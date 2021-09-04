Эволюция S-эмоций, теперь на электрической тяге: абсолютно новые SUV Audi e-tron S и Audi e-tron S Sportback

\u0421\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430 4,5 \u0441 Audi e-tron S \u0438 Audi e-tron S Sportback \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0442 8 450 000 \u0438 8 655 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439 Audi \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0443 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 Audi e-tron S \u0438 Audi e-tron S Sportback. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u044c\u043c\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435. \u0418\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 Audi e-tron S \u0438 Audi e-tron S Sportback \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0422\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0443\u043c\u043c\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 503 \u043b. \u0441. \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 Boost \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434 quattro \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u043c\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043e 378 \u043a\u043c. \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438. \u0410\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 Audi e-tron S \u0438 Audi e-tron S Sportback \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 Boost \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430 4,5 \u0441. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0432 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445 Audi. \u042d\u043f\u043e\u0445\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0414\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 Audi e-tron S \u0438 Audi e-tron S Sportback \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0431\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439. \u041e\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0433\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u0437\u0430\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0443\u0445. \u0420\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 503 \u043b. \u0441. \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 Boost, \u0442\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 Audi e-tron S \u0438 Audi e-tron S Sportback \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0448\u0443\u043c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0443 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430 4,5 \u0441. \u041c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0435 210 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043e\u043c \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430: \u0434\u043e 372 \u043a\u043c \u0443 Audi e-tron S \u0438 \u0434\u043e 378 \u043a\u043c \u0443 Audi e-tron S Sportback (\u0432 \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0435 WLTP). \u0412\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0437\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043f\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0443 \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0438. \u0421 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c Audi \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0443 \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0445\u0430 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e quattro. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439. \u0412\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e, \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443. \u0414\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0438, \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0435\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0443\u0433\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0431\u0443\u043a\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0439\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Audi e-tron S \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0451\u043d \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u0441\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0440\u0451\u0445\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0438: \u0432 \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e Audi e-tron \u0432 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 S \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043d \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u044e\u044e \u043e\u0441\u044c. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 Audi drive select, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u2013 \u043e\u0442 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439, \u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0417\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442 \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0421\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0434\u043e 76 \u043c\u043c. \u041d\u0430 Audi e-tron S \u0438 Audi e-tron S Sportback \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u0435\u0437\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c. \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0438 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c. \u0412 \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 e-tron, \u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 (High Power Charging) \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u0438 \u043e\u0442 5 \u0434\u043e 80% \u0437\u0430\u0439\u043c\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e 30 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442. \u041c\u043e\u0449\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430, \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434\u0430 \u0410\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 Audi e-tron S \u0438 Audi e-tron S Sportback \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0435: \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438, \u0430 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0444\u0444\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u0423\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 23 \u043c\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0440\u043e\u043a \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0441\u044f. \u0412\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u0430 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u0448\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 S. \u041e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442. \u041d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e \u0434\u0435\u0432\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430. \u0421\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439: \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b Digital Matrix LED \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0442 \u0438\u0437 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0430\u0442\u044e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0438\u043a\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0435\u0449\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438. \u0412 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435 \u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043b\u0435\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u044f DMD (Digital Micromirror Device), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0445. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0438\u043f, \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043e\u043d \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b, \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430. \u0421 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e 5 000 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u0443. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043a \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0437\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0443 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0433\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043d\u044f\u044f \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043a\u0438. \u0426\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 Leaving Home \u0438 Coming Home, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0430\u0445 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0443. \u0426\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0435. \u041e\u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0443 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043a: \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044b \u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0445 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u044f\u0440\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0424\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0435, \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0430\u044f \u0443\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044b. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0445 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0430. \u042f\u0440\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c Audi e-tron S \u0438 Audi e-tron S Sportback \u2013 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430. \u0412 \u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u044b \u00ab\u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u00bb \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b, \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0432\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 OLED-\u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u041e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c Audi e-tron S \u0438 Audi e-tron S Sportback \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 SUV \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0432 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 S \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043e \u0447\u0435\u043c \u0441\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442, \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0430 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0436\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438. \u041d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0444\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0443\u0442\u043e\u043a \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0442\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0443. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 MMI touch response \u0441 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044b \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043a \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0443. \u0421 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044e 10,1 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b, \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 e-tron. \u041d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044e 8,6 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b. \u0421\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u043d\u0430 \u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044e \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0438 \u043b\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0443. \u0412 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c Audi virtual cockpit plus \u0441 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044e 12,3 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0435\u043c \u0432\u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438. \u0412 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 Audi e-tron S \u0438 Audi e-tron S Sportback \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e: \u042d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434 quattro; \u0410\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430; \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435; Audi smartphone interface; Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System \u0441 3D \u0437\u0432\u0443\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c; 20-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u00ab5 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u0446 V\u00bb; \u0421\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0430\u0440\u044b Matrix LED; \u0412\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043c\u044f\u0442\u0438; \u041a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0430 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b Aluminium; \u041d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438 \u0441 \u0430\u043b\u044e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438, \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u2013 \u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044c\u044e S; \u0421\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043c Dinamica frequency \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u0442\u0438\u0441\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c S \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043b; \u041e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043b\u043a\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043a\u0430\u043d\u044c\u044e; \u041a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447 \u0441 \u0441\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439; \u0414\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 aluminium; \u041f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430; \u041a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430; \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 Comfort; MMI Navigation plus \u0441 MMI touch response; \u0412\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c Audi virtual cockpit plus; \u041f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441 \u0434\u0430\u0442\u0447\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438; \u041a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430; \u041a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438; \u0410\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f; \u041f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0410C\/DC \u0442\u043e\u043a\u0430 (22 \u043a\u0412\u0442) \u0438 \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0438 (AC); \u0417\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0435. \u0414\u043b\u044f Audi e-tron S \u0438 Audi e-tron S Sportback \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439\u00a0 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e: \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u043c\u043f\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 S, \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0439\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0433-\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 (\u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430 Audi), \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u044b \u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0436\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430, \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0430, \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439 Valcona \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u0442\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c S \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0435\u043b, \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0439, \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0441 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0430, \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442-\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435\u0445 \u0437\u043e\u043d \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0430\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u0430 Air Quality, \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c \u00ab\u0413\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u00bb, \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u0430\u043a\u0435\u0442 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439\u00a0 \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0435. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044b Audi e-tron S \u0438 Audi e-tron S Sportback \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u044c\u043c\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0446\u0430\u043c\u0438: Audi City Moscow (\u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0430), Audi \u0410\u0432\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043d (\u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0430), Audi \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0417\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0434 (\u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0430), \u0410\u0443\u0434\u0438 \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0421\u0438\u0442\u0438 (\u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0430), Audi \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0421\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440 (\u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0430), Audi \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0422\u0430\u0433\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0430 (\u041c\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0432\u0430), Audi \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0421\u043e\u0447\u0438 (\u0421\u043e\u0447\u0438), Audi \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u041b\u0430\u0445\u0442\u0430 (\u0421\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0442-\u041f\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433), Audi \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0412\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0433\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 (\u0421\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0442-\u041f\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433), Audi \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0412\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0431\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 (\u0421\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0442-\u041f\u0435\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433) \u0438 Audi \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0415\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433 (\u0415\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0431\u0443\u0440\u0433). \u0410\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Audi e-tron S \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0442 8 450 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0410\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 Audi e-tron S Sportback \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0442 8 655 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439.