Всемирная премьера Maserati Grecale состоится 16 ноября в Милане

24 сентября 20:11 2021
Обратный отсчет перед презентацией начался

Фейерверк цветов предвосхищает силу нового бриза. Grecale – это ветер, который поднимется в модельном ряду Maserati и сможет сделать каждый день особенным. Обратный отсчет перед презентацией новой модели, несущей имя сильного, революционного и исключительного ветра, официально начался.

Традиция называть автомобили в честь знаменитых ветров является давней для Maserati. Все началось в 1963 году с легендарной модели Mistral. Затем последовали модели Ghibli, Bora и Khamsin. И продолжилось в 2016 году с Levante, первым внедорожником в истории бренда.

И теперь Grecale сыграет ключевую роль для компании, каждый день превращая впечатления от езды во что-то невероятное и выдающееся.Премьера Maserati Grecale

