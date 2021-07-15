Эксклюзивное знакомство с интерьером нового Mercedes-AMG SL

Эксклюзивное знакомство с интерьером нового Mercedes-AMG SL
15 июля 14:11 2021
Дизайн интерьера грядущего SL трансформирует эталонную традицию первого родстера 300 SL в духе современной эпохи.

При этом благодаря своим «генам» высокой динамики Mercedes-AMG новая версия ориентирована как на целевую аудиторию, ценящую спортивность, так и на клиентов, которым важен максимальный комфорт. Благородные материалы, скрупулёзная проработка и любовь к деталям дополнительно подчёркивают высокий уровень роскоши в интерьере. Исполнение передней панели вплоть до регулируемого центрального дисплея на центральной консоли ориентировано на водителя и впечатляет своим гармоничным обликом в целом. Совершенно новая концепция габаритов с конфигурацией сидений 2+2 привносит в салон одновременно больше функциональности и простора. В информационно-развлекательной системе MBUX предлагается на выбор ряд специальных – характерных для этой модели – стилей отображения и различных режимов.

Первый родстер 300 SL является одной из самых знаменитых икон стиля в автомобильном дизайне. Его минималистичный и высококачественно выполненный салон вдохновлял дизайнеров при создании интерьера нового Mercedes-AMG SL. Для новой версии иконы стиля они создали смесь из аналоговой геометрии и цифрового мира – дизайн, названный «гипераналоговым». Отличными примером этого служит полностью цифровая комбинация приборов, интегрированная в трёхмерный козырёк.

«Интерьер нового Mercedes-AMG SL балует водителя и пассажиров изощрённой роскошью. Новый SL объединяет в своём салоне максимальный комфорт и роскошь вкупе с изрядной долей спортивности. Высококачественно реализованная комбинация из аналогового мира и самых современных цифровых решений даёт ясно понять: новый SL знаменует собой возрождение иконы стиля в контексте современной эпохи», – отметил Филипп Шимер, председатель правления Mercedes-AMG GmbH.

«SL – это икона стиля нашего бренда: этот родстер не один десяток лет очаровывает, завораживает и вызывает желание обладать им. Это огромный шанс и вызов для дизайнера, потому что каждый дизайнер хотел бы стать творцом иконы стиля, – пояснил Горден Вагенер, директор по дизайну Daimler Group. – Результатом этого стал революционный по своим ощущениям интерьер с оптимальным балансом между цифровой и аналоговой роскошью. Мы создали самый эталонный SL из когда-либо созданных – эталон роскоши 20-х годов».

Новая, весьма хитроумная концепция габаритов впервые с 1989 г. (Mercedes SL, тип R 129) вновь сделала возможной конфигурацию сидений 2+2. Таким образом, новый SL стал ещё более универсальным. Места сзади повышают практичность автомобиля в повседневной эксплуатации и дают возможность разместиться в салоне пассажирам ростом до 1,50 м. Если эти дополнительные сидячие места не понадобятся, то тогда шею водителя и переднего пассажира сможет защищать от сквозняка ветрозащитная панель. Либо второй ряд сидений будет использоваться в качестве дополнительного места для багажа, где, например, можно будет разместить сумку для гольфа.

Широкий выбор различных вариантов обивки для спортивных сидений или сидений Performance (для всех вариантов – в качестве опции) отражает также палитру вариантов оборудования – от рассчитанных на комфорт до ориентированных на спортивную динамику. Однотонная и двухцветная кожа наппа так же среди возможностей выбора, как и особо благородная кожа наппа STYLE с ромбовидной прострочкой или спортивная комбинация из кожи наппа и микрофибры DINAMICA RACE с контрастной декоративной прострочкой жёлтого либо красного цвета.

Приборная панель, навеянная авиационной тематикой

Симметричная приборная панель выполнена в виде крыла со скульптурным, атлетичным обликом и делится на верхнюю и нижнюю зоны. Яркой деталью являются здесь четыре дефлектора обдува новой разработки, выполненные в виде турбин с гальваническим покрытием. Их поверхность переходит в приборную панель в виде мощных «силовых рёбер». Нижняя часть приборной панели, плавно вырастая из центральной консоли, бесшовно соединяет оба элемента.

