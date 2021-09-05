Jaguar выпустит ограниченную серию C-type ручной сборки в честь 70-летнего юбилея модели

\u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d 3,4-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 220 \u043b.\u0441. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c Jaguar Classic, \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u044c\u044e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0412 \u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Jaguar Classic \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442 \u043b\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 C-type Continuation \u2013 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 70 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u00ab24 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0430\u00bb. \u041a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 C-type Continuation \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d 3 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0435 Concours of Elegance \u0432\u043e \u0434\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0435 \u0425\u044d\u043c\u043f\u0442\u043e\u043d-\u041a\u043e\u0440\u0442. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0438\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0440\u0443\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 Jaguar Classic \u0432 \u041a\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0438. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0446\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c C-type, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432 1953 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 24-\u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0430, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0435. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Continuation \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0443, \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b Jaguar Classic \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0437\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e C-type, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0446\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0442. \u0414\u044d\u043d \u041f\u0438\u043d\u043a, \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 Jaguar Classic: \u00abC-type \u2013 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 Jaguar, \u0437\u0430 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u044c\u044e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 Jaguar Classic \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043b\u043e \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 C-type Continuation, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u041c\u0430\u043b\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043c\u043e\u043c \u0421\u0430\u0439\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c\u00bb. \u041f\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0441\u043b\u0443 \u041c\u0430\u043b\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043c\u0430 \u0421\u0430\u0439\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 Jaguar, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0435, \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0441\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0445\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430, C-type \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445. \u041e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u041f\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0423\u043e\u043a\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0438 \u041f\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0423\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0445\u0435\u0434\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 1951 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0435, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 93,495 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441. C-type \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432 1952 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043e\u043d \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441 Dunlop. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0432\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043c \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443, \u0447\u0442\u043e C-type \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0432 24-\u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0430 1953 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0430 \u043f\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430. \u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0442\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 C-type \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0443 100 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0432 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u2013 105,841 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441. \u041b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f C-type \u041e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 C-type \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430. \u0415\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043b \u041c\u0430\u043b\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043c \u0421\u0430\u0439\u0435\u0440, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u043d\u044f\u043b \u0423\u0438\u043b\u044c\u044f\u043c \u041b\u0430\u0439\u043e\u043d\u0441 \u0432 1950 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u041e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f C-type \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u043b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c XK120C, \u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430. \u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438, \u041c\u0430\u043b\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043c \u0421\u0430\u0439\u0435\u0440 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043b \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432. \u0420\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043d\u0438\u043c, \u0421\u0430\u0439\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u043b \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0445\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044b, \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u043d \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u043b \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0438\u0432\u044b\u0435. \u0422\u0430\u043a, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u0435\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0432 \u043a \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043c, \u043e\u043d, \u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0438\u043b \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d XK120C. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u0435\u0432, \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f C-type \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 24-\u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0430 1951 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 Jaguar. \u0412 \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 1951 \u0433\u043e\u0434 C-type \u0432\u044b\u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043b \u00ab24 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0430 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0430\u00bb \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434 Jaguar \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0435. \u0412 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0421\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u041c\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0430 \u0438 \u0414\u0436\u0435\u043a\u0430 \u0424\u044d\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0430, \u041b\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u0414\u0436\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u041a\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0411\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u0442\u0442\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u044b \u041f\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0423\u043e\u043a\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u041f\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0423\u0430\u0439\u0442\u0445\u0435\u0434\u0430. C-type, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0440\u0443\u0431\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0443\u044e \u0440\u0430\u043c\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0435\u0441\u0430, \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u0437\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443 XK120 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044b\u043c \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a. \u0421\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043c, \u043d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432, \u0432 \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 1953 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0438 16-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 60-\u0441\u043f\u0438\u0446\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0445\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0430 \u041f\u0430\u043d\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438. \u0412 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 24-\u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0432 1953 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 C-type \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0434 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432 1951 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u2013 105,85 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432 93,49 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0443 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u044e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 Weber 40DCO3, \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 3,4-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u0441 200 \u0434\u043e 220 \u043b.\u0441. \u0423\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0438\u0443\u043c\u0444 Jaguar \u0432 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0435. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 1953 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0442\u0435, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u044e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430. \u0423\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0414\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0413\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0422\u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0420\u043e\u043b\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c-\u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c 1953 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445, \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0418\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Jaguar, \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0440\u044f\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0435, \u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0445, \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u043d \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0438. \u041e\u0445\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0437\u0430 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043a \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e C-type Continuation, \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c, \u043a\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 21 \u0432\u0435\u043a\u0435. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0449\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0445, \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0445, \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u044f\u0445 Jaguar. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0435 C-type, \u0434\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0435\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0447\u0435\u043c-\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u043e\u0445\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0449\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041d\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443 \u0441 \u0438\u0437\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438\u043c\u0435\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0436\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u044e \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e. \u0414\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 2000 \u043f\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0418\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 Jaguar. \u0411\u044b\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c-\u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440 Jaguar Cars \u041d\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u043d \u0414\u044c\u044e\u0438\u0441 (1920-2019) \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0446\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0438. