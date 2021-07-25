Покупателям QX55 будет обеспечено всеобщее внимание, где бы они не появились

INFINITI \u043e\u0437\u0432\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e QX55 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u041d\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u044f\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439, \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435-\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 INFINITI QX55 \u0433\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a \u0432\u044b\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043e\u043a. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c, \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c. \u0423\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u043c \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e, \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0441\u0435\u043d\u0438 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, QX55 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0448\u043e\u0443-\u0440\u0443\u043c\u0430\u0445 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 INFINITI. \u0412 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0442\u044f\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 QX55 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0438\u00a04 170 000\u00a0\u0440\u0443\u0431. \u0421\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435-\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440 \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043e\u0442\u0441\u044b\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u043a \u043b\u0435\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 INFINITI FX, \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u0438\u0440 \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 SUV \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430, \u043d\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044f\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u041f\u043e\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c QX55 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435, \u0433\u0434\u0435 \u0431\u044b \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b\u0438\u0441\u044c, \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435 \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0430\u043d\u0443\u0444\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440, \u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0443\u044e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 2-\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c VC-Turbo \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 249 \u043b.\u0441.