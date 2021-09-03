Hyundai разворачивает виртуальную площадку мобильности будущего

03 сентября 10:11 2021
Hyundai официально запустит виртуальное пространство в октябре этого года

Открытое бета-тестирование начинается 01 сентября и позволит собрать отзывы первых пользователей

Hyundai Motor объявляет о запланированном на октябрь этого года открытии пространства Hyundai Mobility Adventure в метавселенной Roblox, где будут представлены разработанные компанией передовые продукты и решения мобильности будущего. С сегодняшнего дня бета-версия этого мира открыта для всех желающих.Hyundai Mobility Adventure (1)

Hyundai Mobility Adventure – общее виртуальное пространство, где пользователи в лице своих «аватаров» могут встречаться и общаться друг с другом, а также знакомиться с решениями мобильности Hyundai Motor. В метавселенной участники могут настраивать своих аватаров в зависимости от личных предпочтений и придумывать различные способы взаимодействия с другими игроками.Hyundai Mobility Adventure (2)

Hyundai Mobility Adventure открывается на развлекательной онлайн-платформе Roblox, которая возглавляет быстро развивающуюся отрасль метавселенных с 43,2 млн активных пользователей. Hyundai Mobility Adventure – первый виртуальный мир на платформе Roblox, разработанный глобальным автомобильным брендом. Он ориентирован на молодую, технически продвинутую аудиторию, заинтересованную в изучении виртуальных миров. Компания рассчитывает, что знакомство с продуктами и решениями мобильности будущего Hyundai Motor в подобном формате поможет выстроить долгосрочные отношения с клиентами.Hyundai Mobility Adventure (3)

«Для налаживания связей с молодой аудиторией мы разрабатываем виртуальные решения, посвященные новым автомобилям и решениям мобильности будущего, на площадке Hyundai Mobility Adventure – одной из наших передовых платформ для взаимодействия с клиентами, – сказал Томас Шемера (Thomas Schemera), глобальный директор по маркетингу, исполнительный вице-президент и глава подразделения по работе с клиентами Hyundai Motor. – Мы продолжим использовать эту метавселенную для рассказа о новых автомобилях и прогрессивных разработках Hyundai Motor, поэтому следите за обновлениями!».

В Hyundai Mobility Adventure предусмотрены пять тематических зон:

Фестивальная площадь – центральный базовый лагерь для игроков, куда они возвращаются после исследования окружающего мира и где можно принять участие в фестивалях, празднованиях и демонстрациях автомобилей, параллельно общаясь с другими пользователями;

Город мобильности будущего – ультрасовременный мегаполис, где игроки могут познакомиться с решениями мобильности будущего и технологией водородных топливных элементов Hyundai Motor;

Эко-лес (при поддержке IONIQ) – рекреационная сфера с минималистичной и неторопливой жизнью, которая стала доступной благодаря сосуществованию экологичных технологий мобильности и сказочных фантазий;

Гоночный парк (при поддержке суббренда N) – место, где игроки могут оценить самые современные гоночные технологии и виды спорта на примере динамичных автомобилей спортивного бренда N;

Центр интеллектуальных технологий – площадка для исследований технологий будущего, где пользователи могут почувствовать себя в роли настоящих инженеров и конструкторов.

Участники могут свободно перемещаться между пятью виртуальными зонами, знакомиться с продуктами и решениями мобильности Hyundai Motor, играть в игры и выполнять разные задачи в роли определенных специалистов. Например, можно сесть за руль автомобилей NEXO и IONIQ 5, управлять роботом, специализированными автомобилями (PBV) и городским воздушным транспортным средством (UAM). Игрок может настраивать личного аватара, модернизировать персональный гараж и участвовать в различных общественных мероприятиях, погружаясь в обширный виртуальный мир метавселенной.Hyundai Mobility Adventure (4)

Город мобильности будущего и Фестивальная площадь будут доступны уже в бета-версии. Эко-лес при поддержке IONIQ появится в октябре. За ним до конца 2021 года состоится открытие Гоночного парка при поддержке бренда N и Центра интеллектуальных технологий.

В ходе тестирования общедоступной бета-версии пользователи смогут делиться первыми впечатлениями о проекте с помощью различных каналов. Впоследствии эти отзывы будут проанализированы и использованы для повышения качества виртуального опыта и удовлетворенности клиентов, а также доработки официальной версии, которая выйдет в октябре. Открытая бета-версия реализуется в рамках общей концепции открытых инноваций Hyundai Motor и поможет получить оригинальные идеи для улучшения виртуального контента.

Для привлечения внимания к открытой бета-версии пространства на YouTube опубликован видеоролик под названием «Hyundai Mobility Adventure Trailer: Jump into the Epic Journey» («Анонс Hyundai Mobility Adventure: погружение в грандиозное путешествие»).Hyundai Mobility Adventure (5)