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440\u0443 C-type \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0444\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u041c\u0430\u043b\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043c\u0430 \u0421\u0430\u0439\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u043d \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430. \u0420\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u044c\u044e\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u2013 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f Jaguar Classic Continuation. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0441 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u044b, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0432\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0430\u0440\u0441\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0435 Jaguar Cars, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0437\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u041c\u0430\u043b\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043c\u0430 \u0421\u0430\u0439\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 C-type. \u0422\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 C-type Continuation \u0418\u0437 53 Jaguar C-type, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 1950-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0445, 43 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c. \u041f\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 200-\u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u044e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 SU \u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u043a C-type, \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0432 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0435 \u0432 1951 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 C-type Continuation \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0442 \u0432 2022 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f, \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0435\u0432. \u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0437\u0435\u043c\u043f\u043b\u044f\u0440 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0435 1953 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u0412 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b 3,4-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 220 \u043b.\u0441. \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u044e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 Weber 40DCO3 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u0430, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0442\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438. \u0412 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 Jaguar Classic, \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e C-type. \u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u044e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 Weber 3,4-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0435\u0432\u044f\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0446\u0435\u0432, \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d \u0441 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439\u00a0 \u0442\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c. \u0414\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0435, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u0433\u0438\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0441 Plessey, \u043d\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0412\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0431\u0430\u0447\u043e\u043a \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0438\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u043b \u043a\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0448\u0442\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445. \u0421\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0448\u0442\u0435\u0439\u043d\u044b \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0443\u0436\u043d\u044b, \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Continuation \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442 \u0438\u0445. \u0410\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c C-type 1953 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 1951 \u0438 1952 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Lucas. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Continuation \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0414\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043a Jaguar Classic \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u043b \u043a \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 Car Zero, \u0437\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 C-type \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0435\u0446 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0432\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 Jaguar Classic \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043b \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 Continuation \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0421\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0445, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u0435 Brooklands \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 Lucas \u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u044b Smiths. \u0427\u0430\u0441\u044b \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0441 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0442 \u043e \u0442\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c C-type Continuation. \u0420\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0430\u0445\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440 \u0441 \u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u041e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0443 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0432 \u0442\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0422\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0437\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0436\u0435, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044b \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c, \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b Jaguar Classic \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u0436\u0438\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f Continuation C-type, \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438. \u041e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 Hardura \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443, \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044e, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0443 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e C-type. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0432\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0443\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Rexine \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0446\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0430\u0443\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0443, \u043e\u0442\u0441\u044b\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0432 \u044d\u043f\u043e\u0445\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 C-type. \u0421\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0441 \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439 Bridge of WeirTM \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0443 \u0441 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0437 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440. \u041a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u0435\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 FIA. \u0420\u0443\u043b\u044c Bluemel \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0443, \u043e\u043d \u043d\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0430 \u0441\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u043a\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0443\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0445, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e \u0435\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442, \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u043e\u043a Jaguar \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e. \u0412\u0441\u0435 C-type Continuation \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e FIA, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0447\u0435\u043c\u043f\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0445, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f Jaguar Classic Challenge, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u041b\u0435-\u041c\u0430\u043d\u0435, \u0421\u043f\u0430-\u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0448\u0430\u043c \u0438 \u0421\u0438\u043b\u044c\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0443\u043d\u0435. \u0421\u043e\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0430\u043c, Continuation \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 FIA \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0434\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442, \u043d\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044f\u0441\u044c, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435. \u0414\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0443\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0435 FIA, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0433\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0443\u0448\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0433. \u0412\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0442\u0443\u043c\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0412\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0446\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 12 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430, \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 Suede Green, Cream, Pastel Blue \u0438 British Racing Green, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0440\u043e\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438, \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c White \u0438\u043b\u0438 Old English White. \u0422\u0449\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u0443 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044e. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0439\u0434\u0436\u0435\u043c Jaguar. Jaguar C-type Continuation: \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0422\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0448\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438 \u0420\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 3,4-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c DOHC \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c 220 \u043b.\u0441. \u043f\u0440\u0438 5 800 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d \u0422\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u0431\u044e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b Weber 40DCO3 \u0427\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0445\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u041d\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0441 Plessey, \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447 \u042d\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0410\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0442\u043a\u0438 16-\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0430 12 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u0414\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0414\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 Jaguar 16-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0441 60 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0446\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0412\u043e\u0441\u0435\u043c\u044c \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u041e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 Lucas, \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043a\u043b\u043e \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d Brooklands Aeroscreen \u0427\u0430\u0441\u044b Smiths \u0438 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u044b 15-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e Bluemel \u0414\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0444\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043d\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u041e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f FIA \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0436\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0443\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f