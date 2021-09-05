Jaguar выпустит ограниченную серию C-type ручной сборки в честь 70-летнего юбилея модели

Каждый экземпляр оснащен 3,4-литровым рядным шестицилиндровым двигателем мощностью 220 л.с.

Первый автомобиль Jaguar Classic, воспроизведенный с применением компьютерного трехмерного моделирования

В честь спортивного наследия марки Jaguar Classic выпустит лимитированную серию автомобилей C-type Continuation – легендарной модели, на которой 70 лет назад была одержана первая победа в гонке «24 часа Ле-Мана». Культовый C-type Continuation представлен 3 сентября на престижной выставке Concours of Elegance во дворце Хэмптон-Корт.

Серию новых автомобилей соберут на заводе Jaguar Classic в Ковентри. Современные образцы по своим техническим характеристикам будут полностью соответствовать C-type, на котором в 1953 году во второй раз была одержана победа в рамках 24-часовой гонки Ле-Мана, ставшая продолжением успешного участия британского бренда в автоспорте.

Для того чтобы технические спецификации Continuation соответствовали оригиналу, специалисты Jaguar Classic подробно изучили историю C-type, при создании нового образца были использованы не только современные технологии, но и методы производства прошлых лет.

Дэн Пинк, директор Jaguar Classic: «C-type – один из самых знаковых автомобилей в прославленной гоночной истории Jaguar, за его рулем сидели лучшие автогонщики мира. Применив компьютерное трехмерное проектирование, подразделение Jaguar Classic совместило наследие автоспорта с передовыми инженерными разработками и сохранило культовый дизайн модели C-type Continuation, созданный Малкольмом Сайером».

По замыслу Малкольма Сайера, легендарного дизайнера автомобилей Jaguar, а также специалиста по аэродинамике, выдающегося инженера и художника, C-type должен был участвовать в гонках. Обтекаемые формы кузова автомобиля помогли гонщикам Питеру Уокеру и Питеру Уайтхеду завоевать в 1951 году первую победу в Ле-Мане, где они достигли рекордной средней скорости 93,495 мили в час.C-type Continuation (1)

C-type также примечателен тем, что в 1952 году он стал первой спортивным автомобилем с дисковыми тормозами, которые были разработаны совместно с Dunlop. Вместе с модернизированным двигателем и подвеской они во многом способствовали тому, что C-type лидировал в 24-часовой гонке Ле-Мана 1953 года, а пилоты заняли первое и второе места. Более того, тогда на C-type впервые превысили отметку 100 миль в час, установив рекордную среднюю скорость – 105,841 миль в час.

Легендарная гоночная история C-type

Оригинальный C-type известен своей прекрасной аэродинамической формой кузова. Ее разработал Малкольм Сайер, которого нанял Уильям Лайонс в 1950 году. Основой для C-type послужил автомобиль XK120C, в частности, его двигатель, трансмиссия и подвеска. Используя свои знания в инженерной и аэродинамической областях, полученные в аэрокосмической индустрии, Малкольм Сайер создал гладкий обтекаемый кузов. Работая над ним, Сайер применил свои уникальные способности в художественном мастерстве, а также сложные математические формулы, с помощью которых он строил трехмерные кривые. Так, прибегнув к непростым расчетам, он, фактически, оживил необычный дизайн XK120C.C-type Continuation (2)

Разработанные и собранные всего за шесть месяцев, три автомобиля C-type своим ходом прибыли из Великобритании на 24-часовую гонку Ле-Мана 1951 года вместе с двенадцатью сотрудниками Jaguar.

В дебютный 1951 год C-type выиграл «24 часа Ле-Мана» – это стало первой из множества дальнейших побед Jaguar в автоспорте. В гонке участвовали все три автомобиля под управлением Стирлинга Мосса и Джека Фэрмана, Лесли Джонсона и Клементе Биондетти, а также партнеров команды Питера Уокера и Питера Уайтхеда.

C-type, получивший просверленную трубчатую раму для экономии веса, отличался от взятого за его основу XK120 целым рядом ключевых доработок. Со временем, наряду с первым применением дисковых тормозов, в число усовершенствований для заводских автомобилей 1953 года вошли 16-дюймовые 60-спицевые колесные диски, улучшающие охлаждение тормозов, а также такие инновации, как тяга Панара задней подвески.

В ходе 24-часовой гонки Ле-Мана в 1953 году модернизированный C-type показал новый рекорд средней скорости, который стал значительно выше установленного в 1951 году – 105,85 миль в час против 93,49 мили в час, что продемонстрировало существенный прогресс модели.

