Kia представила электрический шоу-кар Soul EV Boardmasters Edition

Soul EV Boardmasters Edition \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Kia \u0441 \u0443\u0447\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043f\u043e\u0445\u0438, \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u042d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043a \u0444\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0444\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0438 \u0412 \u0410\u043d\u0433\u043b\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u043e\u0443-\u043a\u0430\u0440 Kia Soul EV Boardmasters Edition, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 Kia UK \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 Soul EV \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0444\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044f Boardmasters-2021. Kia \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0444\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0432\u0430\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0444\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u0443\u0437\u044b\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 11-15 \u0430\u0432\u0433\u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u041a\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0443\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435 \u0438 \u0432\u043e \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0432\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043d \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0435. Soul EV Boardmasters Edition \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u043a \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043f\u043e\u0445\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f. Soul EV Boardmasters Edition \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433 \u2013 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043b\u044f\u0436\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0431\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0445 \u2013 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0444\u0438\u043d\u0433\u043e\u043c. \u041d\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b Maxxis Bighorn 265\/75 R16 \u0441 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043a\u043e\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430. \u0412\u043d\u0435\u0448\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u0445 \u0448\u0438\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 30 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432, \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u0435\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0440\u043e\u043a \u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440 \u0433\u0435\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u044b\u0447\u0430\u0433\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0430\u043c\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Soul EV \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 310 \u043c\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438 320 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 153 \u043c\u043c. \u0423\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0438 (\u043d\u0430 110 \u043c\u043c \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438 115 \u043c\u043c \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438) \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0440\u043e\u043a. \u0421\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u0412 \u0435\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432 \u0432\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043e\u043c \u044d\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0433\u0438\u0438 64 \u043a\u0412\u0442\/\u0447 \u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 150 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (204 \u043b. \u0441.), \u0441 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c 395 \u041d\/\u043c. \u0418\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0433\u0435\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438, \u0430\u044d\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0448\u0438\u043d \u0441 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0438\u043c \u0441\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u0443 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e Soul EV \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 450 \u043a\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c, \u043f\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043c Kia UK, \u0434\u0430\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0442\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u0435 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u0447\u0435\u043c \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 . \u041e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0443\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u043f\u043e\u0445\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u0447\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0438. \u041d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0435 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a, \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0444\u0438\u043d\u0433\u0430. \u041d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0435 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0430 \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 Lazer ST4 Evolution \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u0443\u0441\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f. \u0411\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0435\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0441 12-\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0442\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0430\u043a\u043a\u0443\u043c\u0443\u043b\u044f\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430 220 V. \u041e\u0442 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0438\u043a, \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0441 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0411\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0438\u0437 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0449\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u043e\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0447\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0431\u044b. \u041a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0448\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044e \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430. \u0420\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0442\u0430\u043a, \u0447\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u0445 \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0435. \u0413\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0430 Kia Soul EV Boardmasters Edition \u0441 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 1 995 \u043c\u043c. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u043d \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0433\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0430. \u0427\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0440\u043e\u043a \u0438 \u0431\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0435 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0441 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0441\u044b\u0449\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0443\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430. \u042d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0431\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u043a\u043b\u0435\u0435\u043a Boardmasters \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d. \u0417\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b, \u043f\u043e\u043b \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d \u043e\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0435\u043b\u0438, \u0434\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u0445. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0439\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u0435 \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a \u043e\u0442 \u0438\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e \u0443\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043b\u044f\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0441\u043e\u043a. \u0427\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u044c \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f \u043a \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0435, \u0438\u0437\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0432\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0438\u043d\u044b. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0448\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0433\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0446\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u0431\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0412 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0448\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0433\u0443 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432\u0435\u0448\u0430\u043b\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0448\u043a\u0438 \u0433\u0438\u0434\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044e\u043c\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u041c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c 10,25\u201d \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b Apple CarPlay \u0438 Android Auto. \u0421\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0448\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0443\u043c-\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430 Harman\/Kardon. \u041d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0443\u0434\u044c\u0431\u0430 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f-\u00ab\u0434\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0440\u0430\u00bb \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0448\u043e\u0443-\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430. Soul EV Boardmasters Edition \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0432\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0432 \u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u044b\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 Soul EV. \u0421\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0448\u043e\u0443-\u043a\u0430\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0443\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 Kia \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0439, \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044f\u0445 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u044b\u0445\u0430 \u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0436\u0438\u0437\u043d\u0438. \u041d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u043e \u0448\u043e\u0443-\u043a\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043a \u0432 \u0421\u0428\u0410. \u0412 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u2013 \u043d\u0430 \u0427\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0433\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u043d \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 Kia Trail\u2019ster \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0434\u044b\u0445\u0430 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0445. \u041e\u043d \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0430\u0437\u0435 Kia Soul \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0445\u0435\u043c\u0435 TTR, \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u0438.