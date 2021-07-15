Эксклюзивное знакомство с интерьером нового Mercedes-AMG SL

\u0414\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0433\u0440\u044f\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e SL \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0442\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0438\u0446\u0438\u044e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 300 SL \u0432 \u0434\u0443\u0445\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043f\u043e\u0445\u0438. \u041f\u0440\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u00ab\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0430\u043c\u00bb \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 Mercedes-AMG \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0430\u043a \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e, \u0446\u0435\u043d\u044f\u0449\u0443\u044e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b, \u0441\u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u0443\u043b\u0451\u0437\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u043e\u0432\u044c \u043a \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044f\u043c \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0451\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438 \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435. \u0418\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u043f\u043b\u043e\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0430\u0442\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u043e\u043c. \u0421\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0433\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 2+2 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430. \u0412 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e-\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0435 MBUX \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u2013 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u2013 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440 300 SL \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0442\u044b\u0445 \u0438\u043a\u043e\u043d \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0432\u0434\u043e\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Mercedes-AMG SL. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u043a\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u0435\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u2013 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d, \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u00ab\u0433\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c\u00bb. \u041e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0451\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0437\u044b\u0440\u0451\u043a. \u00ab\u0418\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Mercedes-AMG SL \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0449\u0440\u0451\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u044c\u044e. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 SL \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0451\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u044c \u0432\u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 \u0441 \u0438\u0437\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u0412\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u0430\u0451\u0442 \u044f\u0441\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043d\u044f\u0442\u044c: \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 SL \u0437\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0440\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043a\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043f\u043e\u0445\u0438\u00bb, \u2013 \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0424\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043f\u043f \u0428\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Mercedes-AMG GmbH. \u00abSL \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u043e \u0438\u043a\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430: \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0440\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d \u0434\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442\u043e\u043a \u043b\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0447\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442, \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043c. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0433\u0440\u043e\u043c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0448\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0437\u043e\u0432 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430, \u043f\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440 \u0445\u043e\u0442\u0435\u043b \u0431\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0442\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0446\u043e\u043c \u0438\u043a\u043e\u043d\u044b \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u2013 \u043f\u043e\u044f\u0441\u043d\u0438\u043b \u0413\u043e\u0440\u0434\u0435\u043d \u0412\u0430\u0433\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0440, \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u043f\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0443 Daimler Group. \u2013 \u0420\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044e\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0449\u0443\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u0441 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u044c\u044e. \u041c\u044b \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 SL \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430-\u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438 20-\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u043e\u0432\u00bb. \u041d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u044f, \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c\u043c\u0430 \u0445\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0443\u043c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435\u043f\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0433\u0430\u0431\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0441 1989 \u0433. (Mercedes SL, \u0442\u0438\u043f R 129) \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044c \u0441\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0444\u0438\u0433\u0443\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044e \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 2+2. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 SL \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b \u0435\u0449\u0451 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c. \u041c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u0432 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0441\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0443\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430\u043c \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043e 1,50 \u043c. \u0415\u0441\u043b\u0438 \u044d\u0442\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u044f\u0447\u0438\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043d\u0430\u0434\u043e\u0431\u044f\u0442\u0441\u044f, \u0442\u043e \u0442\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0448\u0435\u044e \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0430 \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0449\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442 \u0441\u043a\u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044f\u043a\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0449\u0438\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c. \u041b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0436\u0430, \u0433\u0434\u0435, \u043d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0443\u043c\u043a\u0443 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0444\u0430. \u0428\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0438\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 Performance (\u0434\u043b\u044f \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u2013 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438) \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0443 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2013 \u043e\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0434\u043e \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0443. \u041e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u0445\u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043f\u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u044b\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0430, \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043f\u0430 STYLE \u0441 \u0440\u043e\u043c\u0431\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u043f\u043f\u0430 \u0438 \u043c\u0438\u043a\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u0431\u0440\u044b DINAMICA RACE \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0451\u043b\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043b\u0438\u0431\u043e \u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0435\u044f\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0430\u0432\u0438\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0421\u0438\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u043a\u0440\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0441\u043e \u0441\u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0438 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0437\u043e\u043d\u044b. \u042f\u0440\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044e \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0447\u0435\u0442\u044b\u0440\u0435 \u0434\u0435\u0444\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u0434\u0443\u0432\u0430 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u043d \u0441 \u0433\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u0435\u043c. \u0418\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u00ab\u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0440\u0451\u0431\u0435\u0440\u00bb. \u041d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044f\u044f \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438, \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0437 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438, \u0431\u0435\u0441\u0448\u043e\u0432\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0430 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430. \u041d\u0435\u0441\u043c\u043e\u0442\u0440\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u043c\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u0438\u044e, \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0451\u0442\u043a\u043e \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435: 12,3-\u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u0416\u041a-\u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0438\u043c, \u0430 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d \u0432 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0437\u044b\u0440\u0451\u043a. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u0438. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044c \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0433\u0443\u043b\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u043c\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0412 \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430, \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043c, \u0434\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u044c. \u0411\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0447\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u043a\u0441\u0438\u043c\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u043a\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0430\u044f\u0441\u044c \u0432\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0451\u0434, \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0435\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432 \u043d\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044e\u044e \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0424\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u044c, \u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0437\u0430\u0434\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043a\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041e\u0431\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430\u044f \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u00ab\u0432\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430 NACA\u00bb, \u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0443\u043a\u0430\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0441 \u0441\u044e\u0434\u0430 \u00ab\u0433\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432\u00bb AMG GT \u0438 4-\u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0443\u043f\u0435 AMG GT. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u043c \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043e\u043c, \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c AMG \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0441\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430. \u00ab\u0412\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0443\u0445\u043e\u0437\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u0438\u043a NACA\u00bb \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u043c\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u0441 \u0434\u0438\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u044e 11,9 \u0434\u044e\u0439\u043c\u0430 \u0432 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0414\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0440\u0430\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043e\u043c \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0442 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0432 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u044f \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u044f\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430, \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e, \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438, \u0430, \u0441 \u0442\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0437\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u0451\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u0421\u0435\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0440\u0430\u043d \u00ab\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0442\u00bb \u0432 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u0434\u0432\u0443\u043c\u044f \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u043d\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0444\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0434\u0443\u0432\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u043c\u0438 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430, \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0437\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0437\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u044d\u043c\u043e\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u041e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0446\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0430 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u043f\u0438\u0441\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0410\u043d\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0432\u044b\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0438\u0437 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0430\u043a\u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u0430\u044f \u0434\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0438\u044f, \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0449\u0430\u044f \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0445\u043e\u0434\u044f\u0449\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0435\u0444\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043e\u0431\u0434\u0443\u0432\u0430, \u0432\u044b\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u0442\u0443\u0440\u0431\u0438\u043d. \u0421\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0446\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0451\u0442 \u0432 \u0447\u0443\u0432\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0439\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438. \u0420\u0443\u0447\u043a\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0432 \u0434\u0443\u0445\u0435 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u00ab\u043c\u0430\u0433\u043d\u0438\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0437\u00bb. \u041c\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044b \u0438 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044f\u044f\u0441\u044c \u0432 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0439, \u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0438\u0440\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0431\u0430\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u0432 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0435. \u0412 \u0434\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 Burmester \u0438\u0437 \u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043c\u0435\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043b\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u0443\u0437\u043e\u0440\u0443 \u0432 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438 \u0432\u0438\u0437\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e. \u0421\u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u0410\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0433\u0430\u0440\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e Mercedes-AMG SL \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u0431\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0443\u0445\u0435 \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f Mercedes \u0441\u043a\u0443\u043b\u044c\u043f\u0442\u0443\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0430 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439. \u041e\u043d \u0443\u043c\u0435\u043b\u043e \u043e\u0431\u044b\u0433\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0434\u0435\u044e \u0441\u043b\u043e\u0451\u0432 \u0438 \u043e\u0445\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439. \u0412 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0443\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043b\u0451\u0433\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0451\u043c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0433\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0438, \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0447\u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0440\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u044b \u0432 \u0441\u043f\u0438\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0418\u0434\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u0430\u044f \u044d\u0440\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0430 \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0442\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0441\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0437 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0442\u0435\u0445\u043d\u043e\u043b\u043e\u0433\u0438\u0439, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0448\u0438. \u0418\u043d\u0442\u0443\u0438\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c: \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u0430 MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) \u043d\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u041d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b MBUX \u0432\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0443 S-\u041a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430. \u041e\u043d\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0438 \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0437\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439, \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f AMG. \u0411\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 SL \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e-\u043d\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043e\u044f\u0449\u0435\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0440\u0438\u0433\u0438\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0432 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u043d\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0442\u044b \u043c\u0435\u043d\u044e, \u043a\u0430\u043a Performance \u0438\u043b\u0438 Track Pace \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0447\u0451\u0440\u043a\u0438\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0442 \u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0445\u0430\u0440\u0430\u043a\u0442\u0435\u0440. \u0415\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0435\u0449\u0451 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u043b\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0430\u043f\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0440\u0430\u043c\u043c\u043d\u043e\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u043e \u0444\u0443\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u043e. \u041a\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0447\u0451\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0435 \u0438\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0416\u041a-\u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u044f\u0445 \u043e\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0433\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438. \u0414\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0438 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u044d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0442\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u0433\u0430\u0440\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043e\u043f\u044b\u0442 \u0432\u0437\u0430\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0441 \u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438. \u0418\u0437\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0449\u044c\u044e \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0438 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u0432\u0438\u0434\u0443\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0445 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0432\u0438\u0434\u043e\u0432. \u041f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0430\u0433\u0430\u0435\u043c\u044b\u0439 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0435\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0436\u0434\u0451\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0432\u043e\u0436\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044e \u043d\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0442\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0437\u0433\u043b\u044f\u0434 \u043e\u0442 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u0438. \u041e\u043d \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0451\u0445\u043c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0438\u0434\u0435 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u043a\u0430\u0437\u043a\u0438 \u0438 \u0434\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f \u0432 \u0443\u0441\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0442\u0443\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u0438. \u0417\u0434\u0435\u0441\u044c \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0431\u0438\u0440\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0442\u0438\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u043e\u0442\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u2013 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0438\u043d\u0434\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0435\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432. \u0412 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u0432\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u043e\u0447\u0442\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0437\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0443\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043a\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043b\u043e\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u043f\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0439 \u0438\u0437 64 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043b\u0438\u0447\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0432.