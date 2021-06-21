Skoda Auto Россия открыла крупнейший дилерский центр в стране

21 июня 16:11 2021
Просмотров: 11

Skoda продолжает работать над расширением дилерской сети и объявляет об открытии в Москве нового автосалона «Авто Сити» группы компаний Major, тем самым отвечая растущему спросу на автомобили бренда.

Новый дилерский центр стал самым большим автосалоном марки в России, воплощая в себе заботу о клиентах и их семьях и предлагая самые современные возможности обслуживания.

Алексей Почечуев, руководитель отдела по развитию дилерской сети: «С открытием такого масштабного дилерского центра в столичном регионе бренд SKODA продолжает укреплять свои позиции на рынке. Мы гордимся успехом нашего модельного ряда в России, который возможен в том числе благодаря неизменному профессионализму наших партнеров. Мы уверены, что посетители нового шоурума по достоинству оценят современные инновационные решения при выборе автомобилей».

Чешский бренд стремится создать максимально комфортные условия для презентации своих моделей и предоставления сервисных услуг. Новый салон «Авто Сити», входящий в группу компаний Major, располагается в Москве и предлагает высокие стандарты на любом этапе приобретения и эксплуатации автомобиля.

Общая площадь двухэтажного автосалона составляет более 1 250 м2, а демонстрационный зал площадью 759 м2 вмещает 11 автомобилей, позволяя представить весь модельный ряд марки. Крупнейший дилерский центр в России оказывает широкий спектр услуг по продаже и сервисному обслуживанию автомобилей SKODA, включая гарантийный и послегарантийный ремонт. В центре можно приобрести оригинальные запасные части и аксессуары, а также дополнительное оборудование.

«Авто Сити» выполнен в фирменном корпоративном дизайне SKODA в соответствии с едиными стандартами чешской марки и отличается самым современным оснащением. Для того, чтобы сделать процесс выбора автомобиля комфортнее и эмоциональнее, в дилерском центре доступны специальные презентационные зоны с интерактивными технологиями и конфигуратором, которые помогут клиентам определиться с предпочтительной комплектацией и оптимальным набором опций.

Помимо этого, в дилерском центре предусмотрены четыре переговорные лаунж-зоны и две большие зоны отдыха, а также кафе-зона на 32 места, все ради создания комфорта и гостеприимной атмосферы в стенах салона. А самых маленьких посетителей ждут игры и развлечения в детской зоне SKODA Family.

Новый дилерский центр SKODA «Авто Сити» расположен по адресу: г. Москва, Новорижское ш. 9 км от МКАД.

