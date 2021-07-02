Rolls-Royce Group из за санкций прекратила все операции с БелАЗом

\u041f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0441\u043e\u044e\u0437 \u0437\u0430\u044f\u0432\u0438\u043b \u043e\u0431 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0430\u0437\u0435 Rolls-Royce \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0441 \u0411\u0435\u043b\u0410\u0417\u043e\u043c \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u0441\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0439 \u0411\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434 \u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0438\u0437 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0433\u0440\u0435\u0433\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0432. \u0414\u043e\u0447\u043a\u0430 Rolls-Royce \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u043b\u044f 840-\u0442\u043e\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043a\u0430\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0411\u0435\u043b\u0410\u0417-75710 Rolls-Royce Group \u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0446\u0435 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0430 \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0411\u0435\u043b\u0410\u0417\u043e\u043c, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0446\u044b \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0437\u0430\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0448\u0435\u043d\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u0441 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0449\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0411\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0443, \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430\u043b Charter97, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b \u0411\u0435\u043b\u0441\u0430\u0442, \u0432\u0435\u0449\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0430\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044e. \u0418\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0441\u0441\u044b\u043b\u0430\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0441\u043e\u044e\u0437 \u0431\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0441\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u0412\u0435\u043b\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 (PUBB), \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0436\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0432 Rolls-Royce \u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430\u0440\u0443\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0437\u0430\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0435 \u0438 \u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043d\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442 \u0431\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438. \u00ab\u0412 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u043d\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0432\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0415\u0421, \u0432\u0432\u0435\u0434\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0448\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0411\u0435\u043b\u0410\u0417\u0430, \u0441 22 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 Rolls-Royce \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043b \u0432\u0441\u0435 \u043e\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0441 \u0411\u0435\u043b\u0410\u0417\u043e\u043c \u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u044b\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043b\u0438\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0442 \u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0447\u043d\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0430\u0434\u043b\u0435\u0436\u0430\u0442 \u0411\u0435\u043b\u0410\u0417\u0443\u00bb, \u2014 \u0433\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 Rolls-Royce \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0441\u043e\u044e\u0437\u0443. Rolls-Royce Group \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0441 \u0411\u0435\u043b\u0410\u0417\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u044e \u043d\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0446\u043a\u0443\u044e \u0434\u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044e\u044e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH. \u0412 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438, MTU \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u043b\u0430 \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0438\u0437\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0438 DD 16V4000 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e 1715 \u043a\u0412\u0442 (2330 \u043b\u043e\u0448\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0438\u043b) \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043a\u0430\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0430\u043b\u043e\u0432 \u0411\u0435\u043b\u0410\u0417-75710. \u042d\u0442\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0448\u0438\u043d\u044b \u0432\u0435\u0441\u044f\u0442 840 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u043d \u0438 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0442\u044c 450 \u0442\u043e\u043d\u043d \u0433\u0440\u0443\u0437\u0430. \u0420\u0411\u041a \u043e\u0431\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0441\u044f \u0437\u0430 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0438\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432 Rolls-Royce Group \u0438 \u0411\u0435\u043b\u0410\u0417. \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u044e\u0437 \u0432\u0432\u0435\u043b \u0441\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0438\u0432 \u0431\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u044d\u043a\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u0438\u043d\u0446\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043e\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 Ryanair 23 \u043c\u0430\u044f 2021 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0432 \u041c\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0443\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0434\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0437-\u0437\u0430 \u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u043e \u0431\u043e\u043c\u0431\u0435 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0443. \u041f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0430 \u0441\u043d\u044f\u043b\u0438 \u0438 \u0437\u0430\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u0431\u044b\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430 Nexta \u0420\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u041f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u0430\u0441\u0435\u0432\u0438\u0447\u0430, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0432\u0438\u043d\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0445 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0434\u043a\u043e\u0432, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044f\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u0421\u043e\u0444\u044c\u044e \u0421\u0430\u043f\u0435\u0433\u0443. \u0421\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0441\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0415\u0432\u0440\u043e\u0441\u043e\u044e\u0437\u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043d\u0443\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043b\u0438\u0439\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u043d\u0435\u0444\u0442\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0431\u044b\u0447\u0438 \u0438 \u043d\u0435\u0444\u0442\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u043a\u0438. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0411\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0441\u0441\u0438\u044e \u043e\u0442\u0440\u0435\u0437\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043e\u0442 \u043a\u0430\u043f\u0438\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0415\u0421, \u0430 \u0435\u0432\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c \u0431\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0433\u043e\u0441\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u041c\u0438\u043d\u0441\u043a\u0430. \u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0447\u043d\u0438\u043a: \\\\ \u0420\u0411\u041a. 