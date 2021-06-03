Универсальный мотоцикл от Honda Motor уже в российских дилерских центрах

Honda Motor Rus \u043e\u0431\u044a\u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043e \u0441\u0442\u0430\u0440\u0442\u0435 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0434\u0430\u0436 \u0432 \u0420\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 CRF300 RALLY 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u041c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b \u0434\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0443\u043f\u0435\u043d \u0432\u043e \u0432\u0441\u0435\u0445 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u043e\u0444\u0438\u0446\u0438\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u0434\u0438\u043b\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u0438\u0445 \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0440\u0430\u0445 Honda \u043f\u043e \u0446\u0435\u043d\u0435 599 900 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439. CRF300 RALLY \u2013 \u0443\u043d\u0438\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0441\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b, \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043e\u0434\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u0435 \u0438 \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u0432\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0447\u0430\u0439\u0448\u0438\u0439 \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0435\u043d\u044c \u043a\u043e\u043c\u0444\u043e\u0440\u0442\u0430 \u0432 \u0434\u043b\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0445 \u043f\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043a\u0430\u0445 \u043f\u043e \u0442\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0434\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u043f\u043e\u043a\u0440\u044b\u0442\u0438\u044e. \u041f\u043e\u044f\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u0438\u0435 CRF300 RALLY \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u043e \u0441\u043b\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u0435\u043c \u043a\u0430\u043a \u0440\u0430\u0437\u0432\u0438\u0442\u0438\u044f \u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u0439\u043a\u0438 CRF, \u0442\u0430\u043a \u0438 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0448\u0438\u0440\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043b\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f Honda \u0432 \u0441\u0435\u0433\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0435 Adventure. \u0424\u043e\u0442\u043e: Honda CRF300 RALLY \u041e\u0442 \u043a\u043b\u0430\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0447\u0435\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430 CRF250 RALLY, \u0434\u0435\u0431\u044e\u0442\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u0430\u0432\u0448\u0435\u0433\u043e \u0432 2017 \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0443, CRF300 RALLY \u043e\u0442\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u043c\u043e\u0449\u043d\u044b\u043c 27,3-\u0441\u0438\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u043c 300-\u043a\u0443\u0431\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c 1-\u0446\u0438\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0434\u0440\u043e\u0432\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0432\u0438\u0433\u0430\u0442\u0435\u043b\u0435\u043c \u0438, \u0432\u043c\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0435 \u0441 \u0442\u0435\u043c, \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043d\u0430 4 \u043a\u0433 \u043c\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043e\u0439. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0431\u044b\u043b\u0430 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u043d\u0430 \u0440\u0430\u043c\u0430, \u0440\u0443\u043b\u044c \u0441\u043c\u0435\u0449\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430\u0437\u0430\u0434, \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0436\u043a\u0438 \u0443\u0441\u0442\u0430\u043d\u043e\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d\u044b \u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435 \u0438 \u0434\u0430\u043b\u044c\u0448\u0435, \u0432\u044b\u0441\u043e\u0442\u0430 \u043f\u043e \u0441\u0435\u0434\u043b\u0443 \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043d\u0430 10 \u043c\u043c (\u0434\u043e 885 \u043c\u043c), \u0447\u0442\u043e \u043e\u0431\u0435\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0447\u0438\u043b\u043e \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u043d\u0443\u044e \u043f\u043e\u0441\u0430\u0434\u043a\u0443 \u0438 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0446\u0435\u0441\u0441 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0434\u043e\u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u0438\u0442\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0434\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0430 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0436\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b\u0438 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0438\u043d\u043e\u0432\u044b\u0435 \u0432\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043a\u0438. \u0421 \u0446\u0435\u043b\u044c\u044e \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043c\u0438\u0437\u0430\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0430 \u0445\u043e\u0434 \u0432\u0438\u043b\u043a\u0438 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0432\u0435\u0440\u043d\u0443\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0442\u0438\u043f\u0430 