Яркие коллаборации Maserati в рамках программы персонализации Fuoriserie

\u0422\u0440\u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0412\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430, \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 Maserati \u0432 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Fuoriserie. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044e \u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430, \u043a\u0442\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 Fuoriserie \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0445\u043e\u043b\u0441\u0442\u0430, \u043a\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u044b \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u043a. Maserati Levante Trofeo Fuoriserie Edition \u0438 \u041c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0411\u043e\u0442\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u0422\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e. \u042d\u0442\u0443 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u041c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0411\u043e\u0442\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430, \u0430\u043c\u0431\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0440 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u0446\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044f\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435. Maserati Levante Trofeo, \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441 580-\u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c V8 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0448\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043c, \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044f\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0438\u043e\u043d \u042d\u043c\u0438\u043b\u0438\u044f-\u0420\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u044c\u044f, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0430 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438. \u042d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 Blu Stradale \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0440\u044b\u0437\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c Maserati, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0435. Maserati Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious \u0438 CANOTWAIT_ \u0421\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0434\u0438\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c, \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044f \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432 \u0434\u0443\u0445\u0435 Maserati \u0438 \u0423\u0438\u043b\u044c\u044f\u043c\u0430 \u0427\u0430\u043d\u0430, \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043f\u0435\u0432\u0446\u0430 \u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0442\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 CANOTWAIT_, \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0436\u0438 \u0438 \u0430\u0434\u0435\u043f\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u0438\u043c Ghibli Hybrid Love Audacious \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f Digital Aurora. \u0423\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435 Maserati \u0438 CANOTWAIT_ \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0432\u0438 \u043a\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0443. \u0412\u043e\u043b\u0448\u0435\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0433\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u0444\u0438\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0443\u0439\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0440\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0439 \u00ab\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439\u00bb \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d 20-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 Teseo \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 Dark Miron \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0430 Maserati Fouriserie \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 CANOTWAIT_, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0438, \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0444\u0438\u0440\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0430 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u2013 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430. Maserati Ghibli Operanera, Ghibli Operabianca \u0438 FRAGMENT \u0421\u043c\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043b\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0448\u0430\u0431\u043b\u043e\u043d\u044b, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0446\u044b \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0440\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438, \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0443 \u0432 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0421\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e Maserati \u0438 \u0425\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0438 \u0424\u0443\u0434\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0430, \u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u044f\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 FRAGMENT, \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0443\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u043d-\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0437\u043c\u0430. \u041e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0430, \u0434\u0438\u0434\u0436\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u044e\u0441\u0435\u0440 \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044f\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043b \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0442\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0436 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0421\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b Ghibli \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Granlusso \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445, Ghibli Operanera and Ghibli Operabianca, \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0432 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435, \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441 \u0431\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043b\u044f\u043d\u0446\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u0421\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 20-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0430\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044b\u043c \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u043c \u0422\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u0431\u0446\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u0420\u0435\u043c\u043d\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e-\u0441\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u043c, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u0425\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u043e\u043c Fragment \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430. \u0421\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438 Maserati \u043d\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043d \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0434 M157110519FRG, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Ghibli, \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u2013 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f Maserati \u0438 \u0425\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0448\u0438 (5 \u043d\u043e\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f 2019 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430), \u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u2013 \u0430\u0431\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0438\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443 Fragment. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Fuoriserie \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0447\u044c \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0442\u044b\u0441\u044f\u0447\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439, Maserati \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u044b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Fuorieserie: Corse, Unica \u0438 Futura. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u0432 Ghibli, Quattroporte \u0438 Levante. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0441 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u041a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 Fuoriserie \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043c, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c Sartoria \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0432.