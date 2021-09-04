Эволюция S-эмоций, теперь на электрической тяге: абсолютно новые SUV Audi e-tron S и Audi e-tron S Sportback

Эволюция S-эмоций, теперь на электрической тяге: абсолютно новые SUV Audi e-tron S и Audi e-tron S Sportback
04 сентября 18:11 2021
Просмотров: 5

Спортивные модели с тремя электродвигателями разгоняются до 100 км/ч всего за 4,5 с

Audi e-tron S и Audi e-tron S Sportback доступны для заказа по цене от 8 450 000 и 8 655 000 рублей

Audi Россия открывает новую главу в истории электрической мобильности и объявляет старт приема заказов на Audi e-tron S и Audi e-tron S Sportback. Вместе с новыми моделями марка с четырьмя кольцами представляет уже четыре электромобиля на российском рынке. Инновационные Audi e-tron S и Audi e-tron S Sportback впечатляют своей спортивной элегантностью и великолепной динамикой с первых секунд движения. Audi e-tron S и Audi e-tron S Sportback (1)Три высокоэффективных электродвигателя суммарной мощностью 503 л. с. в режиме Boost и электрический полный привод quattro гарантируют мгновенный отклик на нажатие педали акселератора и безупречную управляемость при любых дорожных условиях. Высоковольтная аккумуляторная батарея обеспечивает запас хода до 378 км. без дополнительной зарядки. Абсолютно новые Audi e-tron S и Audi e-tron S Sportback в режиме Boost разгоняются до 100 км/ч всего за 4,5 с. Автомобили уже доступны для заказа в официальных дилерских центрах Audi.

Эпоха спортивной электрической мобильности

Даже самая короткая поездка на Audi e-tron S и Audi e-tron S Sportback будет незабываемой. От великолепной динамики и мгновенного отклика на нажатие педали акселератора, присущих только электрическому приводу, захватывает дух. Располагая мощностью 503 л. с. в режиме Boost, три электродвигателя позволяют Audi e-tron S и Audi e-tron S Sportback уверенно и практически бесшумно стартовать с места, преодолевая отметку 100 км/ч всего за 4,5 с. Максимальная скорость ограничена на отметке 210 км/ч. Благодаря современной системе рекуперации энергии электромобили впечатляют запасом хода: до 372 км у Audi e-tron S и до 378 км у Audi e-tron S Sportback (в цикле WLTP). Водитель может наслаждаться непревзойденным балансом эффективности, производительности и исключительного комфорта.Audi e-tron S Sportback

Электрический полный привод обеспечивает великолепную тягу и динамику на любом покрытии. С этим приводом Audi открывает новую главу в истории успеха легендарного quattro. Система активного распределения крутящего момента делает каждую поездку еще более комфортной. Водитель может наслаждаться спортивной управляемостью, улучшенной динамикой и постоянным контролем практически на любом дорожном покрытии и в любую погоду. Датчики постоянно контролируют режим движения автомобиля и распределяют тяговое усилие между задними колесами с учетом индивидуального характера вождения. Кроме того, система селективного распределения крутящего момента между колесами при необходимости практически незаметно подтормаживает колесо передней оси, движущееся по внутренней дуге поворота, что предотвращает пробуксовку и делает управление еще более точным и нейтральным.

Новый Audi e-tron S оснащён тремя электродвигателями, два из которых расположены на задней оси. При необходимости моментально активируется расположенный спереди третий двигатель, который обеспечивает дополнительное тяговое усилие и включается в работу на скользкой дороге или при быстром прохождении поворота. Такая трёхдвигательная концепция позволила реализовать технологию управляемого вектора тяги: в сравнении с моделью Audi e-tron в версии S заметен акцент на спортивный характер привода на заднюю ось.

Система Audi drive select, которая входит в стандартное оснащение новых моделей, позволяет водителю выбирать один из семи профилей работы различных компонентов автомобиля – от плавного комфортного движения до спортивной, но при этом стабильной управляемости. Значительный вклад в столь универсальный характер автомобиля вносит адаптивная спортивная пневматическая подвеска с регулируемыми амортизаторами. Система способна менять дорожный просвет в диапазоне до 76 мм.

