Изменения в составе высшего руководства Stellantis

\u041c\u0430\u0439\u043a \u041c\u044d\u043d\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Stellantis \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u041c\u0430\u0439\u043a \u041c\u044d\u043d\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0441 1 \u043d\u043e\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 AutoNation Inc., \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0421\u0428\u0410 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u043e \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0431-\u043a\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e \u0424\u043b\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0435. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u0421\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0410\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u041c\u0430\u0440\u043a \u0421\u0442\u044e\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u041b\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0410\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u0410\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043d\u0438\u043e \u0424\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443 Stellantis \u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0443. \u00ab\u041c\u0430\u0439\u043a \u2014 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440 \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438. \u0412 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u044b \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u043d \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043c\u043e\u0438\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0439, \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u0438, \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435, \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u043c\u00bb, \u2014 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442 \u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e\u0441 \u0422\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0441. \u2014 \u0421 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0443. \u0412\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f Stellantis \u043e\u0431\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0437\u044b\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0443\u0431\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u041c\u0430\u0439\u043a\u0430. \u041f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443, \u0441 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b, \u043c\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0436\u0430\u043b\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u041c\u0430\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0433, \u043d\u043e \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u044f \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0441\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043c, \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u043d \u0432\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 Stellantis Foundation\u00bb. \u00ab\u042d\u0442\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u044b\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445, \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u044f, \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0439\u0447\u0430\u0441, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0430 Stellantis \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0443, \u2014 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u0443\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u041c\u0430\u0439\u043a \u041c\u044d\u043d\u043b\u0438. \u2014 \u042f \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0434, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043c\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u044b \u043d\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0441 \u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043c. \u042f \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0436\u0443\u0441\u044c \u0441\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043c\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u0438 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e \u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0443 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043c \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0432. \u0418, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0436\u0435, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 Stellantis Foundation\u00bb. \u00ab\u042f \u0438\u0441\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0435\u043d \u041c\u0430\u0439\u043a\u0443 \u0437\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u043d \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u0437\u0430 20 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b, \u2014 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0414\u0436\u043e\u043d \u042d\u043b\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043d (John Elkann). \u2014 \u0415\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043c\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0443 Jeep\u00ae, \u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 FCA, \u043e\u043d \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u043b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043a \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0437\u0438\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u044f\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f. \u0421 \u041a\u0430\u0440\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043c \u043c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435, \u0438 \u044f \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443 \u0441 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u043d \u0441\u044b\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043b \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Stellantis. \u041c\u044b \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0432\u00bb.