Bentley представляет GT Mulliner Blackline

Bentley \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 GT Mulliner Blackline: \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438 Bentley \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Mulliner Blackline \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 ContinentalGT \u0438 GT Convertible, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 Blackline, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 Bentley. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043b\u0443\u044e \u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0443 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e, Mulliner \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0443 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Bentley \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c. \u0412\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f GT Mulliner Blackline \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 Mulliner. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u043d\u044b\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0445 GT \u0438 GT Convertible \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 GT. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0449\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430: \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441 \u0443\u0436\u0435 38% \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 Continental GT \u043f\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 Blackline \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u044d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u0437\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044b B, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f GT Mulliner \u0430\u0442\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f Blackline \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e-\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 Beluga. \u0424\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f Mulliner \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u044c\u044f\u0445 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044f\u043c\u0438 Mulliner. \u0420\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0431\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0430. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430. GT Mulliner Blackline \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f 22-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0441 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0446, \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c. \u0412 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 Mulliner \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0420\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 GT Mulliner \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0432 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 Blackline \u0432 \u043d\u0435\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435. \u041a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u044b Mulliner \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439. \u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0439 Mulliner Driving Specification \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 Bentley \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u00ab\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0431 \u0432 \u0440\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0435\u00bb \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u0445, \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0432\u0434\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0440\u043e\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 400 000 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u0436\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u043c\u0431 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0437 712 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u0436\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u2013\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u00ab\u0431\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u00bb. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u041d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440 Blackline \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0435 Mulliner \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 GT \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 Bentley \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 Grand Tourer \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0437\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0445\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0436\u0435 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430. \u0414\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435. Bentley Mulliner \u2013\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0410\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Bentley Mulliner \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Bentley \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u04351000 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e Bentley \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u043b \u0438\u0445 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c. Bentley Mulliner \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043b\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439: \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435. \u0412 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0432 Bentley Mulliner \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439. Bentley Mulliner Coachbuilt \u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0445 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c. Bentley Mulliner Bacalar \u2013\u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b. Bentley Mulliner Classic \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Mulliner. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 Blower, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 ContinuationsSeries. \u041d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0446, BentleyMullinerCollections \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Bentley.