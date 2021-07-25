Покупателям QX55 будет обеспечено всеобщее внимание, где бы они не появились

25 июля 10:11 2021
Просмотров: 14

INFINITI озвучил стоимость нового QX55 в России

Невероятно стильный, удобный и высокотехнологичный премиальный купе-кроссовер INFINITI QX55 готов к выходу на российский рынок. Автомобиль, в котором покупателям не придется выбирать между ярким дизайном и просторным салоном. Уже совсем скоро, в середине осени 2021 года, QX55 появится в шоу-румах официальных дилеров INFINITI. В России цены на неповторимый и притягательный QX55 стартуют с отметки 4 170 000 руб.

Стильный купе-кроссовер в дизайне которого читаются как отсылки к легендарной модели INFINITI FX, перевернувшей мир кроссоверов, так и черты современных SUV бренда, не разменивает яркий дизайн на потребительские качества. Покупателям QX55 будет обеспечено и всеобщее внимание, где бы они не появились, дополненный роскошным интерьером достойного качества в стиле лучших ремесленных мануфактур, и отличной динамикой, которую обеспечивает революционный 2-литровый двигатель VC-Turbo мощностью 249 л.с. Купе-кроссовер INFINITI