Этому успеху способствовало использование трех карбюраторов Weber 40DCO3, с которыми максимальная мощность 3,4-литрового рядного шестицилиндрового двигателя выросла с 200 до 220 л.с. Увеличение мощности в сочетании с применением дисковых тормозов и легкой конструкцией кузова во многом обеспечили второй триумф Jaguar в Ле-Мане.

Одной из заметных отличительных особенностей модели 1953 года является воздухозаборник на капоте, который направляет воздушный поток через особо спроектированную воздушную камеру в карбюраторы, установленные в верхней части моторного отсека.C-type Continuation (3)

Управляемый Дунканом Гамильтоном и Тони Ролтом автомобиль-победитель 1953 года популяризировал более широкое применение дисковых тормозов как на гоночных машинах, так и на автомобилях, эксплуатируемых на дорогах общего пользования. Инженерные инновации Jaguar, внедряемые сначала в автоспорте, а затем на серийных продуктах, задают тон всей отрасли.

Охота за оригинальными ценностями

Прежде чем приступить к созданию C-type Continuation, нужно было понять, каким должен стать этот культовый автомобиль в 21 веке. Это потребовало сбора информации, содержащейся в архивах, чертежах, документах и фотографиях Jaguar. Такое глубокое погружение в историю и наследие C-type, длившееся почти два года, стало чем-то вроде охоты за сокровищами.

Наряду с изучением имеющихся оригинальных чертежей и деталей команде было необходимо принимать во внимание данные оригинальной инженерной документации и оцифровать всю нужную информацию. Документация содержала более 2000 пунктов. Извлеченная оцифрованная информация была передана на проверку команде высококвалифицированных инженеров Jaguar.

Бывший водитель-испытатель и инженер Jaguar Cars Норман Дьюис (1920-2019) также предоставил бесценное руководство по процессу сборки. Вместе с тем, команда инженеров имела доступ к оригинальному экземпляру C-type и располагала фотографиями с заметками Малкольма Сайера, которые он делал при создании аэродинамичного кузова.

Результатом работы по сбору информации стало построение компьютерной трехмерной модели – цельно собранного автомобиля Jaguar Classic Continuation. Его создание началось с основных элементов кузова и общей структуры, что позволило предоставить инженерам ключевые изображения и гарантировать, что все вводные данные соответствуют исходной доступной информации.

Современные инструменты и методологии, которые сегодня находятся в арсенале Jaguar Cars, помогли изучить оригинальные разработки Малкольма Сайера и воссоздать идентичный C-type.C-type Continuation (4)

Технические характеристики C-type Continuation

Из 53 Jaguar C-type, созданных в 1950-х годах, 43 были проданы частным владельцам. По своим техническим характеристикам эти автомобили, оснащенные 200-сильным двигателем с двумя карбюраторами SU и барабанными тормозами, были очень близки к C-type, участвующим в Ле-Мане в 1951 году.

Первые C-type Continuation выпустят в 2022 году в преддверии праздничного мероприятия, организованного для их владельцев. Каждый экземпляр будет соответствовать техническим характеристикам гоночной машины, на которой заводская команда одержала победу в Ле-Мане 1953 года. В частности, на автомобилях будут установлены 3,4-литровый рядный шестицилиндровый двигатель мощностью 220 л.с. с тремя карбюраторами Weber 40DCO3 и дисковые тормоза, ставшие в те времена революционными.

В будущем команда Jaguar Classic, обладающая огромным количеством различной документации, представит еще один автомобиль, продолжающий историю легендарного C-type.

Каждый из карбюраторов Weber 3,4-литрового рядного шестицилиндрового двигателя, для изготовления которого требуется девять месяцев, был воспроизведен с особой  тщательностью, и полностью отвечает заданным стандартам. Другие детали, расположенные в моторном отсеке, такие как установленный на коробке передач гидравлический насос Plessey, нагнетающий жидкость в тормозной системе, также находятся в превосходном рабочем состоянии.C-type Continuation (5)

Внимание к деталям распространяется даже на такие элементы, как бачок с тормозной жидкостью, который на оригинальных автомобилях имел кронштейны, предназначенные для использования на других автомобилях. Сегодня такие кронштейны уже не нужны, однако все автомобили Continuation сохранят их.

