Абсолютно новый мотор для флагмана: уже можно заказать Toyota Land Cruiser 300 c дизельным двигателем

\u0422\u043e\u0439\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u043d\u0430 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 \u0441 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c. \u0424\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0422\u043e\u0439\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f Toyota Land Cruiser 300 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0430\u0440\u0445\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0443 TNGA. \u0427\u0442\u043e\u0431\u044b \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u044b GA-F, \u0438\u043d\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0430\u0431\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0442\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439, \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0414\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 V-\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043e\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0439 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c 3346 \u043a\u0443\u0431. \u0441\u043c, \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0432 299 \u043b. \u0441. \u0438 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432 700 \u041d\u043c. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0443\u0441\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0443 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0434\u043e 100 \u043a\u043c\/\u0447 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0437\u0430 6,9 \u0441\u0435\u043a\u0443\u043d\u0434\u044b \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u0432 8,9 \u043b \u043d\u0430 100 \u043a\u043c \u0432 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0448\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0435. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043b \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0441\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a: \u043d\u0430 50 \u043b. \u0441. \u0438 50 \u041d\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0441 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u044b\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c V8 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043c 4,5 \u043b. \u0412\u044b\u0434\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u0437 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u043d \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0434\u0443\u0432\u0430 \u0441 \u0438\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0435\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0435\u0439. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u0430 \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0438\u0445, \u043c\u0430\u043b\u0430\u044f, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u0434\u043e 2600 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0443\u043c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442 3600 \u043e\u0431\/\u043c\u0438\u043d, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0442\u044f\u0433\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0435. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430. \u042d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0434\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u044c \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u043e\u0445\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0447\u0443\u0433\u0443\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043a\u0442\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0443 \u0438\u0437 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0443\u0433\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438, \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0448\u0430\u0442\u0443\u043d\u0430\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u043a\u0435 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u0443\u0441\u043a\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443, \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0443 \u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0430 \u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u0443\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0430\u043b \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0438 \u0441 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0440\u044b \u0441\u0433\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u0430\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434\u044b\u0448\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u0448\u0430\u0442\u0443\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0448\u0438\u043f\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u044d\u0444\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0442\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043d\u0430\u043f\u044b\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c. \u0414\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043f\u043e\u0439 Common Rail \u0441 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0432 270 \u041c\u041f\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0437\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u043e\u0440\u0441\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0435\u0439 i-ART \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043f\u0440\u044b\u0441\u043a \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430, \u0430 \u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0438 \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u0430 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0444\u0430\u0437\u0430 \u0432\u043f\u0440\u044b\u0441\u043a\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0435\u0435, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044f \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0448\u0443\u043c\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0439. \u0414\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0438\u0431\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0443\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0433 \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u0430\u043b \u0438 \u0433\u0438\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u044b \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044f\u044e\u0442 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f. \u0412\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0437\u0432\u0443\u043a\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0433\u043b\u043e\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043d\u044b \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0442\u0441\u0435\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u0448\u0443\u043c\u043e\u0438\u0437\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0433\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u043c \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u0411\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0446\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0438\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f. \u0421\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043a \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043f\u043e \u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u0442\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0443\u043a\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u0433\u043b\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043f\u044f\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0442\u043e\u043a\u0443 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0442 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443 \u0438\u0437\u0431\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0430\u0441\u043b\u044f\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u043e\u043d \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d \u0432\u044b\u0448\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u044b \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0439. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442 \u0432\u0430\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u0430\u0434 \u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 Toyota \u0432 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0435 \u0441 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 10-\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0431\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447. \u041a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438, \u0430\u0434\u0430\u043f\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0438\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0435\u043c\u0430 \u0441 \u044d\u0442\u0438\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0433\u043e\u043d \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447. \u041d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439\u043a\u0430 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0443\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0441\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0442 \u0431\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0438\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0435 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 Toyota Land Cruiser 300 \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u042d\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442 5 557 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0432 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u041a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442+ \u043e\u0442 6 805 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439, \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0438 70th Anniversary \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 7 609 000 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439.