На Audi e-tron S и Audi e-tron S Sportback можно не только быстро ездить. Электромобили можно еще и быстро заряжать. В домашних условиях для этого предусмотрена компактная зарядная система e-tron, а на высоковольтной зарядной станции (High Power Charging) зарядка батареи от 5 до 80% займет примерно 30 минут.

Мощь и динамика, заметные с первого взгляда

Абсолютно новые Audi e-tron S и Audi e-tron S Sportback демонстрируют электрическую мощь и невероятную динамику при первой же встрече: передний и задний бамперы стали еще более выразительными, а эффектные вставки диффузора делают облик полностью электрических моделей еще более спортивным и стремительным. Увеличенные на 23 мм расширители колесных арок делают образ моделей уверенным и запоминающимся. Вставки серебристого цвета спереди и сзади добавляют яркости, а алюминиевые корпуса наружных зеркал безошибочно указывают на принадлежность электромобилей к семейству спортивных автомобилей S. Опционально нижняя часть кузова может быть окрашена в контрастный цвет. На выбор предлагается до девяти цветов окраски кузова.Audi e-tron S Sportback (3)

Спортивная прогрессивность, которая не останется незамеченной: цифровые светодиодные матричные фары Digital Matrix LED состоят из множества миниатюрных пикселей и обеспечивают еще более динамичное и точное освещение дороги. В основе их конструкции лежит технология DMD (Digital Micromirror Device), которая широко используется в видеопроекторах. Центральным компонентом системы является небольшой чип, на котором расположен один миллион микрозеркал, каждое из которых имеет размер всего несколько сотых миллиметра. С помощью электростатических полей каждое отдельное микрозеркало можно поворачивать до 5 000 раз в секунду. Таким образом, в зависимости от условий движения, световой поток направляется через линзы на дорогу или же поглощается, затеняя определенные участки.

Цифровая система освещения может генерировать динамические анимации Leaving Home и Coming Home, представляющие собой световые проекции на стенах или на земле, что превращает область перед автомобилем в эффектно подсвеченную сцену. Цифровая система освещения не только обладает функциями ближнего света, отвечающими за подсветку поворотов, но и режимами освещения в городе и на трассе. Она также дополняет работу дальнего света и предлагает инновационные функции, такие как: подсветка полосы и ориентационная подсветка. На автострадах функция подсветки полосы создает световую текстуру, которая ярко подсвечивает полосу движения и динамически регулируется при перестроении. Это помогает водителю лучше контролировать положение автомобиля, повышая таким образом безопасность. Функция ориентационной подсветки использует зоны затенения светового луча для превентивного обозначения положения автомобиля на дороге, помогая удерживать его в середине полосы. Это особенно важно на узких дорогах или в местах дорожного ремонта.

Яркая особенность Audi e-tron S и Audi e-tron S Sportback – опциональные виртуальные зеркала заднего вида. В опоры «зеркал» встроены небольшие камеры, изображения с которых выводятся на высококонтрастные OLED-дисплеи в салоне автомобиля.

Объединяя спортивность и практичность

Audi e-tron S и Audi e-tron S Sportback органично сочетают в себе динамичность, функциональность и повседневную практичность. Интерьер новых полностью электрических SUV оформлен в характерном для семейства S спортивном стиле. Просторный салон объединяет спортивность и элегантность, о чем свидетельствуют, оснащенные функциями вентиляции и массажа опциональные сиденья с индивидуальным контуром и отделкой из перфорированной кожи или же различные декоративные вставки. Накладки на пороги также дополнены вставками из алюминия. Опциональный пакет многоцветного фонового и контурного освещения в темное время суток создает в салоне неповторимую атмосферу.Audi e-tron S

Новые электрические кроссоверы оснащается системой MMI touch response с двумя дисплеями. Тактильные и звуковые сигналы обратной связи подтверждают активацию функции при прикосновении к экрану. С помощью верхнего сенсорного экрана диагональю 10,1 дюйма водитель управляет функциями информационно-развлекательной системы, телефона, навигационной системы, а также специализированными функциями e-tron. Нижний дисплей диагональю 8,6 дюйма используется для ввода текста и управления функциями комфорта и климатической системы. Структура меню интуитивно понятна и напоминает меню смартфона, при этом дисплеи демонстрируют четкую и лаконичную графику. В стандартное оснащение новых моделей также входит виртуальная приборная панель Audi virtual cockpit plus с экраном диагональю 12,3 дюйма и дополнительным дисплеем вокруг индикатора энергии.

