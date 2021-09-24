Изменения в составе высшего руководства Stellantis

Изменения в составе высшего руководства Stellantis
24 сентября 19:11 2021
Просмотров: 7

Майк Мэнли покидает пост руководителя американского подразделения

Компания Stellantis сообщает, что Майк Мэнли покидает пост руководителя американского подразделения и с 1 ноября 2021 года займет должность генерального директора AutoNation Inc., крупнейшего в США автодилера со штаб-квартирой во Флориде. Теперь операционный директор по Северной Америке Марк Стюарт и операционный директор по Латинской Америке Антонио Филоса будут подчиняться непосредственно генеральному директору Stellantis Карлосу.

«Майк — одна из ключевых фигур в моей жизни. В момент знакомства мы были конкурентами, однако позднее он стал моим коллегой, партнером, и, самое главное, другом», — говорит Карлос Таварес. — С первых дней сотрудничества нас объединяли общие цели, стремление вперед и преданность делу. Во многом компания Stellantis обязана своими успехами именно незыблемости убеждений Майка. Поэтому, с одной стороны, мне очень жаль, что Майка больше не будет в числе моих ближайших коллег, но с другой стороны я радуюсь его успехам, его новой должности и тому, что он войдет в совет директоров Stellantis Foundation».

«Это были два невероятно насыщенных, сложных и интересных десятилетия, и сейчас, когда под руководством Карлоса Stellantis продолжает достигать новых высот, для меня самое время открыть новую главу, — комментирует решение о своем уходе Майк Мэнли. — Я очень рад, что мне посчастливилось принять участие в создании уникальной объединенной компании. Эти успехи были бы невозможны без постоянной поддержки акционеров и тесного сотрудничества с Карлосом. Я горжусь слаженностью и профессионализмом нашей команды и желаю Карлосу и коллегам огромных успехов. И, конечно же, для меня большая честь войти в состав совета директоров Stellantis Foundation».

«Я искренне благодарен Майку за все, что он сделал для нас за 20 лет работы, — добавляет председатель совета директоров Джон Элканн (John Elkann). — Ему удалось дать новый импульс развития бренду Jeep®, а заняв пост генерального директора FCA, он привел компанию к рекордным результатам невзирая на все сложности и препятствия. С Карлосом мы работали в тесном сотрудничестве, и я могу с уверенностью заявить, что он сыграл важную роль в создании и успешном запуске объединенной компании Stellantis. Мы желаем ему огромных успехов».

 

Майк Мэнли

