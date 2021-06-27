ŠKODA AUTO станет официальным партнером велогонки Тур де Франс в 18-й раз

27 июня 21:11 2021
ŠKODA AUTO в 18-й раз становится официальным главным партнером велогонки Тур де Франс, которая в этому году пройдет с 26 июня по 18 июля

  • ŠKODA AUTO поддерживает самую известную в мире велогонку с 2004 года
  • В этом году на 15 из 21 этапах ведущим «Красным автомобилем» для директора гонки Кристиана Прюдомма (Christian Prudhomme) станет электрический ŠKODA ENYAQ iV
  • ŠKODA AUTO седьмой год подряд является спонсором «зеленой майки» – награды для лучшего атлета в очковой классификации

Компания предоставит организаторам соревнований и многочисленным командам-участницам 250 автомобилей. Автопарк будет представлен моделями ŠKODA ENYAQ iV, ŠKODA OCTAVIA и OCTAVIA iV, а также ŠKODA SUPERB iV. В этом году полностью электрический SUV ŠKODA ENYAQ iV будет служить в роли мобильного командного центра («Красного автомобиля) для директора гонки Кристиана Прюдомма (Christian Prudhomme). Кроме того, ŠKODA AUTO в очередной раз выступит спонсором награды «зеленая майка» для лучшего спринтера и будет держать болельщиков в курсе последних новостей гонки в партнерстве с официальным мобильным приложением Tour deFrance.

Мартин Ян (Martin Jahn), член Совета директоров ŠKODA AUTO, ответственный за продажи и маркетинг: «Богатая история нашей компании всегда была тесно связана с велосипедами. Поэтому ŠKODA AUTO стремится быть долгосрочным партнером международных престижных соревнований и любительских гонок. Поддержка Тур де Франс является ключевым элементом нашей спортивной спонсорской стратегии с 2004 года. Это сотрудничество открывает для нас возможность последовательно выстраивать позиционирование нашего бренда и продуктов компании, повышая их узнаваемость внутри международного велосообщества. Я особенно рад, что ENYAQ iV, наш первый полностью электрический SUV, возглавит пелотон на Тур де Франс».

108-я по счету гонка Тур де Франс стартует 26 июня с Гранд-Департа в Бресте. Маршрут гонки состоит из 21 этапа суммарной протяженностью более 3300 км, включая шесть горных этапов. 18 июля пелотон пересечет финишную черту на Елисейских полях в Париже.

В этом году ŠKODA AUTO в 18-й раз стала официальным главным партером самой крупной в мире велогонки. В рамках сотрудничества чешский автопроизводитель предоставит в распоряжение организаторов и менеджмента гонки, а также команд-участниц 250 автомобилей. Автомобильный парк будет включать в себя модели ŠKODA ENYAQ iV, ŠKODA OCTAVIA и OCTAVIA iV, а также ŠKODA SUPERB iV – они будут обеспечивать мобильность организаторов и выступать в качестве служебных автомобилей. ŠKODA AUTO также обеспечит VIP-трансфер для победителей прошлых лет, которые получат возможность вблизи наблюдать за гонкой Тур де Франс.

В этом году пелотон вновь возглавит ŠKODA ENYAQ iV: директор Тур де Франс Кристиан Прюдомм будет использовать полностью электрический SUV в качестве мобильного командного центра. Перед стартом каждого этапа он будет давать отмашку желтым флагом через люк в открывающейся крыше автомобиля, а затем руководить гонкой прямо с пассажирского сиденья благодаря установленному на борту современному коммуникационному оборудованию. Например, при необходимости Прюдомм сможет отдавать инструкции по безопасности. На некоторых этапах в качестве «Красного автомобиля» также будет использоваться ŠKODA SUPERB iV с plug-in гибридной силовой установкой.

Во время самой гонки логотип ŠKODA AUTO будет размещен на зеленой майке лидера очковой классификации – эту награду чешский бренд спонсирует с 2015 года. Победитель крупнейшей в мире велогонки в одиннадцатый раз поднимет над Елисейскими полями в Париже кубок, созданный подразделением ŠKODA Design и Питером Олахом (Peter Olah), шеф-дизайнером по интерьеру в ŠKODA AUTO.

В качестве партнера официального мобильного приложения Tour de France, ŠKODA AUTO поможет болельщикам следить за ходом гонки. Помимо информации о текущих результатах и уведомлениях в режиме реального времени, приложение также имеет функцию GPS-трекера в режиме реального времени, содержит профили всех спортсменов-участников и многое другое. Приложение бесплатно и доступно для iOS и Android.

История ŠKODA началась с велосипедов

Страсть ŠKODA к велоспорту уходит своими корнями в самое начало истории марки, когда в 1895 году в Млада-Болеславе Вацлав Лаурин и Вацлав Клемент основали мастерскую по ремонту велосипедов. Именно это предприятие легло в основу компании, известной сегодня как ŠKODA AUTO.

По этой же причине чешский бренд активно поддерживает велоспорт на разных уровнях. Помимо Тур де Франс и Тура Испании («Вуэльта Испании») ŠKODA AUTO поддерживает ряд других международных соревнований, а также национальных и любительских спортивных мероприятий. Велосипеды и аксессуары для них являются неотъемлемой частью широкого портфолио ŠKODA.

ŠKODA AUTOТур де Франс
Новости