В стандартном оснащении прогрессивные Audi e-tron S и Audi e-tron S Sportback предлагают широкий набор оснащения, среди которого:

Электрический полный привод quattro;

Адаптивная спортивная пневматическая подвеска;

Прогрессивное рулевое управление;

Audi smartphone interface;

Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System с 3D звучанием;

20-дюймовые легкосплавные диски «5 спиц V»;

Светодиодные фары Matrix LED;

Внешние зеркала заднего вида с электрорегулировкой, обогревом и функцией памяти;

Корпуса внешних зеркал Aluminium;

Накладки на пороги с алюминиевыми вставками спереди и сзади, с подсветкой, спереди – с надписью S;

Спортивные передние сиденья с комбинированной отделкой материалом Dinamica frequency и кожей с тиснением S на спинках передних кресел;

Обивка потолка черной тканью;

Комфортный ключ с сигнализацией;

Декоративные вставки матовый aluminium;

Пакет дополнительного освещения салона;

Климат-контроль с индивидуальной настройкой для водителя и переднего пассажира;

Автономная климатическая установка Comfort;

MMI Navigation plus с MMI touch response;

Виртуальная приборная панель Audi virtual cockpit plus;

Парковочный ассистент с датчиками спереди и сзади;

Камера заднего вида;

Камера для распознавания дорожной ситуации;

Ассистент сохранения полосы движения;

Преобразователь АC/DC тока (22 кВт) и второй разъем для зарядки (AC);

Зарядные кабели и многое другое.

Для Audi e-tron S и Audi e-tron S Sportback предлагается широкий  выбор опционального оснащения, среди которого: контрастная окраска бамперов S, стайлинг-пакет внешней отделки черного цвета (включая черные кольца Audi), тормозные суппорты оранжевого цвета, виртуальные внешние зеркала заднего вида, обивка сидений кожей Valcona с оттиском S на спинках передних кресел, пакет расширенной отделки салона кожей, индивидуальные контурные передние сиденья, передние сиденья с системой вентиляции и функцией массажа, климат-контроль с индивидуальной настройкой для четырех зон салона, пакет ионизации и ароматизации воздуха Air Quality, пакет ассистирующих систем «Город», система ночного видения с функцией распознавания пешеходов, проекционный дисплей, пакет контурного освещения салона, проекция для боковых дверей  и многое другое.Audi e-tron S

Полностью электрические спортивные кроссоверы Audi e-tron S и Audi e-tron S Sportback представлены в одиннадцати крупнейших дилерских центрах марки с четырьмя кольцами: Audi City Moscow (Москва), Audi Авилон (Москва), Audi Центр Запад (Москва), Ауди Центр Сити (Москва), Audi Центр Север (Москва), Audi Центр Таганка (Москва), Audi Центр Сочи (Сочи), Audi Центр Лахта (Санкт-Петербург), Audi Центр Выборгский (Санкт-Петербург), Audi Центр Витебский (Санкт-Петербург) и Audi Центр Екатеринбург (Екатеринбург).

Абсолютно новый Audi e-tron S доступен для заказа по цене от 8 450 000 рублей.

Абсолютно новый Audi e-tron S Sportback доступен для заказа по цене от 8 655 000 рублей.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
Audie-tron SSportback
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Очередной мастер-класс от Автомобиль года при поддержке Total Vostok

Очередной мастер-класс от Автомобиль года при поддержке Total Vostok 0

Ford приобрела два высокотехнологичных стартапа

Ford приобрела два высокотехнологичных стартапа 0

Hyundai ожидают винные дороги Германии

Hyundai ожидают винные дороги Германии 0

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.