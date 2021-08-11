Kia представила электрический шоу-кар Soul EV Boardmasters Edition

Soul EV Boardmasters Edition демонстрирует возможности Kia с учетом требований эпохи, развития и экологии

Эксклюзивный электромобиль подготовлен к фестивалю серфинга и музыки

В Англии представлен уникальный шоу-кар Kia Soul EV Boardmasters Edition, созданный Kia UK на базе электрического кроссовера Soul EV для фестиваля Boardmasters-2021. Kia выступает официальным автомобильным партнером этого крупного фестиваля серфинга и музыки, который проходит 11-15 августа в Корнуолле и во многом посвящен экологической тематике. Soul EV Boardmasters Edition демонстрирует современный подход к использованию экологически дружественных материалов и технологий эпохи устойчивого развития.

Soul EV Boardmasters Edition ориентирован на эксплуатацию за пределами дорог – на пляжах и морских берегах – для занятий серфингом. На электромобиль установлены популярные на соревнованиях внедорожников шины Maxxis Bighorn 265/75 R16 с развитым рисунком протектора. Внешний диаметр этих шин составляет 30 дюймов, и для установки таких колес потребовались существенное изменение геометрии колесных арок и модернизация перегородки моторного отсека, полный пересмотр геометрии подвески. Полностью независимая подвеска электромобиля отличается эксклюзивно сконструированными рычагами и специально подобранными амортизаторными стойками. В результате дорожный просвет увеличился в два раза относительно серийного Soul EV и составляет 310 мм спереди и 320 сзади против стандартных 153 мм. Увеличение колеи (на 110 мм спереди и 115 мм сзади) потребовало применения развитых расширителей колесных арок.

Силовая установка сохранена без изменений. В ее состав входит аккумуляторная батарея с повышенным запасом энергии 64 кВт/ч и электродвигатель мощностью 150 кВт (204 л. с.), с крутящим моментом 395 Н/м. Изменение геометрии подвески, аэродинамики и применение шин с большим сопротивлением качению повлияли на запас хода, который у стандартного Soul EV составляет 450 км. При этом, по собственным расчетам Kia UK, даже модифицированная версия кроссовера способна пройти на одной зарядке больше, чем многие другие электромобили в этой ценовой категории .

Отдельного внимания заслуживает дополнительное оборудование, учитывающее требования эпохи устойчивой экологии. На крыше электромобиля установлен специальный багажник, рассчитанный на две доски для серфинга. На багажнике смонтированы два светодиодных прожектора Lazer ST4 Evolution в специально разработанных защитных корпусах и компактная солнечная батарея. Батарея соединена в отдельную систему с 12-вольтовым аккумулятором и инвертором на 220 V. От этой системы можно запитать компактный холодильник, прожектор или другое бытовое оборудование без влияния на запас хода автомобиля.

Багажник изготовлен из легкой стали, подлежащей повторному использованию после окончания срока службы. Конструкция не мешает полному открытию двери багажного отсека. Размеры верхнего багажника рассчитаны так, чтобы автомобиль оставался в пределах минимальных ограничений по высоте. Габаритная высота Kia Soul EV Boardmasters Edition с багажником и досками составляет 1 995 мм. Предусмотрена установка антенн для подключения радиостанции гражданского диапазона.

Черный цвет расширителей колесных арок и белый цвет багажника на крыше эффектно контрастируют с основным насыщенным синим цветом кузова. Эксклюзивный белый комплект наклеек Boardmasters подчеркивает целевое назначение автомобиля.

Интерьер задней части салона полностью изменен. Задние сиденья удалены, пол за передними сиденьями отделан окрашенными рейками из ели, добываемой в экологически контролируемых лесах. Такое решение предохраняет значительно увеличившийся в объеме багажник от излишней влаги и позволяет легко убирать из него пляжный песок.

Через дверь багажного отсека открывается доступ к выдвижной складной скамейке, изготовленной из восстановленной древесины. Предусмотрена выдвижная штанга, которая при помощи простого полотенца позволяет организовать кабинку для переодевания. В остальное время штангу можно использовать как вешалку для просушки гидрокостюмов.

Передняя часть салона осталась без изменений. Мультимедийная система с сенсорным экраном 10,25” поддерживает платформы Apple CarPlay и Android Auto. Сохранена штатная аудиосистема премиум-класса Harman/Kardon.

Необычна судьба автомобиля-«донора» этого шоу-кара. Soul EV Boardmasters Edition подготовлен на базе одного из поступивших в Великобританию для сертификационных испытаний предсерийных Soul EV. Создание шоу-кара стало интересной альтернативой утилизации электромобиля.

Это уже не первый опыт Kia в создании эксклюзивных версий, демонстрирующих возможности применения различных моделей бренда в разных областях активного отдыха и для самых разных стилей жизни. Несколько шоу-каров было подготовлено для различных выставок в США. В частности – на Чикагском автосалоне был показан кроссовер Kia Trail’ster для активного отдыха в горах. Он был также создан на базе Kia Soul и демонстрировал гибридную систему полного привода по схеме TTR, с отдельным электродвигателем для задней оси.Крыша Kia Soul EV Boardmasters Edition

