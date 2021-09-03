Новая развлекательная система Bentley для Flying Spur и Bentayga

Новая развлекательная система Bentley для Flying Spur и Bentayga
03 сентября 11:11 2021
Просмотров: 9

Инновационная система спроектирована, чтобы сделать каждую поездку уникальной

Съемные дисплеи диагональю 10,1 дюйма обеспечивают высокую четкость изображения

Bentley представляет новую информационно-развлекательную систему для пассажиров задней части салона моделей Flying Spur и Bentayga. В системе Bentley Rear Entertainment реализованы передовые технологии подключения, благодаря чему ее можно использовать совместно с аудиосистемой Naim – ведущей системой в своем классе, устанавливаемой на обе модели.

Уникальная концепция Bring your own device позволяет водителю и пассажирам передавать контент со своих смартфонов, компьютеров и планшетов напрямую в информационно-развлекательную систему Bentley Rear Entertainment без использования кабелей.

Исключительно захватывающий развлекательный процесс на борту автомобиля обеспечивают дисплеи высокого разрешения диагональю 10,1 дюйма, которые крепятся к спинкам передних сидений. Съемные планшеты поддерживают разрешение до 1920 × 1080 пикселей и обеспечивают идеальные визуальные эффекты во время движения.

Звук новой информационно-развлекательной системы Bentley Rear Entertainment может поступать по Bluetooth в наушники, поставляемые вместе с автомобилем, или в личные наушники пассажиров. Также звук можно транслировать напрямую через аудиосистему Naim, установленную в Bentley Flying Spur и Bentayga. Мощность аудиосистемы в модели Flying Spur составляет 2200 ватт – это самый высокий показатель в отрасли. Функция беспроводного обновления программного обеспечения позволяет поддерживать актуальность системы и использовать самые современные технологии по мере их модернизации.Развлекательная система Bentley (1)

