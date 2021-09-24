Всемирная премьера Maserati Grecale состоится 16 ноября в Милане

\u041e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0424\u0435\u0439\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043a \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u0438\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u0443 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0430. Grecale \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0440, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 Maserati \u0438 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u041e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u043d\u0435\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430, \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f. \u0422\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f Maserati. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0432 1963 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Mistral. \u0417\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Ghibli, Bora \u0438 Khamsin. \u0418 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0432 2016 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0441 Levante, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430. \u0418 \u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c Grecale \u0441\u044b\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0435\u0437\u0434\u044b \u0432\u043e \u0447\u0442\u043e-\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435\u0441\u044f.