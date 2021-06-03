Универсальный мотоцикл от Honda Motor уже в российских дилерских центрах

Универсальный мотоцикл от Honda Motor уже в российских дилерских центрах
03 июня 09:11 2021
Просмотров: 14

Honda Motor Rus объявляет о старте продаж в России CRF300 RALLY 2021 модельного года

Мотоцикл доступен во всех российских официальных дилерских центрах Honda по цене 599 900 рублей. CRF300 RALLY – универсальный мотоцикл, способный преодолевать бездорожье и обеспечивать высочайший уровень комфорта в длительных поездках по твердому покрытию. Появление CRF300 RALLY стало следствием как развития линейки CRF, так и расширения предложения Honda в сегменте Adventure.

Универсальный мотоцикл от Honda Motor уже в российских дилерских центрах

Фото: Honda CRF300 RALLY

От классического кроссового мотоцикла CRF250 RALLY, дебютировавшего в 2017 году, CRF300 RALLY отличается более мощным 27,3-сильным 300-кубовым 1-цилиндровым двигателем и, вместе с тем, сниженной на 4 кг массой. Кроме этого, была доработана рама, руль смещен назад, подножки установлены ниже и дальше, высота по седлу снижена на 10 мм (до 885 мм), что обеспечило более удобную посадку и процесс переключения передач. Также для дополнительного удобства подножки получили резиновые вставки. С целью оптимизации дорожного просвета ход вилки перевернутого типа Showa диаметром 43 мм увеличен на 10 мм. Помимо этого, шестая передача в трансмиссии удлинена для более расслабленного передвижения на крейсерской скорости. Кроме этого, был увеличен объем топливного бака мотоцикла. Теперь он составляет 12,8 литров (с резервом 1,6 литра) и позволяет проезжать без дозаправок до 400 километров, что, несомненно, является преимуществом в долгих путешествиях по бездорожью. Двухпоршневой передний суппорт, работающий в паре с плавающим тормозным диском диаметром 296 мм, и возможность отключения заднего канала антиблокировочной системы ABS для более четкого контроля скольжения на грунте способствуют эффективному торможению независимо от того, какая поверхность находится под колесами. Также CRF300 RALLY оснащается полностью светодиодной оптикой, а дисплей приборной панели получил белый фон и черные цифры для лучшей читаемости. CRF300 RALLY 2021 модельного года представлен на российском рынке в цвете Extreme Red.

Цена модели составляет 599 900 рублей.

На тему:
  Article "tagged" as:
CRF300Honda MotorRally‍
  Categories:
Новости
больше статей

Автор

AMSRUS
AMSRUS

C 2014 года www.amsrus.ru

Больше статей
больше статей

Похожие статьи

Mercedes улучшил систему онлайн-заказа автозапчастей

Mercedes улучшил систему онлайн-заказа автозапчастей 0

Ford Mondeo получит навигационную систему, отслеживающую пробки

Ford Mondeo получит навигационную систему, отслеживающую пробки 6

Ликсутова обвинили в уборке несуществующих парковок на миллиарды рублей

Ликсутова обвинили в уборке несуществующих парковок на миллиарды рублей 7

Напишите комментарий

0 Комментариев

Еще нет комментариев

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Только зарегистрированные пользователи могут комментировать.