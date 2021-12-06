Bentley представляет GT Mulliner Blackline

06 декабря 16:11 2021
Bentley представляет GT Mulliner Blackline: черные акценты для воплощения современной роскоши

Bentley представляет исполнение Mulliner Blackline для моделей ContinentalGT и GT Convertible, разработанное в продолжение успеха выразительного дизайн-пакета экстерьера Blackline, который доступен в качестве опции для всей модельной линейки Bentley.

Предлагая смелую альтернативу хромированному исполнению, Mulliner раскрывает темную сторону исключительно роскошного четырехместного автомобиля Bentley и дополняет невероятно широкий спектр опций, доступный клиентам.

Версия GT Mulliner Blackline создана признанными мастерами Mulliner. Она получила набор особых элементов кузова, отличающих ее от нынешних GT и GT Convertible и создающих современную вариацию бескомпромиссной роскоши для моделей GT. Новый дизайн появился в ответ на растущую популярность черной отделки элементов экстерьера: сейчас уже 38% моделей линейки Continental GT по всему миру заказываются именно в таком исполнении.

В версии Blackline все декоративные элементы экстерьера, за исключением крылатой литеры B, выполнены в черном цвете, в том числе и рамка решетки радиатора. Вместо стандартных для GT Mulliner атласных серебристых наружных зеркал заднего вида версия Blackline получила глянцево-черные детали цвета Beluga. Фирменные вентиляционные отверстия Mulliner на крыльях также выполнены в черном цвете с глянцевыми надписями Mulliner. Решетка радиатора остается черной, сохраняя блестящие грани объемного рисунка. Кроме того, в черном цвете выполнены решетки воздухозаборников в нижней части бампера.

GT Mulliner Blackline комплектуется 22-дюймовыми колесными дисками черного цвета с самовыравнивающимися колпаками для ступиц, обрамленными хромированным кантом. В ближайшее время клиентам будут предложены черные колесные диски Mulliner с контрастными полированными сегментами.

Роскошный и неподражаемый интерьер GT Mulliner предстал в новой версии Blackline в неизменном виде. Клиенты могут выбрать любые цветовые сочетания для кожаной отделки и прострочки из широчайшей палитры Mulliner или воспользоваться одной из восьми рекомендованных трехцветных комбинаций.

В набор опций Mulliner Driving Specification входит уникальная отделка интерьера Bentley с прострочкой «ромб в ромбе» на сиденьях, дверях и накладках в задней части салона, создающей контрастные акценты вдоль ромбовидного рисунка. При отделке салона каждого автомобиля выполняется почти 400 000 стежков, а каждый отдельный ромб состоит из 712 стежков –и каждый указывает точно на центр «бриллианта». Это поистине вершина непревзойденного мастерства отделки интерьера.

Набор Blackline в линейке Mulliner моделей GT укрепляет позиции Bentley в статусе ведущего производителя автомобилей класса Grand Tourer и открывает новые возможности индивидуализации для самых взыскательных клиентов, которые хотят, чтобы их автомобиль был таким же уникальным, как и личность владельца. Другими словами, это актуальная вариация самого роскошного купе.

Bentley Mulliner старейшее кузовное ателье в мире

Ателье Bentley Mulliner заслужило широкую известность в автомобильном мире, создав одни из самых эксклюзивных автомобилей Bentley и выпустив более1000 экземпляров уникальных, собранных вручную Bentley для искушенных клиентов, для которых важно, чтобы автомобиль полностью отвечал их личным предпочтениям.

Bentley Mulliner достигло совершенства в индивидуализации автомобилей: это родина кузовостроения и старейшее автомобильное ателье в мире. В настоящее время в Bentley Mulliner работают три подразделения, каждое из которых обладает своей спецификой.

Bentley Mulliner Coachbuilt дает клиентам возможность быть в тесном взаимодействии с командой дизайнеров и, используя возможности индивидуализации, создать или дополнить эксклюзивными деталями их уникальный автомобиль. Bentley Mulliner Bacalar –яркий пример такой работы.

Bentley Mulliner Classic предлагает классические модели, вручную воссозданные специалистами ателье Mulliner. Примером такой работы может служить легендарный Blower, возрожденный в рамках проекта ContinuationsSeries. Наконец, BentleyMullinerCollections предлагает клиентам роскошные исполнения основной модельной линейки и возможности более широкой индивидуализации новых автомобилей Bentley.

