ЛУКОЙЛ и Daimler AG расширяют сотрудничество в области поставок смазочных материалов

ЛУКОЙЛ и Daimler AG расширяют сотрудничество в области поставок смазочных материалов
19 сентября 21:11 2021
Просмотров: 5

Перечень продукции пополнит маловязкое моторное масло линейки LUKOIL GENESIS

Новый продукт обеспечивает надежную защиту двигателя

Группа «ЛУКОЙЛ» и один из крупнейших автомобильных производителей – транснациональный концерн Daimler AG – расширяют сотрудничество в области поставок смазочных материалов ЛУКОЙЛа для первичной заливки на конвейерах по сборке двигателей для премиальных легковых автомобилей бренда в Европе и Восточной Азии.

ЛУКОЙЛ расширяет ассортимент поставляемых моторных масел в адрес предприятий концерна, расположенных в Европе и Китае, начиная с июня 2021 года. Перечень поставляемой продукции пополнит маловязкое моторное масло линейки LUKOIL GENESIS производства ООО «ЛЛК-Интернешнл» (100% дочернее предприятие ПАО «ЛУКОЙЛ»), специально разработанное для современных бензиновых и дизельных двигателей автопроизводителя в соответствии с одной из новейших спецификаций для первой заливки. Новый продукт обеспечивает надежную защиту двигателей, а также отличается более высокой топливной экономичностью по сравнению с маслами предыдущего поколения.

Компании являются партнерами с 2015 года. Их сфера сотрудничества включает в себя несколько направлений, основным из которых является обеспечение высокотехнологичными моторными маслами ЛУКОЙЛ предприятий партнера по производству бензиновых и дизельных двигателей для премиальных автомобилей бренда в Германии, Польше, Китае и России. Помимо этого, ЛУКОЙЛ поставляет индустриальные масла для технологического оборудования, а также бензиновое и дизельное топливо для автомобилей, сходящих с конвейера российского предприятия автоконцерна.ЛУКОЙЛ и Daimler AG

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
DaimlerЛукойл
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Kia проводит дорожные испытания Rio X-Line

Kia проводит дорожные испытания Rio X-Line 0

В связи с повышением утилизационного сбора Jaguar Land Rover повысит цены на модельный ряд

В связи с повышением утилизационного сбора Jaguar Land Rover повысит цены на модельный ряд 1

Opel объявляет об открытии нового дилерского центра «Opel Автополе» в Ленинградской области

Opel объявляет об открытии нового дилерского центра «Opel Автополе» в Ленинградской области 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.