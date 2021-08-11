Абсолютно новый мотор для флагмана: уже можно заказать Toyota Land Cruiser 300 c дизельным двигателем

Абсолютно новый мотор для флагмана: уже можно заказать Toyota Land Cruiser 300 c дизельным двигателем
11 августа 09:11 2021
Новый мотор будет доступен во всех трех комплектациях модели – Элеганс, Комфорт+ и 70th Anniversary

Двигатель работает в сочетании с быстрой и современной 10-ступенчатой трансмиссией

Официальные дилеры Тойота начинают прием заказов на Toyota Land Cruiser 300 с новым турбодизельным двигателем.

Флагманский шестицилиндровый дизельный мотор собственной разработки компании Тойота был создан специально для Toyota Land Cruiser 300 в рамках перехода модели на архитектуру TNGA. Чтобы реализовать все ездовые преимущества новой платформы GA-F, инженеры компании построили абсолютно новый, легкий и компактный агрегат, который отличается передовыми техническими решениями и впечатляющими характеристиками.

Двигатель имеет V-образную компоновку, рабочий объем 3346 куб. см, обладает мощностью в 299 л. с. и крутящим моментом в 700 Нм. Эти показатели позволяют статусному внедорожнику разгоняться до 100 км/ч всего за 6,9 секунды при расходе топлива в 8,9 л на 100 км в смешанном цикле. Переход на новый мотор позволил добиться существенного улучшения характеристик: на 50 л. с. и 50 Нм по сравнению с предыдущим мотором V8 рабочим объемом 4,5 л.

Выдающаяся мощность, топливная экономичность и динамика была достигнута с помощью технологичной комбинации из двух турбин последовательного наддува с изменяемой геометрией. Одна из них, малая, работает в зоне до 2600 об/мин, обеспечивая максимум крутящего момента для комфортного управления автомобилем на небольшой и средней скорости. Когда скорость вращения коленвала достигает 3600 об/мин, подключается вторая большая турбина, поддерживая уровень тяги на высокой скорости и при интенсивном разгоне.

Новый двигатель отличается низкой массой и решениями, призванными обеспечить надежное функционирование агрегата. Этого удалось добиться благодаря сохранению чугунного блока цилиндров, новому компактному легкому коленвалу из высокоуглеродистой стали, высокопрочным шатунам и пластиковой крышке головки блока, а также выпускному коллектору, встроенному в головку блока цилиндров. В конструкции мотора используются усовершенствованный распредвал с полой отливкой, новые стальные поршни с бескромочной формой камеры сгорания, эффективная система смазки с форсунками на донце каждого поршня и вкладыши коренных и шатунных подшипников со сниженным коэффициентом трения, покрытые специальным полимерным напылением, повышающим усталостную прочность.

Данный мотор оснащается новой топливной рампой Common Rail с электронным управлением и максимальным давлением в 270 МПа, что обеспечивает высокую мощность и низкий расход топлива. Новые форсунки с технологией i-ART гарантируют исключительно точный впрыск топлива, а за счет предварительного цикла подачи топлива основная фаза впрыска начинается плавнее, способствуя снижению шумов и вибраций. Дополнительно снизить вибронагруженность мотора помог балансирный вал и гидравлические опоры двигателя, которые меняют упругость в зависимости от скорости автомобиля. Вместе с звукопоглощающим покрытием со стороны моторного отсека и шумоизоляционными перегородками это гарантирует высокий уровень комфорта в любом режиме движения.

Беспрецедентные внедорожные возможности Toyota Land Cruiser 300 также повлияли на конструкцию нового двигателя. Способность автомобиля к движению по очень крутым продольным и поперечным уклонам поддерживает углубленная форма масляного поддона, препятствующая оттоку масла от маслозаборника, позволяя мотору избежать масляного голодания. При этом весь поддон расположен выше рамы и дополнительно закрыт стальной защитой. Это вносит важный вклад в обеспечение легендарной надежности Toyota в любых дорожных условиях.

Новый мотор работает в паре с эффективной 10-ступенчатой автоматической коробкой передач. Комбинация передового двигателя и современной трансмиссии, адаптированной для идеального тандема с этим мотором, обеспечивает плавный равномерный разгон и незаметные переключения передач. Настройка агрегатов выполнена так, что при интенсивном ускорении двигатель работает в максимально эффективном диапазоне оборотов, а переключения происходят быстро и четко, что позволяет добиться тишины в салоне при мощном и непрерывном наборе скорости.

Цены на Toyota Land Cruiser 300 с дизельным двигателем в комплектации Элеганс начинаются от 5 557 000 рублей, в исполнении Комфорт+ от 6 805 000 рублей, автомобиль в специальной серии 70th Anniversary можно приобрести от 7 609 000 рублей.10-ступенчатая автоматическая коробка передач

