Bentley Mulliner представляет первые автомобили Bacalar и Blower, созданные вручную

\u0417\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b \u0412 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u0436\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c \u041c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Bentley Mulliner \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0440\u0443\u0447\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u043c. \u041a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e 12 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. Bacalar Car One \u2013 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0442\u0430. Blower Car One \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0434\u043e \u043c\u0438\u043b\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c 1929 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u044d\u0440\u0443 \u0413\u0435\u043d\u0440\u0438 \u00ab\u0422\u0438\u043c\u0443\u00bb \u0411\u0438\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043d\u0443 \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 4,5-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0434\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 Continuation. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434 \u0437\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 Car Zero. \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f\u044b \u0443\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0448\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043a \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044e \u043a\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043a \u0441\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043a\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u00ab\u0423\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0432 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438, \u0432\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, \u2013 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u041f\u043e\u043b \u0412\u0438\u043b\u044c\u044f\u043c\u0441 (Paul Williams), \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435 Mulliner \u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438 Bentley. \u2013 \u041d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0443 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u044b, \u043f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u043d\u0430\u043c \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u044b. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u2013 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0438 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0435. \u041e\u043d\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u0436\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u0438 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 Bentley. Mulliner \u2013 \u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0435, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432 XXI \u0432\u0435\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 Grand Touring \u0441 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u043c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0442\u0430 \u0438 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c 1929 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u042f \u043d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0434 \u0437\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438. \u041d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u044c, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432\u043e\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u044c \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0435\u043a Mulliner Classic \u0438 Coachbuilt, \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043c\u044b \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438, \u043d\u043e \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 Mulliner Collections. \u0418 \u043c\u044b \u0442\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0432 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0438\u00bb.