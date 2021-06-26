«Умная» музыка для изысканных водителей Bentley

26 июня 21:11 2021
Представлен демонстрационный автомобиль Bentley, способный создавать музыкальные композиции в соответствии с пожеланиями водителя и его стилем вождения

  • Искусственный интеллект составляет музыкальные композиции, соответствующие стилю вождения
  • Первое применение технологии адаптивной музыки в автомобильной отрасли в партнерстве с LifeScore
  • Инновационные решения формируют захватывающие впечатления от вождения
  • Аудиоэлементы объемного звучания записаны во всемирно известной студии Abbey Road
  • Уникальная звуковая библиотека позволяет создать более 100 миллиардов уникальных композиций

Инструментальные композиции генерируются в режиме реального времени, повышая эмоциональную насыщенность каждой поездки. Сотрудничество с компанией LifeScore, специализирующейся на технологии адаптивной музыки, нацелено на создание музыкального сопровождения, которое подстраивается под изменяющиеся условия движения и стиль вождения – от спокойного и размеренного путешествия до энергичного вождения на извилистых трассах.

Специалисты Bentley и LifeScore работают над алгоритмами, которые могут в режиме реального времени учитывать действия водителя при составлении музыкальных композиций, реагируя на изменение частоты вращения коленчатого вала двигателя, интенсивность разгона и окружающую ситуацию. Подобная синхронизация музыки с действиями водителя уникальна для автомобильной отрасли.

Каждая поездка становится теперь действительно неповторимой. Сигналы, поступающие от автомобиля, формируют уникальный звуковой ландшафт, реагирующий на характер, место и условия движения. Водитель теперь может не просто слушать музыку, чтобы отвлечься от путешествия, сам автомобиль создает композицию, погружая в незабываемое путешествие.

Компания LifeScore, работающая во всемирно известной студии Abbey Road, привлекает к созданию композиций музыкантов мирового класса. При формировании звуковой базы компания задействовала инновационные технологии, современные и классические музыкальные инструменты. Все амбисонические аудиоэлементы записываются в объемном режиме с использованием как минимум 50 микрофонов, обеспечивая соответствие всем возможным будущим аудиоформатам. С развитием технологий звук в салоне автомобиля будет поступать со всех сторон и с максимально возможным разрешением.

Фото: Высочайшее мастерство исполнения и технологичность компании LifeScore созвучны философии Bentley.

Собранное в звуковой библиотеке количество аудиоэлементов и записей позволяет создать более 100 миллиардов уникальных композиций для часовой поездки – это больше, чем звезд в галактике.

Компания LifeScore была удостоена награды Business Cloud MediaTech Innovators 2021. Высочайшее мастерство исполнения и технологичность компании LifeScore созвучны философии Bentley.

Мастерство и инновации как основа композиции

Инновационный подход к созданию музыки строится на том, что аудиоэлементы, написанные и исполненные человеком, могут быть воспроизведены автомобилем и переданы в его роскошный салон.

Музыканты и композиторы создают базовые аудиоэлементы, которые впоследствии сортируются и комбинируются автомобилем на разных уровнях и в разной последовательности для составления композиций в режиме реального времени. В результате формируется бесконечное множество музыкальных композиций – уникальных и неповторимых даже при многократном прослушивании, без ощущения повторяемости или искусственности.

Например, при выборе режима Cocoon и движении автомобиля по городу звучат композиции с элементами поступательного развития. Когда же скорость движения становится более равномерной, музыка становится сдержанной и успокаивающей. После активации режима Enhanced в музыкальном сопровождении появляются рельефные акценты, соответствующие переключению передач, разгону и крутящему моменту. Так рождается музыка, гармонирующая со стилем вождения. Программное обеспечение на базе искусственного интеллекта оптимизирует звучание под каждого водителя.

Алгоритмы написаны так, чтобы естественно сочетать разные темы и варианты исполнения, обеспечивая максимальную согласованность аудиоэлементов и минимизируя их повторяемость. Так, используя аудиоэлементы, написанные и исполненные человеком за один час, можно практически бесконечно создавать уникальную и неповторимую музыкальную композицию.

Демонстрационный автомобиль Bentley станет основой для развития системы, которую можно будет серийно применять в первом полностью электрическом Bentley.

