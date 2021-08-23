Bentley Mulliner представляет первые автомобили Bacalar и Blower, созданные вручную

Bentley Mulliner представляет первые автомобили Bacalar и Blower, созданные вручную
23 августа 09:11 2021
Завершена работа над первыми автомобилями двух уникальных коллекций ручной работы

В ближайшее время автомобили будут переданы клиентам

Мастера ателье Bentley Mulliner завершили производство первых клиентских автомобилей из двух коллекций, созданных вручную по индивидуальным проектам. Каждый из них является первым в серии из всего 12 автомобилей. Bacalar Car One – первый клиентский автомобиль новой коллекции, получивший кузов типа баркетта. Blower Car One – это воссозданный с точностью до миллиметра автомобиль 1929 года, принадлежавший сэру Генри «Тиму» Биркину и оснащенный 4,5-литровым турбированным двигателем, а также первый в мире пример возрождения гоночного болида довоенных лет серии Continuation.

Первые клиентские автомобили были созданы вслед за конструкторскими прототипами, получившими название Car Zero. Прототипы успешно прошли испытания на долговечность, производительность и стойкость к воздействию климатических условий в различных точках мира. После получения положительных результатов испытаний инженеры приступили к сборке автомобилей для клиентов.

«Увидев первые готовые автомобили, вся команда испытала чувство невероятной гордости, – рассказывает Пол Вильямс (Paul Williams), директор ателье Mulliner и автоспортивного подразделения марки Bentley. – На проектирование и разработку этих двух проектов потребовались годы, поэтому сегодня нам невероятно приятно наблюдать результат нашей работы. Эти автомобили – действительно уникальные и единственные в своем роде. Они созданы в соответствии с теми же высочайшими стандартами качества, что и серийные автомобили Bentley. Mulliner – единственное в мире ателье, способное в XXI веке создать современный Grand Touring с уникальным открытым кузовом типа баркетта и одновременно с этим воссоздать легендарный гоночный автомобиль 1929 года. Я невероятно рад за наших клиентов, которые скоро получат первые автомобили. Не менее приятно видеть, как воплотятся в жизнь следующие заказы в рамках двух серий. Это первые модели линеек Mulliner Classic и Coachbuilt, над которыми мы работаем параллельно с классическими, но не менее выразительными автомобилями Mulliner Collections. И мы только в начале нашего большого пути».

Bentley авто ручной сборки

