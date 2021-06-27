ŠKODA AUTO станет официальным партнером велогонки Тур де Франс в 18-й раз

\u0160KODA AUTO \u0432 18-\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0422\u0443\u0440 \u0434\u0435 \u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u044f \u0432 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0439\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441 26 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f \u043f\u043e 18 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f \t\u0160KODA AUTO \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u0443\u044e \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0443 \u0441 2004 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \t\u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043d\u0430 15 \u0438\u0437 21 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0445 \u0432\u0435\u0434\u0443\u0449\u0438\u043c \u00ab\u041a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u043c\u00bb \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u041a\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u041f\u0440\u044e\u0434\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0430 (Christian Prudhomme) \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0442 \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0160KODA ENYAQ iV \t\u0160KODA AUTO \u0441\u0435\u0434\u044c\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u0434 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u044f\u0434 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u00ab\u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0439\u043a\u0438\u00bb \u2013 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0442\u043b\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u041a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430\u043c \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0447\u0438\u0441\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u0430\u043c-\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0446\u0430\u043c 250 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0160KODA ENYAQ iV, \u0160KODA OCTAVIA \u0438 OCTAVIA iV, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0160KODA SUPERB iV. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 SUV \u0160KODA ENYAQ iV \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0440\u043e\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430 (\u00ab\u041a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f) \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u041a\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u041f\u0440\u044e\u0434\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0430 (Christian Prudhomme). \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0160KODA AUTO \u0432 \u043e\u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u044b \u00ab\u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0430\u044f \u043c\u0430\u0439\u043a\u0430\u00bb \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0441\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0449\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0432 \u043a\u0443\u0440\u0441\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0445 \u043d\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c Tour deFrance. \u041c\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0438\u043d \u042f\u043d (Martin Jahn), \u0447\u043b\u0435\u043d \u0421\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0160KODA AUTO, \u043e\u0442\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u0437\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436\u0438 \u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0435\u0442\u0438\u043d\u0433: \u00ab\u0411\u043e\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0442\u0435\u0441\u043d\u043e \u0441\u0432\u044f\u0437\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0441 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0434\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0160KODA AUTO \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u044b\u0442\u044c \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u043e\u0441\u0440\u043e\u0447\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0436\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043e\u043a. \u041f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u043a\u0430 \u0422\u0443\u0440 \u0434\u0435 \u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u0432\u044b\u043c \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0441\u043e\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0442\u0435\u0433\u0438\u0438 \u0441 2004 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u042d\u0442\u043e \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0430\u0441 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0438\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434\u0430 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0443\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0432 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u043f\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0448\u0430\u044f \u0438\u0445 \u0443\u0437\u043d\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u043d\u0443\u0442\u0440\u0438 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043e\u043e\u0431\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430. \u042f \u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u0440\u0430\u0434, \u0447\u0442\u043e ENYAQ iV, \u043d\u0430\u0448 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0432\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 SUV, \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0422\u0443\u0440 \u0434\u0435 \u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u00bb. 108-\u044f \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0447\u0435\u0442\u0443 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0422\u0443\u0440 \u0434\u0435 \u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0443\u0435\u0442 26 \u0438\u044e\u043d\u044f \u0441 \u0413\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0434-\u0414\u0435\u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0411\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435. \u041c\u0430\u0440\u0448\u0440\u0443\u0442 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0438\u0442 \u0438\u0437 21 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0430 \u0441\u0443\u043c\u043c\u0430\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0442\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 3300 \u043a\u043c, \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u044f \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0433\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u043e\u0432. 