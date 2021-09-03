Hyundai разворачивает виртуальную площадку мобильности будущего

Hyundai \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0432 \u043e\u043a\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u041e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u043e\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0442\u0430-\u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f 01 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u044b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 Hyundai Motor \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u043a\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u044c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 Hyundai Mobility Adventure \u0432 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 Roblox, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u044b \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e. \u0421 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043d\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0442\u0430-\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445. Hyundai Mobility Adventure \u2013 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043b\u0438\u0446\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u00ab\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432\u00bb \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433 \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u043c, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Hyundai Motor. \u0412 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0443\u043c\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438. Hyundai Mobility Adventure \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043d\u043b\u0430\u0439\u043d-\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 Roblox, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0443\u044e\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043b\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441 43,2 \u043c\u043b\u043d \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439. Hyundai Mobility Adventure \u2013 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u0440 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0435 Roblox, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u043e\u043c. \u041e\u043d \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0443\u044e, \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e, \u0437\u0430\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432 \u0438\u0437\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e Hyundai Motor \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0441\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u00ab\u0414\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0435\u0439 \u0441 \u043c\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e, \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0435 Hyundai Mobility Adventure \u2013 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u2013 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043b \u0422\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0441 \u0428\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0430 (Thomas Schemera), \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0443, \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0446\u0435-\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0438 \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 Hyundai Motor. \u2013 \u041c\u044b \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0436\u0438\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u0442\u0443 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0445 Hyundai Motor, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435 \u0437\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438!\u00bb. \u0412 Hyundai Mobility Adventure \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0437\u043e\u043d: \u0424\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c \u2013 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043b\u0430\u0433\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u0443\u0434\u0430 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0444\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044f\u0445, \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u0441 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438; \u0413\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u2013 \u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0441, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0438\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 Hyundai Motor; \u042d\u043a\u043e-\u043b\u0435\u0441 (\u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0435 IONIQ) \u2013 \u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0441 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c\u044e, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0444\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0439; \u0413\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a (\u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u0443\u0431\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 N) \u2013 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043e, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0438\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u044b \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 N; \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u2013 \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0423\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u044f\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Hyundai Motor, \u0438\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0438\u0433\u0440\u044b \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0432 \u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 NEXO \u0438 IONIQ 5, \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0442\u044c \u0440\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 (PBV) \u0438 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0448\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c (UAM). \u0418\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043a \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0430, \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0436 \u0438 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u044f\u0445, \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0448\u0438\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u0440 \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0441\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439. \u0413\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0438 \u0424\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u0434\u044c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u044b \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u0432 \u0431\u0435\u0442\u0430-\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438. \u042d\u043a\u043e-\u043b\u0435\u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0435 IONIQ \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u043a\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435. \u0417\u0430 \u043d\u0438\u043c \u0434\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0430 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0413\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0435 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 N \u0438 \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439. \u0412 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0442\u0430-\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0433\u0443\u0442 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432. \u0412\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0437\u044b\u0432\u044b \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043e\u043a\u0442\u044f\u0431\u0440\u0435. \u041e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0442\u0430-\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439 Hyundai Motor \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u0438\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u0442\u0430-\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u0430 YouTube \u043e\u043f\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043a \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u00abHyundai Mobility Adventure Trailer: Jump into the Epic Journey\u00bb (\u00ab\u0410\u043d\u043e\u043d\u0441 Hyundai Mobility Adventure: \u043f\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0437\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435\u00bb).