Showa \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c 43 \u043c\u043c \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 10 \u043c\u043c. \u041f\u043e\u043c\u0438\u043c\u043e \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0430\u044f \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430\u0447\u0430 \u0432 \u0442\u0440\u0430\u043d\u0441\u043c\u0438\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0438 \u0443\u0434\u043b\u0438\u043d\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0440\u0430\u0441\u0441\u043b\u0430\u0431\u043b\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0432\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u043a\u0440\u0435\u0439\u0441\u0435\u0440\u0441\u043a\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u043a\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. \u041a\u0440\u043e\u043c\u0435 \u044d\u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u0431\u044b\u043b \u0443\u0432\u0435\u043b\u0438\u0447\u0435\u043d \u043e\u0431\u044a\u0435\u043c \u0442\u043e\u043f\u043b\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0430\u043a\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0442\u043e\u0446\u0438\u043a\u043b\u0430. \u0422\u0435\u043f\u0435\u0440\u044c \u043e\u043d \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 12,8 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432 (\u0441 \u0440\u0435\u0437\u0435\u0440\u0432\u043e\u043c 1,6 \u043b\u0438\u0442\u0440\u0430) \u0438 \u043f\u043e\u0437\u0432\u043e\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 \u043f\u0440\u043e\u0435\u0437\u0436\u0430\u0442\u044c \u0431\u0435\u0437 \u0434\u043e\u0437\u0430\u043f\u0440\u0430\u0432\u043e\u043a \u0434\u043e 400 \u043a\u0438\u043b\u043e\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u0432, \u0447\u0442\u043e, \u043d\u0435\u0441\u043e\u043c\u043d\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e, \u044f\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0438\u043c\u0443\u0449\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u043e\u043c \u0432 \u0434\u043e\u043b\u0433\u0438\u0445 \u043f\u0443\u0442\u0435\u0448\u0435\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0438\u044f\u0445 \u043f\u043e \u0431\u0435\u0437\u0434\u043e\u0440\u043e\u0436\u044c\u044e. \u0414\u0432\u0443\u0445\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0448\u043d\u0435\u0432\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0435\u0440\u0435\u0434\u043d\u0438\u0439 \u0441\u0443\u043f\u043f\u043e\u0440\u0442, \u0440\u0430\u0431\u043e\u0442\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u0439 \u0432 \u043f\u0430\u0440\u0435 \u0441 \u043f\u043b\u0430\u0432\u0430\u044e\u0449\u0438\u043c \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0437\u043d\u044b\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0434\u0438\u0430\u043c\u0435\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043c 296 \u043c\u043c, \u0438 \u0432\u043e\u0437\u043c\u043e\u0436\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043e\u0442\u043a\u043b\u044e\u0447\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u0437\u0430\u0434\u043d\u0435\u0433\u043e \u043a\u0430\u043d\u0430\u043b\u0430 \u0430\u043d\u0442\u0438\u0431\u043b\u043e\u043a\u0438\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043e\u0447\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u0441\u0438\u0441\u0442\u0435\u043c\u044b ABS \u0434\u043b\u044f \u0431\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0435 \u0447\u0435\u0442\u043a\u043e\u0433\u043e \u043a\u043e\u043d\u0442\u0440\u043e\u043b\u044f \u0441\u043a\u043e\u043b\u044c\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044f \u043d\u0430 \u0433\u0440\u0443\u043d\u0442\u0435 \u0441\u043f\u043e\u0441\u043e\u0431\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0443\u044e\u0442 \u044d\u0444\u0444\u0435\u043a\u0442\u0438\u0432\u043d\u043e\u043c\u0443 \u0442\u043e\u0440\u043c\u043e\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u043d\u0435\u0437\u0430\u0432\u0438\u0441\u0438\u043c\u043e \u043e\u0442 \u0442\u043e\u0433\u043e, \u043a\u0430\u043a\u0430\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0432\u0435\u0440\u0445\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c \u043d\u0430\u0445\u043e\u0434\u0438\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u0434 \u043a\u043e\u043b\u0435\u0441\u0430\u043c\u0438. \u0422\u0430\u043a\u0436\u0435 CRF300 RALLY \u043e\u0441\u043d\u0430\u0449\u0430\u0435\u0442\u0441\u044f \u043f\u043e\u043b\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u044c\u044e \u0441\u0432\u0435\u0442\u043e\u0434\u0438\u043e\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043e\u043f\u0442\u0438\u043a\u043e\u0439, \u0430 \u0434\u0438\u0441\u043f\u043b\u0435\u0439 \u043f\u0440\u0438\u0431\u043e\u0440\u043d\u043e\u0439 \u043f\u0430\u043d\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u043f\u043e\u043b\u0443\u0447\u0438\u043b \u0431\u0435\u043b\u044b\u0439 \u0444\u043e\u043d \u0438 \u0447\u0435\u0440\u043d\u044b\u0435 \u0446\u0438\u0444\u0440\u044b \u0434\u043b\u044f \u043b\u0443\u0447\u0448\u0435\u0439 \u0447\u0438\u0442\u0430\u0435\u043c\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438. CRF300 RALLY 2021 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0433\u043e\u0434\u0430 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u0435\u043d \u043d\u0430 \u0440\u043e\u0441\u0441\u0438\u0439\u0441\u043a\u043e\u043c \u0440\u044b\u043d\u043a\u0435 \u0432 \u0446\u0432\u0435\u0442\u0435 Extreme Red. \u0426\u0435\u043d\u0430 \u043c\u043e\u0434\u0435\u043b\u0438 \u0441\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0430\u0432\u043b\u044f\u0435\u0442 599 900 \u0440\u0443\u0431\u043b\u0435\u0439.