18 \u0438\u044e\u043b\u044f \u043f\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043d \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0441\u0435\u0447\u0435\u0442 \u0444\u0438\u043d\u0438\u0448\u043d\u0443\u044e \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0442\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0415\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0445 \u0432 \u041f\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0435. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0160KODA AUTO \u0432 18-\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u043d\u044b\u043c \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438. \u0412 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0442\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043f\u0440\u043e\u0438\u0437\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u0432 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u044f\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043c\u0435\u043d\u0435\u0434\u0436\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434-\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u0446 250 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0410\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u043a \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0431\u044f \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0160KODA ENYAQ iV, \u0160KODA OCTAVIA \u0438 OCTAVIA iV, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0160KODA SUPERB iV \u2013 \u043e\u043d\u0438 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0443\u0442 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0440\u0433\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0442\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u0432\u044b\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u0441\u043b\u0443\u0436\u0435\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0439. \u0160KODA AUTO \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0442 VIP-\u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u0444\u0435\u0440 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0448\u043b\u044b\u0445 \u043b\u0435\u0442, \u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0435 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0442 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0432\u0431\u043b\u0438\u0437\u0438 \u043d\u0430\u0431\u043b\u044e\u0434\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0422\u0443\u0440 \u0434\u0435 \u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441. \u0412 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u043f\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0442\u043e\u043d \u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044c \u0432\u043e\u0437\u0433\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0442 \u0160KODA ENYAQ iV: \u0434\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0442\u043e\u0440 \u0422\u0443\u0440 \u0434\u0435 \u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u041a\u0440\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0430\u043d \u041f\u0440\u044e\u0434\u043e\u043c\u043c \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u044d\u043b\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 SUV \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0430\u043d\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430. \u041f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043e\u043c \u043a\u0430\u0436\u0434\u043e\u0433\u043e \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0430 \u043e\u043d \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043c\u0430\u0448\u043a\u0443 \u0436\u0435\u043b\u0442\u044b\u043c \u0444\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u043c \u0447\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0437 \u043b\u044e\u043a \u0432 \u043e\u0442\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0435\u0439\u0441\u044f \u043a\u0440\u044b\u0448\u0435 \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f, \u0430 \u0437\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043c \u0440\u0443\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u044f\u043c\u043e \u0441 \u043f\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0430\u0436\u0438\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0441\u0438\u0434\u0435\u043d\u044c\u044f \u0431\u043b\u0430\u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0440\u044f \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043d\u0430 \u0431\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0443 \u0441\u043e\u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043c\u0443\u043d\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043e\u0431\u043e\u0440\u0443\u0434\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u044e. \u041d\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0440, \u043f\u0440\u0438 \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0431\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438 \u041f\u0440\u044e\u0434\u043e\u043c\u043c \u0441\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u043e\u0442\u0434\u0430\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0438\u043d\u0441\u0442\u0440\u0443\u043a\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u043e\u043f\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041d\u0430 \u043d\u0435\u043a\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0440\u044b\u0445 \u044d\u0442\u0430\u043f\u0430\u0445 \u0432 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u00ab\u041a\u0440\u0430\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0430\u0432\u0442\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044f\u00bb \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0438\u0441\u043f\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0437\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c\u0441\u044f \u0160KODA SUPERB iV \u0441 plug-in \u0433\u0438\u0431\u0440\u0438\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043a\u043e\u0439. \u0412\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u044f \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0442\u0438\u043f \u0160KODA AUTO \u0431\u0443\u0434\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0437\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043c\u0430\u0439\u043a\u0435 \u043b\u0438\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0447\u043a\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0444\u0438\u043a\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u2013 \u044d\u0442\u0443 \u043d\u0430\u0433\u0440\u0430\u0434\u0443 \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u043d\u0441\u0438\u0440\u0443\u0435\u0442 \u0441 2015 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430. \u041f\u043e\u0431\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c \u043a\u0440\u0443\u043f\u043d\u0435\u0439\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0432 \u043c\u0438\u0440\u0435 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438 \u0432 \u043e\u0434\u0438\u043d\u043d\u0430\u0434\u0446\u0430\u0442\u044b\u0439 \u0440\u0430\u0437 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u0438\u043c\u0435\u0442 \u043d\u0430\u0434 \u0415\u043b\u0438\u0441\u0435\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u041f\u0430\u0440\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u043a\u0443\u0431\u043e\u043a, \u0441\u043e\u0437\u0434\u0430\u043d\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0440\u0430\u0437\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435\u043c \u0160KODA Design \u0438 \u041f\u0438\u0442\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u041e\u043b\u0430\u0445\u043e\u043c (Peter Olah), \u0448\u0435\u0444-\u0434\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0439\u043d\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043c \u043f\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0442\u0435\u0440\u044c\u0435\u0440\u0443 \u0432 \u0160KODA AUTO. \u0412 \u043a\u0430\u0447\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0442\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0431\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Tour de France, \u0160KODA AUTO \u043f\u043e\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u0442 \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0449\u0438\u043a\u0430\u043c \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0438\u0442\u044c \u0437\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043c \u0433\u043e\u043d\u043a\u0438. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0438\u043d\u0444\u043e\u0440\u043c\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043e \u0442\u0435\u043a\u0443\u0449\u0438\u0445 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0443\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430\u0442\u0430\u0445 \u0438 \u0443\u0432\u0435\u0434\u043e\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438, \u043f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0438\u043c\u0435\u0435\u0442 \u0444\u0443\u043d\u043a\u0446\u0438\u044e GPS-\u0442\u0440\u0435\u043a\u0435\u0440\u0430 \u0432 \u0440\u0435\u0436\u0438\u043c\u0435 \u0440\u0435\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0432\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0438, \u0441\u043e\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0444\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0441\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043e\u0432-\u0443\u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u043d\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0432 \u0438 \u043c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e\u0435 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u043e\u0435. \u041f\u0440\u0438\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 \u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0430\u0442\u043d\u043e \u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u043d\u043e \u0434\u043b\u044f iOS \u0438 Android. \u0418\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u044f \u0160KODA \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u0430\u0441\u044c \u0441 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432 \u0421\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c \u0160KODA \u043a \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0443 \u0443\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442 \u0441\u0432\u043e\u0438\u043c\u0438 \u043a\u043e\u0440\u043d\u044f\u043c\u0438 \u0432 \u0441\u0430\u043c\u043e\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0447\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0438\u0441\u0442\u043e\u0440\u0438\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0440\u043a\u0438, \u043a\u043e\u0433\u0434\u0430 \u0432 1895 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443 \u0432 \u041c\u043b\u0430\u0434\u0430-\u0411\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0435 \u0412\u0430\u0446\u043b\u0430\u0432 \u041b\u0430\u0443\u0440\u0438\u043d \u0438 \u0412\u0430\u0446\u043b\u0430\u0432 \u041a\u043b\u0435\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e \u0440\u0435\u043c\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0443 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0434\u043e\u0432. \u0418\u043c\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0435 \u043b\u0435\u0433\u043b\u043e \u0432 \u043e\u0441\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0443 \u043a\u043e\u043c\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438, \u0438\u0437\u0432\u0435\u0441\u0442\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044f \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0160KODA AUTO. \u041f\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0439 \u0436\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0447\u0438\u043d\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0448\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0439 \u0431\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0434 \u0430\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0432\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442 \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u0437\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f\u0445. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u0422\u0443\u0440 \u0434\u0435 \u0424\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441 \u0438 \u0422\u0443\u0440\u0430 \u0418\u0441\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438 (\u00ab\u0412\u0443\u044d\u043b\u044c\u0442\u0430 \u0418\u0441\u043f\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0438\u00bb) \u0160KODA AUTO \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0434\u0435\u0440\u0436\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0435\u0442 \u0440\u044f\u0434 \u0434\u0440\u0443\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0436\u0434\u0443\u043d\u0430\u0440\u043e\u0434\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0441\u043e\u0440\u0435\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0432\u0430\u043d\u0438\u0439, \u0430 \u0442\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u043d\u0430\u0446\u0438\u043e\u043d\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0438 \u043b\u044e\u0431\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043c\u0435\u0440\u043e\u043f\u0440\u0438\u044f\u0442\u0438\u0439. \u0412\u0435\u043b\u043e\u0441\u0438\u043f\u0435\u0434\u044b \u0438 \u0430\u043a\u0441\u0435\u0441\u0441\u0443\u0430\u0440\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043d\u0438\u0445 \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u044e\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043d\u0435\u043e\u0442\u044a\u0435\u043c\u043b\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0439 \u0447\u0430\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0448\u0438\u0440\u043e\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0444\u043e\u043b\u0438\u043e \u0160KODA.