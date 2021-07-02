Rolls-Royce Group из за санкций прекратила все операции с БелАЗом

02 июля 18:11 2021
Профсоюз заявил об отказе Rolls-Royce работать с БелАЗом из-за санкций

Белорусский автомобильный завод остался без одного из основных поставщиков силовых агрегатов. Дочка Rolls-Royce поставляет двигатели для 840-тонных карьерных самосвалов БелАЗ-75710

Rolls-Royce Group в конце июня прекратила все операции с БелАЗом, которому британцы поставляли двигатели. Кроме того, завершено сотрудничество с компаниями, полностью или частично принадлежащими Белорусскому автомобильному заводу, сообщает новостной портал Charter97, а также польский телеканал Белсат, вещающий на белорусскую аудиторию.

Издания ссылаются на Профсоюз белорусов в Великобритании (PUBB), который пожаловался в Rolls-Royce на нарушением прав рабочих на белорусском заводе и на днях получил ответ от британской корпорации.

«В соответствии с недавними санкциями ЕС, введенными в отношении БелАЗа, с 22 июня 2021 года Rolls-Royce прекратил все операции с БелАЗом и любыми клиентами, которые принадлежат или частично принадлежат БелАЗу», — говорится в ответе Rolls-Royce профсоюзу.

Rolls-Royce Group сотрудничала с БелАЗом через свою немецкую дочернюю компанию MTU Friedrichshafen GmbH. В частности, MTU поставляла шестнадцатицилиндровые дизельные двигатели DD 16V4000 мощностью 1715 кВт (2330 лошадиных сил) для карьерных самосвалов БелАЗ-75710. Эти машины весят 840 тонн и способны перевозить 450 тонн груза.

РБК обратился за комментариями в Rolls-Royce Group и БелАЗ.

Евросоюз ввел санкции против белорусской экономики после инцидента с рейсом компании Ryanair 23 мая 2021 года, когда в Минске принудительно посадили самолет из-за сообщений о бомбе на борту. После этого с рейса сняли и задержали бывшего главреда Nexta Романа Протасевича, которого обвинили в организации массовых беспорядков, а также россиянку Софью Сапегу.

Секторальные санкции Евросоюза затронули производство калийных удобрений, а также сферу нефтедобычи и нефтепереработки. Кроме того, Белоруссию отрезали от капитала ЕС, а европейским банкам запретили участвовать в госпроектах Минска.

Источник: \\ РБК. Autonews

