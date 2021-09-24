Jaguar и Sony Music Entertainment представляют новые коллаборации

24 сентября 13:11 2021
Объединение музыки и дизайна в производственном центре Jaguar Land Rover

Исполнители представят серию уникальных выступлений

Jaguar и 4th Floor Creative, британское подразделение Sony Music Entertainment, объединяет музыку и дизайн, создавая уникальные коллаборации. В рамках проекта Sound Design исполнители Disciples и Pip Millett представят серию уникальных выступлений в помещениях, предназначенных для проектирования автомобилей Jaguar.

Проект Sound Design появился вскоре после сотрудничества с диджеем и продюсером МК и совместной успешной кампании под названием Hard to Forget, посвященной обновленному Jaguar F-PACE. Звуковой дизайн, созданный с помощью 4th Floor Creative, позволяет испытать волнительные ощущения от прослушивания живой музыки, в то время как мир постепенно выходит из локдауна, и публика снова готова посещать концерты и фестивали. Креативным директором, воплотившим идею в жизнь, стала Silence Aitken-Till.

Disciples выступят в безэховой камере в производственном центре Jaguar Land Rover в Гейдоне – звукоизолированной комнате, используемой для тестирования качества звука в автомобилях Jaguar. Трио исполнит свой новый сингл Solid Gold совместно с вокалисткой bshp, впервые с начала пандемии COVID-19.

Disciples: «Создание музыки как искусства предназначено для удовольствия аудитории и особенного восприятия. Выступление и запись – объемная часть этого процесса, ставшая невозможной в последние полтора года из-за ограничений. Приятно вернуться к работе, особенно на такой уникальной творческой площадке».

Софи Эллис, главный креативный дизайнер Jaguar по деталям: «Я была удивлена, насколько похожи процессы создания автомобиля и написания музыки. Мы все используем наш жизненный опыт, чтобы передать эмоции, и просим конечного пользователя что-то почувствовать. Все творческие люди – профессиональные эмпаты в своих областях. Вы чувствуете, что такое Jaguar, когда попадаете в его салон, и ощущаете креативный подход Disciples, когда слушаете их музыку».

Во втором выступлении Pip Millett представляет композицию Braid it Back из своего нового мини-альбома Motion Sick. Простые и лаконичные декорации в дизайн-студии Jaguar идеально дополнили прохладные оттенки интерьера и динамические оттенки музыки, акцентируя внимание на тексте песни и красивом голосе исполнительницы.

После выступления Пип Миллетт обсудила с Луизой Торберн, главным дизайнером Jaguar по цвету и материалам, каково это – реализовывать проект после длительного периода разработки – то, к чему привыкли как музыканты, так и дизайнеры автомобилей.

Луиза Торберн : «Наша работа как дизайнеров состоит в том, чтобы расширять границы творчества для своих аудиторий. Поделиться этим опытом с другим творческим человеком чрезвычайно важно. Мы наслаждаемся процессом, но особенно радуемся конечному результату».

Pip Millett: «Экспериментальное творчество очень важно для меня при написании новой композиции – каждая выпущенная песня становится все лучше и лучше. Выступление на таком необычном фоне было чрезвычайно захватывающим после долгого отсутствия публичных концертов и расширило мои представления о креативности».

Следить за Sound Design можно в глобальных социальных сетях Jaguar.

