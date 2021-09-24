Jaguar и Sony Music Entertainment представляют новые коллаборации

\u041e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 Jaguar Land Rover \u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u044f\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 Jaguar \u0438 4th Floor Creative, \u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Sony Music Entertainment, \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 Sound Design \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 Disciples \u0438 Pip Millett \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u044f\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Jaguar. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 Sound Design \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u044e\u0441\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u041c\u041a \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c Hard to Forget, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 Jaguar F-PACE. \u0417\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e 4th Floor Creative, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0436\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0438, \u0432 \u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u0438\u0440 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0437 \u043b\u043e\u043a\u0434\u0430\u0443\u043d\u0430, \u0438 \u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0435\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u0444\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438. \u041a\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0434\u0435\u044e \u0432 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 Silence Aitken-Till. Disciples \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u044f\u0442 \u0432 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u044d\u0445\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0435 Jaguar Land Rover \u0432 \u0413\u0435\u0439\u0434\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u2013 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0435, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u0430 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 Jaguar. \u0422\u0440\u0438\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043b Solid Gold \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0432\u043e\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 bshp, \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438 COVID-19. Disciples: \u00ab\u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f. \u0412\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c \u2013 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0430, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043a \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435, \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0435\u00bb. \u0421\u043e\u0444\u0438 \u042d\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0441, \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 Jaguar \u043f\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c: \u00ab\u042f \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0443\u0434\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430, \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0438. \u041c\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0448 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0447\u0442\u043e-\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043b\u044e\u0434\u0438 \u2013 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043c\u043f\u0430\u0442\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445. \u0412\u044b \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435 Jaguar, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0432 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d, \u0438 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434 Disciples, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0435 \u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0443\u00bb. \u0412\u043e \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 Pip Millett \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044e Braid it Back \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438-\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0431\u043e\u043c\u0430 Motion Sick. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0438 Jaguar \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0438, \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0441\u043d\u0438 \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u0446\u044b. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u041f\u0438\u043f \u041c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0441 \u041b\u0443\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0439 \u0422\u043e\u0440\u0431\u0435\u0440\u043d, \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c Jaguar \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043c, \u043a\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e \u2013 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u2013 \u0442\u043e, \u043a \u0447\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u044b\u043a\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u041b\u0443\u0438\u0437\u0430 \u0422\u043e\u0440\u0431\u0435\u0440\u043d : \u00ab\u041d\u0430\u0448\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u044b \u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0439. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c \u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0447\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0432\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e. \u041c\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0435\u043c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u043e\u043c, \u043d\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443\u0435\u043c\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u00bb. Pip Millett: \u00ab\u042d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0441\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435 \u0438 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435. \u0412\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0444\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0447\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0432\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0443\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u00bb. \u0421\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 Sound Design \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0432 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0442\u044f\u0445 Jaguar.