Аналогичным образом C-type 1953 года отличался от предыдущих моделей 1951 и 1952 годов наличием крышки блока предохранителей Lucas. Все автомобили Continuation воспроизведут дизайн оригинальной модели. До того как Jaguar Classic приступил к созданию экспериментальной модели Car Zero, за которой последует сборка новых C-type для клиентов, в распоряжении инженеров находился только один оригинальный образец автомобиля. Однако впоследствии Jaguar Classic собрал достаточное количество оригинальных компонентов, чтобы гарантировать, что каждый Continuation будет оснащен подлинными деталями. Среди них, например, закрепленное на гоночном ветровом стекле Brooklands зеркало заднего вида Lucas и установленные в салоне часы Smiths.C-type Continuation (6)

Часы и измерительные приборы с оригинальными характеристиками говорят о том, как много времени было потрачено мастерами, работающими над созданием C-type Continuation. Расположенный напротив водителя тахометр с вращением против часовой стрелки отражает полную идентичность. Оригиналу также соответствуют все прочие детали приборной панели, в том числе, переключатели. Точно спроектированный выключатель зажигания делает процесс запуска двигателя таким же, как на оригинальном автомобиле. При этом все установленные компоненты надежные и высококачественные. Все это является примером тонкого и деликатного отношения к деталям, с которым инженеры Jaguar Classic создавали автомобиль, превосходящий все ожидания.

Чтобы обеспечить высокое качество и надежность отделки интерьера, все материалы, подобранные специально для Continuation C-type, сочетают в себе наследие оригинала и современные технологии. Отделка салона Hardura отвечает новому, более высокому уровню, которого не было у интерьера оригинального C-type. Вместе с тем, чтобы воспроизвести прежний аутентичный стиль, отделка салона была дополнена серебристыми элементами.

Отделка приборной и боковых панелей Rexine выполнена из последнего сохранившегося образца материала такого типа и обеспечивает максимально аутентичную атмосферу, отсылающую в эпоху первых моделей C-type.

Сиденья с обивкой Bridge of WeirTM включают кожаную отделку с одним из восьми оттенков на выбор. Кресла оснащены гоночными ремнями безопасности, закрепленными на задней перегородке в соответствии с правилами FIA. Руль Bluemel соответствует оригиналу, он не имеет центрального круга со значком, который был убран на гоночных машинах, чтобы уменьшить блики и отражения. Однако если покупатели пожелают, значок Jaguar может быть установлен на рулевое колесо.C-type Continuation (7)

Все C-type Continuation получили сертификацию FIA, что позволяет принимать участие на этих автомобилях в исторических гоночных чемпионатах, включая Jaguar Classic Challenge, который проходит в Ле-Мане, Спа-Франкоршам и Сильверстоуне. Согласно правилам, Continuation будут оснащены одобренными FIA системой фиксации ремня безопасности, а также эффективно интегрированной в заднюю перегородку защитой от опрокидывания. Это также добавит уверенности владельцам, которые пожелают, не соревнуясь, просто наслаждаться управлением автомобиля на треке или на закрытой дороге.

Другое установленное на автомобиле оборудование, требуемое FIA, включает огнетушитель для двигателя, а также огнетушители, установленные в пространстве для ног. Все они управляются установленными в салоне тумблерами.

Владельцы могут выбрать один из 12 цветов кузова, среди которых Suede Green, Cream, Pastel Blue и British Racing Green, а также персонализировать автомобиль ронделем на двери, окрашенным цветом White или Old English White. Тщательный процесс покраски с использованием современного лакокрасочного покрытия на водной основе занимает одну неделю. Также автомобиль может быть маркирован дополнительным бейджем Jaguar.

Jaguar C-type Continuation: технические характеристики

Трансмиссия и шасси

Рядный шестицилиндровый 3,4-литровый двигатель DOHC

Максимальная мощность 220 л.с. при 5 800 об/мин

Тройные карбюраторы Weber 40DCO3

Четырехступенчатая механическая коробка передач

Насос Plessey, установленный на коробке передач

Экстерьер

Алюминий ручной прокатки 16-го калибра

12 вариантов цветов кузова

Дополнительные номерные круги на двери

Дополнительная маркировка Jaguar

16-дюймовые колесные диски с 60 спицами

Интерьер

Восемь вариантов цветов кожаных сидений

Оригинальное зеркало заднего вида Lucas, ветровое стекло в три четверти и экран Brooklands Aeroscreen

Часы Smiths и измерительные приборы

15-дюймовое рулевое колесо Bluemel

Дополнительная система фиксации ремня безопасности

Одобренная FIA система пожаротушения