Несмотря на симметрию, дизайн передней панели чётко указывает на сосредоточенность на водителе: 12,3-дюймовый ЖК-дисплей комбинации приборов выполнен не отдельно стоящим, а интегрирован в высокотехнологичный козырёк. Последний предотвращает солнечные блики.

Центральная консоль с регулируемым сенсорным экраном

В средней части салона, между водителем и передним пассажиром, доминирует центральная консоль. Будучи максимально широкой и резко поднимаясь вперёд, она перетекает в нижнюю часть приборной панели. Функциональным и визуальным центром этой консоли является металлическая панель, спереди и сзади прерывающая кожаные поверхности. Обладая характерной особенностью в виде «воздухозаборника NACA», она указывает на перенос сюда «генов» AMG GT и 4-дверного купе AMG GT. Таким образом, этот элемент дизайна становится присущим AMG стилевым средством в оформлении интерьера. «Воздухозаборник NACA» органично переходит в мультимедийный сенсорный экран с диагональю 11,9 дюйма в вертикальной ориентации. Для предотвращения солнечных бликов при движении с откинутым верхом этот дисплей можно с помощью электропривода привести в более вертикальное положение. Его вертикальная ориентация обеспечивает явные преимущества, прежде всего, для маршрутной навигации, а, с точки зрения эргономики, создаёт больше свободного пространства. Сенсорный экран «парит» в пространстве между двумя центральными турбинообразными дефлекторами обдува, контрастируя как цифровой элемент с теми элементами дизайна, что призваны вызывать эмоции.

Облицовка дверей вписывается в гармонично сбалансированное оформление интерьера

Аналогично центральной консоли панели дверей также вырастают из приборной панели. Так возникает акцентированная декоративной строчкой линия, обрамляющая весь салон и проходящая мимо боковых дефлекторов обдува, выполненных в виде турбин. Середина облицовки двери предстаёт в чувственном многослойном исполнении. Ручка закрывания двери также оформлена в духе центральной консоли и служит «магнитом для глаз». Материалы и исполнение поверхностей, повторяясь в дизайне дверей, формируют баланс в интерьере. В двери встроены высококачественные динамики Burmester из настоящего металла, которые благодаря своему узору в виде перфорации выделяются также и визуально.

Скульптурный дизайн сидений с интегрированными подголовниками

Авангардный дизайн сидений нового Mercedes-AMG SL представляет собой развитие в спортивном духе типичного для Mercedes скульптурного дизайна сидений. Он умело обыгрывает идею слоёв и охватывающих поверхностей. В результате сиденья кажутся более лёгкими и менее объёмными. Подголовники, будучи интегрированы в спинки сидений, поддерживают их спортивные пропорции. Идеальная эргономика и различный дизайн прострочки и окантовки сидений довершают синтез высоких технологий, спортивной динамики и роскоши.

Интуитивное управление и обучаемость: система MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) новейшего поколения

Некоторые функциональные возможности и структура управления системы MBUX второго поколения соответствуют таковым у S-Класса. Они были широко дополнены или заменены контентом и индикацией, характерными для AMG. Благодаря этому SL является по-настоящему оригинальным в плане коммуникации и информации. Такие пункты меню, как Performance или Track Pace подчёркивают его спортивный характер. Его салон становится ещё более цифровым и интеллектуальным, так как аппаратное и программное обеспечение было фундаментально усовершенствовано. Кристально чёткое изображение на ЖК-дисплеях облегчает управление автомобильными и повышающими комфорт функциями.

Дисплей водителя и центральный дисплей эстетический и гармоничный во всех отношениях опыт взаимодействия с ними. Изображение на комбинации приборов можно персонализировать с помощью различных стилей отображения и индивидуально выбираемых основных видов.

Предлагаемый в качестве опции проекционный дисплей способствует непринуждённому вождению, так как водителю не приходится отрывать взгляд от дороги. Он в трёхмерном виде отображает соответствующие подсказки и действия в условиях реальной дорожной ситуации и обстановки. Здесь также можно выбирать между несколькими стилями отображения – всегда в соответствии с индикацией на комбинации приборов. В зависимости от варианта комплектации или личных предпочтений эксклюзивный интерьер этого автомобиля может украсить светодиодная подсветка салона с палитрой из 64 различных цветов.

