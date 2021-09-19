Яркие коллаборации Maserati в рамках программы персонализации Fuoriserie

Три уникальные коллаборации демонстрируют свободу самовыражения

Впечатляющие цвета, стили и эмоции нашего времени

Maserati в очередной раз раздвигает границы привычного, представляя три ярких коллаборации в рамках программы персонализации Fuoriserie. Благодаря уникальному стилю и впечатляющим деталям образов эти автомобили созданы передавать все грани таланта ярких трендсеттеров со всего света. Для каждого клиента, кто готов проявить собственную креативность, программа Fuoriserie становится подобием чистого холста, кистей и широкой палитры красок.Яркие коллаборации Maserati

Maserati Levante Trofeo Fuoriserie Edition и Массимо Боттура

Традиции – часть нашего будущего. Эту идею разделяет и Массимо Боттура, амбассадор марки и главное действующее лицо на итальянской гастрономической сцене.

Maserati Levante Trofeo, самая мощная версия модели с 580-сильным двигателем V8 идеально сочетает высокую производительность, удовольствие от вождения и скорость. В рамках коллаборации с шефом, родиной которого также является итальянский регион Эмилия-Романья, первый внедорожник в истории бренда стал воплощением мощного выброса энергии. Экстерьер автомобиля в специальном цвете Blu Stradale отличается разноцветными брызгами краски, которые также украшают интерьерные вставки на центральной консоли и передней панели. Это помогло создать Maserati, который передает ощущение всплеска креативности, выделяющего автомобиль в потоке.

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious и CANOTWAIT_

Способность удивлять, действуя смелее других – это в духе Maserati и Уильяма Чана, актера, певца и трендсеттера, основателя известного китайского бренда CANOTWAIT_, сверхпопулярного среди молодежи и адептов уличного стиля.

Созданный в коллаборации с ним Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious отличается особым цветом лакокрасочного покрытия Digital Aurora. Уникальный цвет рожден благодаря заложенной в природе Maserati и CANOTWAIT_ любви ко всему смелому. Волшебные рассветные лучи определили цветовую гамму из фиолетовых и синих тонов, а в трехслойное покрытие был добавлен экспериментальный слой с чешуйками из розового стекла, придающими особый «цифровой» эффект. Автомобиль также оснащен 20-дюймовыми колесными дисками Teseo в цвете Dark Miron из каталога Maserati Fouriserie и отличается двумя эмблемами CANOTWAIT_, одна из которых расположена снаружи, над фирменными воздуховодами, а вторая – в салоне седана.Яркие коллаборации Maserati

Maserati Ghibli Operanera, Ghibli Operabianca и FRAGMENT

Смелость ломать шаблоны, способность стирать границы форматов и открывать новые территории, воплощая музыку в форме автомобиля. Сотрудничество Maserati и Хироши Фудживара, пионера японской уличной культуры и основателя бренда FRAGMENT, воплощает дух нон-комформизма. Один из основателей идеологии стритвира, диджей, продюсер и визионер в коллаборации с итальянской маркой создал ограниченный тираж уникальных автомобилей.

Спортивные седаны Ghibli в комплектации Granlusso представлены в двух эксклюзивных вариантах, Ghibli Operanera and Ghibli Operabianca, один в черном цвете, с комбинацией глянцевой и матовой отделки, а также с белой глянцевой и черной матовой отделкой. Седаны оснащаются специальными черными матовыми 20-дюймовыми колесными дисками. Интерьеры автомобилей отделаны премиальной кожей и алькантарой с контрастирующими вставками и прострочкой, а также вышитым логотипом Трезубца на подголовниках. Ремни безопасности выполнены в темно-синем цвете. Автомобили отличаются уникальной решеткой радиатора и логотипом, выполненной в авторском стиле Хироши, а также специальной эмблемой серии с логотипом Fragment на задней стойке кузова.

Сразу под культовыми воздуховодами Maserati нанесен особый код M157110519FRG, первые четыре знака которого представляют собой идентификационный номер модели Ghibli, следующие шесть – дату первой встречи представителей Центра стиля Maserati и Хироши (5 ноября 2019 года), а последние три – аббревиатуру Fragment.

Программа персонализации Fuoriserie

Чтобы помочь клиентам определиться с выбором между тысячами возможных комбинаций, Maserati разработала три базовых коллекции в рамках программы персонализации Fuorieserie: Corse, Unica и Futura. Эти три комплекта полноценно выражают мощь бренда и представляют его ценности, сочетая спортивность, элегантность и инновативность. Программа обеспечивает большой выбор для модельных рядов Ghibli, Quattroporte и Levante. Для заказа доступны новые варианты цвета кузова, колесных дисков и тормозных суппортов, а также особые комбинации решений для интерьера с цветной прострочкой. Коллекции Fuoriserie будут обновляться и расширяться со временем, а также программа предлагает дополнительный уровень Sartoria для выполнения уникальных клиентских запросов.

