге без шума и вибраций на скорости до 135 км/ч при неизменном крутящем моменте 320 Нм, в любое время обеспечивая высокий уровень комфорта и возможность динамичных разгонов. Нулевые выбросы CO2 открывают для него доступ в городские районы, куда запрещен въезд автомобилей с бензиновыми и дизельными двигателями.

Также владельцы подключаемых гибридов C5 Aircross получают в свое распоряжение целый ряд сервисов для зарядки автомобиля, управление которыми осуществляется прямо из салона Интерьер Citroёn C5 Aircrossили со смартфона. Кроме того, предлагается возможность программирования времени зарядки. Зарядка осуществляется очень быстро – при использовании устройства Wallbox она занимает менее двух часов.

 

Поездки без стресса благодаря современным технологиям

C5 Aircross предлагает широкий выбор систем последнего поколения, обеспечивающих комфорт и безопасность в каждой поездке. Новый C5 Aircross оснащается 20 системами помощи водителю, которые являются эталонными в сегменте компактных кроссоверов. Среди них система помощи при движении по шоссе, которая относится к системам автономного вождения второго уровня и включает в себя адаптивный круиз-контроль с функцией Stop & Go, а также активную систему слежения за разметкой. Она работает в непрерывном режиме и тем самым предлагает более высокий уровень безопасности.

Технические характеристики:

  • Длина: 4500 мм;
  • Ширина: 1840 мм;
  • Высота: 1670 (с рейлингами);
  • Колесная база: 2730 мм;
  • Дорожный просвет: 230 мм;
  • Размер колес: 720 мм;
  • Объем багажника (бензиновые и дизельные двигатели): от 580 до 720 л и до 1630 л со сложенными задними сиденьями;
  • Объем багажника (гибридный привод): от 460 до 600 л.

